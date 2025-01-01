Ship faster with beautiful components
Tabs

Tabs organize content into multiple sections and allow users to navigate between them.

Installation

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Import

HeroUI exports 2 tabs-related components:

  • Tabs: The main component to display a tab list.
  • Tab: The component to display a tab item. The children of this component will be displayed as the content of the tab.

Usage

Dynamic

You can render tabs dynamically by using items prop.

Disabled

Disabled Item

Sizes

Radius

Colors

Variants

With Icons

Controlled

You can use the onSelectionChange and selectedKey props to control the selected tab.

Placement

You can change the position of the tabs by using the placement prop. The default value is top.

Vertical

Change the orientation of the tabs it will invalidate the placement prop when the value is true.

Tabs items can be rendered as links by passing the href prop to the Tab component. By default, links perform native browser navigation. However, you'll usually want to synchronize the selected tab with the current URL from your client side router. You can do this by doing the following:

  1. Set up your router at the root of your app. See Routing guide to learn how to do this.
  2. Use the selectedKey prop to set the selected tab based on the current URL.

Next.js

This example uses Next.js App router to set up routes for each tab and synchronize the selected tab with the current URL.

React Router

This example uses React Router to setup routes for each tab and synchronize the selection with the URL.

Note: See the Routing guide to learn how to set up the router for your framework.

With Form

Slots

  • base: The main tabs slot, it wraps the items and the panels.
  • tabList: The tab list slot, it wraps the tab items.
  • tab: The tab slot, it wraps the tab item.
  • tabContent: The tab content slot, it wraps the tab content.
  • cursor: The cursor slot, it wraps the cursor. This is only visible when disableAnimation=false
  • panel: The panel slot, it wraps the tab panel (content).

Custom Styles

You can customize the Tabs component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

Data Attributes

Tab has the following attributes on the base element:

  • data-selected: When the tab is selected.
  • data-disabled: When the tab is disabled.
  • data-hover: When the tab is being hovered. Based on useHover.
  • data-hover-selected: When the tab is being hovered and is not selected. Based on useHover and selected state.
  • data-focus: When the tab is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.
  • data-focus-visible: When the tab is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.
  • data-pressed: When the tab is pressed. Based on usePress.

Accessibility

  • Support for mouse, touch, and keyboard interactions on tabs.
  • Keyboard event support for arrows keys.
  • Support for disabled tabs.
  • Follows the tabs ARIA pattern, semantically linking tabs and their associated tab panels.
  • Focus management for tab panels without any focusable children.

API

Tabs Props

PropTypeDefault
children*
ReactNode | ((item: T) => ReactElement)
variant
solid | bordered | light | underlined
"solid"
color
default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger
"default"
size
sm | md | lg
"md"
radius
none | sm | md | lg | full
fullWidth
boolean
false
items
Iterable<T>
disabledKeys
React.Key[]
selectedKey
React.Key
defaultSelectedKey
React.Key
shouldSelectOnPressUp
boolean
true
keyboardActivation
automatic | manual
"automatic"
motionProps
MotionProps
disableCursorAnimation
boolean
false
isDisabled
boolean
false
disableAnimation
boolean
false
classNames
Partial<Record<"base"｜ "tabList"｜ "tab"｜ "tabContent"｜ "cursor" ｜ "panel", string>>
placement
top | bottom | start | end
"top"
isVertical
boolean
false
destroyInactiveTabPanel
boolean
true

Tabs Events

PropTypeDefault
onSelectionChange
(key: React.Key) => any

Tab Props

PropTypeDefault
tabRef
RefObject<HTMLButtonElement>
children*
ReactNode
title
ReactNode
titleValue
string
href
string
target
HTMLAttributeAnchorTarget
rel
string
download
boolean | string
ping
string
referrerPolicy
HTMLAttributeReferrerPolicy
shouldSelectOnPressUp
boolean
