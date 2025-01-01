Tabs
Tabs organize content into multiple sections and allow users to navigate between them.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
HeroUI exports 2 tabs-related components:
- Tabs: The main component to display a tab list.
- Tab: The component to display a tab item. The children of this component will be displayed as the content of the tab.
Usage
Dynamic
You can render tabs dynamically by using
items prop.
Disabled
Disabled Item
Sizes
Radius
Colors
Variants
With Icons
Controlled
You can use the
onSelectionChange and
selectedKey props to control the selected tab.
Placement
You can change the position of the tabs by using the
placement prop. The default value is
top.
Vertical
Change the orientation of the tabs it will invalidate the placement prop when the value is
true.
Links
Tabs items can be rendered as links by passing the
href prop to the
Tab component. By
default, links perform native browser navigation. However, you'll usually want to synchronize
the selected tab with the current URL from your client side router. You can do this by doing
the following:
- Set up your router at the root of your app. See Routing guide to learn how to do this.
- Use the
selectedKeyprop to set the selected tab based on the current URL.
Next.js
This example uses Next.js App router to set up routes for each tab and synchronize the selected tab with the current URL.
React Router
This example uses React Router to setup routes for each tab and synchronize the selection with the URL.
Note: See the Routing guide to learn how to set up the router for your framework.
With Form
Slots
- base: The main tabs slot, it wraps the items and the panels.
- tabList: The tab list slot, it wraps the tab items.
- tab: The tab slot, it wraps the tab item.
- tabContent: The tab content slot, it wraps the tab content.
- cursor: The cursor slot, it wraps the cursor. This is only visible when
disableAnimation=false
- panel: The panel slot, it wraps the tab panel (content).
Custom Styles
You can customize the
Tabs component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.
Data Attributes
Tab has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-selected: When the tab is selected.
- data-disabled: When the tab is disabled.
- data-hover: When the tab is being hovered. Based on useHover.
- data-hover-selected:
When the tab is being hovered and is not selected. Based on useHover and
selectedstate.
- data-focus: When the tab is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.
- data-focus-visible: When the tab is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.
- data-pressed: When the tab is pressed. Based on usePress.
Accessibility
- Support for mouse, touch, and keyboard interactions on tabs.
- Keyboard event support for arrows keys.
- Support for disabled tabs.
- Follows the tabs ARIA pattern, semantically linking tabs and their associated tab panels.
- Focus management for tab panels without any focusable children.
API
Tabs Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children*
variant
"solid"
color
"default"
size
"md"
radius
fullWidth
false
items
disabledKeys
selectedKey
defaultSelectedKey
shouldSelectOnPressUp
true
keyboardActivation
"automatic"
motionProps
disableCursorAnimation
false
isDisabled
false
disableAnimation
false
classNames
placement
"top"
isVertical
false
destroyInactiveTabPanel
true
Tabs Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onSelectionChange
Tab Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
tabRef
children*
title
titleValue
href
target
rel
download
ping
referrerPolicy
shouldSelectOnPressUp
