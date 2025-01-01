Alert

Alerts are temporary notifications that provide concise feedback about an action or event.

Alert comes with 6 color variants to convey different meanings.

By default, Alert displays an appropriate icon based on the color prop. You can override this by providing a custom icon using the icon prop.

You can hide the icon by setting the hideIcon prop to true .

You can hide the icon wrapper by setting the hideIconWrapper prop to true .

Alert supports an endContent prop for additional actions.

You can control the alert visibility using the isVisible and onVisibleChange props.

You can customize the alert by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

You can use the useAlert hook to create your own alert component.

Alert has the following attributes on the base element:

data-visible : When the alert is visible

: When the alert is visible data-closeable : When the alert can be closed

: When the alert can be closed data-has-title : When the alert has a title

: When the alert has a title data-has-description: When the alert has a description

Alert has the following slots:

base : The main alert container element

: The main alert container element title : The title element

: The title element description : The description element

: The description element mainWrapper : The wrapper for the title and description content

: The wrapper for the title and description content closeButton : The close button element

: The close button element iconWrapper : The wrapper for the alert icon

: The wrapper for the alert icon alertIcon : The alert icon element

Alert has role of alert

Close button has aria-label="Close" by default

When closed, alert is removed from the DOM

Prop Type Default title ReactNode icon ReactNode description ReactNode color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" variant solid | bordered | flat | faded "flat" radius none | sm | md | lg | full "md" startContent ReactNode endContent ReactNode isVisible boolean isClosable boolean false hideIcon boolean false hideIconWrapper boolean false closeButtonProps ButtonProps