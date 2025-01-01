Alert
Alerts are temporary notifications that provide concise feedback about an action or event.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
Colors
Alert comes with 6 color variants to convey different meanings.
Variants
Radius
Custom Icon
By default, Alert displays an appropriate icon based on the
color prop. You can override this by providing a custom icon using the
icon prop.
Without Icon
You can hide the icon by setting the
hideIcon prop to
true.
Without Icon Wrapper
You can hide the icon wrapper by setting the
hideIconWrapper prop to
true.
With Action
Alert supports an
endContent prop for additional actions.
Controlled Visibility
You can control the alert visibility using the
isVisible and
onVisibleChange props.
Custom Styles
You can customize the alert by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.
Custom Implementation
You can use the
useAlert hook to create your own alert component.
Data Attributes
Alert has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-visible: When the alert is visible
- data-closeable: When the alert can be closed
- data-has-title: When the alert has a title
- data-has-description: When the alert has a description
Slots
Alert has the following slots:
base: The main alert container element
title: The title element
description: The description element
mainWrapper: The wrapper for the title and description content
closeButton: The close button element
iconWrapper: The wrapper for the alert icon
alertIcon: The alert icon element
Accessibility
- Alert has role of
alert
- Close button has aria-label="Close" by default
- When closed, alert is removed from the DOM
API
Alert Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
title
icon
description
color
"default"
variant
"flat"
radius
"md"
startContent
endContent
isVisible
isClosable
false
hideIcon
false
hideIconWrapper
false
closeButtonProps
Alert Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onClose
onVisibleChange
