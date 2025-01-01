Ship faster with beautiful components
HeroUI Pro
Introducing HeroUI 🔥

Make 

beautiful 

websites regardless of your design experience.

Beautiful, fast and modern React UI library for building accessible and customizable web applications.

Get StartedGitHub

Themeable

Provides a plugin to customize default themes, you can change all semantic tokens or create an entire new theme.

Fast

Built on top of Tailwind CSS, which means no runtime styles, and no unnecessary classes in your bundle.

Light & Dark UI

Automatic dark mode recognition, HeroUI automatically changes the theme when detects HTML theme prop changes.

Unique DX

HeroUI is fully-typed to minimize the learning curve, and provide the best possible developer experience.

Supported and backed by

Your Company

Apply your own

theming 

decisions.

HeroUI provides a custom TailwindCSS plugin that allows you to customize the default themes or create your own.

Shoes theme example

Nike Adapt BB 2.0

Consistent, customized fit, game-changing.

$279.97

$350

20% off

Learn more
tailwind.config.js
const { heroui } = require("@heroui/react");



module.exports = {

  // ...

  plugins: [

    heroui({

      themes: {

        light: {

          colors: {

            primary: "#0072f5",

          }

        },

        dark: {

          colors: {

            primary: "#0072f5",

          }

        },

      },

    }),

  ],

};



module.exports = {

  // ...

  plugins: [

    heroui({

      themes: {

        light: {

          colors: {

            primary: "#7828c8",

          }

        },

        dark: {

          colors: {

            primary: "#9353d3",

          }

        },

      },

    }),

  ],

};



module.exports = {

  // ...

  plugins: [

    heroui({

      themes: {

        light: {

          colors: {

            primary: "#FFFFFF",

          }

        },

        dark: {

          colors: {

            primary: "#000000",

          }

        },

      },

    }),

  ],

};



module.exports = {

  // ...

  plugins: [

    heroui({

      themes: {

        light: {

          colors: {

            primary: "#FFD34E",

            secondary: "#EE457E",

            background:"#F4E8D1"

          }

        },

        dark: {

          colors: {

            primary: "#FFD34E",

            secondary: "#EE457E",

            background: "#E1CA9E"

          }

        },

      },

    }),

  ],

};

Accessibility

out of the 

box.

HeroUI components are built on top of React Aria ensuring exceptional accessibility support as a top priority.

Keyboard navigation

Managed focus

Collision aware

Alignment control

Screen reader support

Typehead support

Learn more

Dark mode

is 

effortless.

HeroUI comes with a fully well-scaled default dark theme that you can apply to your application with just adding the dark attribute to your html.

Album cover

Daily Mix

12 Tracks

Frontend Radio

1:23

4:32

_app.tsx
import React from "react";

import {HeroUIProvider} from "@heroui/react";



const Application = ({Component, pageProps}) => {

  return (

    <HeroUIProvider>

      <main className={isDark ? "dark" : "light"}>

        <Component {...pageProps} />

      </main>

    </HeroUIProvider>

  );

};



export default Application;
Learn more

Customization made

easy.

HeroUI is based on Tailwind Variants, it simplifies component slots customization while avoiding Tailwind class conflicts.

custom-button.tsx
import React from 'react';

import {Button} from '@heroui/react';

import confetti from 'canvas-confetti';



const CustomButton = () => {

  const handleConfetti = () => {

    confetti({...});

  };



  return (

    <Button
      ref={buttonRef}
      disableRipple
      className="relative overflow-visible rounded-full hover:-translate-y-1 px-12 shadow-xl bg-background/30 after:content-[''] after:absolute after:rounded-full after:inset-0 after:bg-background/40 after:z-[-1] after:transition after:!duration-500 hover:after:scale-150 hover:after:opacity-0"
      size="lg"
      onPress={handleConfetti}
    >

      Press me

    </Button>

  );

};



export default CustomButton;
Learn more

Last 

but

not 

least.

A fully-featured React UI library.

React server components

All HeroUI components already include the "use client" directive, which means you can import and use them directly in your RSC.

Accessible components

HeroUI components follow the WAI-ARIA guidelines, provide keyboard support and sensible focus management.

Focus interactions

Focus ring will appear only when user navigates with keyboard or screen reader.

Multiple packages

HeroUI is divided into multiple packages, so you can install only the components you need.

TypeScript based

Build type safe applications, HeroUI has a fully-typed API to minimize the learning curve, and help you build applications.

Override components tags

A polymorphic `as` prop is included in all HeroUI components.

No runtime styles

HeroUI is based on Tailwind CSS, it means that there are no runtime styles, and no unnecessary classes in your bundle.

Beautifully designed

HeroUI components are unique and are not tied to any visual trend or design rule, which makes us unique and of course your projects as well.

Support HeroUI 

Using HeroUI in a profit-making product, as a freelancer, or for fun projects? Your contributions will help to make HeroUI better.

Let's make the

Web 

Prettier

Experience it firsthand and show us your creations!

Get StartedGithub

Community

  

Get involved in our community. Everyone is welcome!