Circular Progress

Circular progress indicators are utilized to indicate an undetermined wait period or visually represent the duration of a process.

CLI npm yarn pnpm bun

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Individual Global

Preview Code

Note: Make sure to pass the aria-label prop when the label prop is not provided. This is required for accessibility.

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

Values are formatted as a percentage by default, but this can be modified by using the formatOptions prop to specify a different format. formatOptions is compatible with the option parameter of Intl.NumberFormat and is applied based on the current locale.

Preview Code

base : The base slot of the circular progress, it is the main container.

: The base slot of the circular progress, it is the main container. svgWrapper : The wrapper of the svg circles and the value label.

: The wrapper of the svg circles and the value label. svg : The svg element of the circles.

: The svg element of the circles. track : The track is the background circle of the circular progress.

: The track is the background circle of the circular progress. indicator : The indicator is the one that is filled according to the value .

: The indicator is the one that is filled according to the . value : The value content.

: The value content. label: The label content.

You can customize the CircularProgress component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

Preview Code

CircularProgress has the following attributes on the base element:

data-indeterminate : Indicates whether the progress is indeterminate.

: Indicates whether the progress is indeterminate. data-disabled: Indicates whether the progress is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.

Exposed to assistive technology as a progress bar via ARIA.

Labeling support for accessibility.

Internationalized number formatting as a percentage or value.

Determinate and indeterminate progress support.

Exposes the aria-valuenow , aria-valuemin , aria-valuemax and aria-valuetext attributes.