Make
beautiful
websites regardless of your design experience.
Beautiful, fast and modern React UI library for building accessible and customizable web applications.
Themeable
Provides a plugin to customize default themes, you can change all semantic tokens or create an entire new theme.
Fast
Built on top of Tailwind CSS, which means no runtime styles, and no unnecessary classes in your bundle.
Light & Dark UI
Automatic dark mode recognition, HeroUI automatically changes the theme when detects HTML theme prop changes.
Unique DX
HeroUI is fully-typed to minimize the learning curve, and provide the best possible developer experience.
Apply your own
theming
decisions.
HeroUI provides a custom TailwindCSS plugin that allows you to customize the default themes or create your own.
tailwind.config.js
const { heroui } = require("@heroui/react");module.exports = {// ...plugins: [heroui({themes: {light: {colors: {primary: "#0072f5",}},dark: {colors: {primary: "#0072f5",}},},}),],};module.exports = {// ...plugins: [heroui({themes: {light: {colors: {primary: "#7828c8",}},dark: {colors: {primary: "#9353d3",}},},}),],};module.exports = {// ...plugins: [heroui({themes: {light: {colors: {primary: "#FFFFFF",}},dark: {colors: {primary: "#000000",}},},}),],};module.exports = {// ...plugins: [heroui({themes: {light: {colors: {primary: "#FFD34E",secondary: "#EE457E",background:"#F4E8D1"}},dark: {colors: {primary: "#FFD34E",secondary: "#EE457E",background: "#E1CA9E"}},},}),],};
Accessibility
out of the
box.
HeroUI components are built on top of React Aria ensuring exceptional accessibility support as a top priority.
Keyboard navigation
Managed focus
Collision aware
Alignment control
Screen reader support
Typehead support
Dark mode
is
effortless.
HeroUI comes with a fully well-scaled default dark theme that you can apply to your application with just adding the
dark attribute to your
html.
_app.tsx
import React from "react";import {HeroUIProvider} from "@heroui/react";const Application = ({Component, pageProps}) => {return (<HeroUIProvider><main className={isDark ? "dark" : "light"}><Component {...pageProps} /></main></HeroUIProvider>);};export default Application;
Customization made
easy.
HeroUI is based on Tailwind Variants, it simplifies component slots customization while avoiding Tailwind class conflicts.
custom-button.tsx
import React from 'react';import {Button} from '@heroui/react';import confetti from 'canvas-confetti';const CustomButton = () => {const handleConfetti = () => {confetti({...});};return (<Button ref={buttonRef} disableRipple className="relative overflow-visible rounded-full hover:-translate-y-1 px-12 shadow-xl bg-background/30 after:content-[''] after:absolute after:rounded-full after:inset-0 after:bg-background/40 after:z-[-1] after:transition after:!duration-500 hover:after:scale-150 hover:after:opacity-0" size="lg" onPress={handleConfetti} >Press me</Button>);};export default CustomButton;
Last
but
not
least.
A fully-featured React UI library.
React server components
All HeroUI components already include the
"use client" directive, which means you can import and use them directly in your RSC.
Accessible components
HeroUI components follow the WAI-ARIA guidelines, provide keyboard support and sensible focus management.
Focus interactions
Focus ring will appear only when user navigates with keyboard or screen reader.
Multiple packages
HeroUI is divided into multiple packages, so you can install only the components you need.
TypeScript based
Build type safe applications, HeroUI has a fully-typed API to minimize the learning curve, and help you build applications.
Override components tags
A polymorphic `as` prop is included in all HeroUI components.
No runtime styles
HeroUI is based on Tailwind CSS, it means that there are no runtime styles, and no unnecessary classes in your bundle.
Beautifully designed
HeroUI components are unique and are not tied to any visual trend or design rule, which makes us unique and of course your projects as well.
Support HeroUI
Using HeroUI in a profit-making product, as a freelancer, or for fun projects? Your contributions will help to make HeroUI better.
Let's make the
Web
Prettier
Experience it firsthand and show us your creations!
Community
Get involved in our community. Everyone is welcome!