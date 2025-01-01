Figma Kit

HeroUI components recreated in Figma. It includes components, colors, and typography from the HeroUI design system.

HeroUI Figma Kit is a comprehensive design resource that contains the foundation of the HeroUI design system. It helps designers and developers create consistent and beautiful user interfaces using our component library.

This file is still in development and will be continuously updated.

You can access the HeroUI Figma Kit by clicking the "Open in Figma" button above. The kit is free and available to anyone with a Figma account.

Yes, we strive to keep the Figma Kit synchronized with our component library. However, as noted above, the kit is still in development and continuously being updated.

Yes, you can use the HeroUI Figma Kit for both personal and commercial projects. We encourage you to use it as a starting point for your designs.