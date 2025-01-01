Tabs

Tabs organize content into multiple sections and allow users to navigate between them.

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

HeroUI exports 2 tabs-related components:

Tabs : The main component to display a tab list.

: The main component to display a tab list. Tab: The component to display a tab item. The children of this component will be displayed as the content of the tab.

You can render tabs dynamically by using items prop.

You can use the onSelectionChange and selectedKey props to control the selected tab.

You can change the position of the tabs by using the placement prop. The default value is top .

Change the orientation of the tabs it will invalidate the placement prop when the value is true .

Tabs items can be rendered as links by passing the href prop to the Tab component. By default, links perform native browser navigation. However, you'll usually want to synchronize the selected tab with the current URL from your client side router. You can do this by doing the following:

Set up your router at the root of your app. See Routing guide to learn how to do this. Use the selectedKey prop to set the selected tab based on the current URL.

This example uses Next.js App router to set up routes for each tab and synchronize the selected tab with the current URL.

This example uses React Router to setup routes for each tab and synchronize the selection with the URL.

Note: See the Routing guide to learn how to set up the router for your framework.

base : The main tabs slot, it wraps the items and the panels.

: The main tabs slot, it wraps the items and the panels. tabList : The tab list slot, it wraps the tab items.

: The tab list slot, it wraps the tab items. tab : The tab slot, it wraps the tab item.

: The tab slot, it wraps the tab item. tabContent : The tab content slot, it wraps the tab content.

: The tab content slot, it wraps the tab content. cursor : The cursor slot, it wraps the cursor. This is only visible when disableAnimation=false

: The cursor slot, it wraps the cursor. This is only visible when panel: The panel slot, it wraps the tab panel (content).

You can customize the Tabs component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

Tab has the following attributes on the base element:

data-selected : When the tab is selected.

: When the tab is selected. data-disabled : When the tab is disabled.

: When the tab is disabled. data-hover : When the tab is being hovered. Based on useHover.

: When the tab is being hovered. Based on useHover. data-hover-selected : When the tab is being hovered and is not selected. Based on useHover and selected state.

: When the tab is being hovered and is not selected. Based on useHover and state. data-focus : When the tab is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the tab is being focused. Based on useFocusRing. data-focus-visible : When the tab is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the tab is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing. data-pressed: When the tab is pressed. Based on usePress.

Support for mouse, touch, and keyboard interactions on tabs.

Keyboard event support for arrows keys.

Support for disabled tabs.

Follows the tabs ARIA pattern, semantically linking tabs and their associated tab panels.

Focus management for tab panels without any focusable children.

Prop Type Default children* ReactNode | ((item: T) => ReactElement) variant solid | bordered | light | underlined "solid" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" size sm | md | lg "md" radius none | sm | md | lg | full fullWidth boolean false items Iterable<T> disabledKeys React.Key[] selectedKey React.Key defaultSelectedKey React.Key shouldSelectOnPressUp boolean true keyboardActivation automatic | manual "automatic" motionProps MotionProps disableCursorAnimation boolean false isDisabled boolean false disableAnimation boolean false classNames Partial<Record<"base"｜ "tabList"｜ "tab"｜ "tabContent"｜ "cursor" ｜ "panel", string>> placement top | bottom | start | end "top" isVertical boolean false destroyInactiveTabPanel boolean true

Prop Type Default onSelectionChange (key: React.Key) => any