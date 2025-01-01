Figma Kit
HeroUI components recreated in Figma. It includes components, colors, and typography from the HeroUI design system.Open in Figma
What is HeroUI Figma Kit?
HeroUI Figma Kit is a comprehensive design resource that contains the foundation of the HeroUI design system. It helps designers and developers create consistent and beautiful user interfaces using our component library.
This file is still in development and will be continuously updated.
FAQ
How can I access the Figma Kit?
You can access the HeroUI Figma Kit by clicking the "Open in Figma" button above. The kit is free and available to anyone with a Figma account.
Is the Figma Kit kept up to date with the component library?
Yes, we strive to keep the Figma Kit synchronized with our component library. However, as noted above, the kit is still in development and continuously being updated.
Can I use the Figma Kit for my projects?
Yes, you can use the HeroUI Figma Kit for both personal and commercial projects. We encourage you to use it as a starting point for your designs.
Are the components in the Figma Kit responsive?
The components in the Figma Kit are designed with responsiveness in mind, matching the behavior of our React components. You can find examples of different viewport sizes and component states.
