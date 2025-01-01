Circular Progress
Circular progress indicators are utilized to indicate an undetermined wait period or visually represent the duration of a process.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
Note: Make sure to pass the
aria-labelprop when the
labelprop is not provided. This is required for accessibility.
Sizes
Colors
With Label
With Value
Value Formatting
Values are formatted as a percentage by default, but this can be modified by using the
formatOptions prop to specify a different format.
formatOptions is compatible with the
option parameter of Intl.NumberFormat and is applied based on the current locale.
Slots
- base: The base slot of the circular progress, it is the main container.
- svgWrapper: The wrapper of the svg circles and the value label.
- svg: The svg element of the circles.
- track: The track is the background circle of the circular progress.
- indicator: The indicator is the one that is filled according to the
value.
- value: The value content.
- label: The label content.
Custom Styles
You can customize the
CircularProgress component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.
Data Attributes
CircularProgress has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-indeterminate: Indicates whether the progress is indeterminate.
- data-disabled:
Indicates whether the progress is disabled. Based on
isDisabledprop.
Accessibility
- Exposed to assistive technology as a progress bar via ARIA.
- Labeling support for accessibility.
- Internationalized number formatting as a percentage or value.
- Determinate and indeterminate progress support.
- Exposes the
aria-valuenow,
aria-valuemin,
aria-valuemaxand
aria-valuetextattributes.
API
Circular Progress Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
label
size
"md"
color
"primary"
value
valueLabel
minValue
"0"
maxValue
"100"
formatOptions
"{style: 'percent'}"
isIndeterminate
true
showValueLabel
true
strokeWidth
"2"
isDisabled
false
disableAnimation
false
classNames
