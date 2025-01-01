Textarea

Textarea component is a multi-line Input which allows you to write large texts.

CLI npm yarn pnpm bun

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Individual Global

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

If you pass the isRequired property to the input, it will have a danger asterisk at the end of the label and the textarea will be required.

Preview Code

If you pass the isClearable property to the textarea, it will have a clear button at the end of the textarea, it will be visible when the textarea has a value.

Preview Code

Textarea grows automatically based on the content, but you can also set a min and max height to it using the minRows and maxRows properties. It is based on react-textarea-autosize.

Preview Code

In case you want to disable the autosize feature, you can use the disableAutosize property.

Preview Code

Preview Code

You can combine the isInvalid and errorMessage properties to show an invalid textarea.

Preview Code

Preview Code

You can use the value and onValueChange properties to control the input value.

Preview Code

Note: HeroUI Textarea also supports native events like onChange , useful for form libraries such as Formik and React Hook Form.

base : Input wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.

: Input wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance. label : Label of the textarea, it is the one that is displayed above, inside or left of the textarea.

: Label of the textarea, it is the one that is displayed above, inside or left of the textarea. inputWrapper : Wraps the label (when it is inside) and the innerWrapper .

: Wraps the (when it is inside) and the . input : The textarea input element.

: The textarea input element. description : The description of the textarea.

: The description of the textarea. errorMessage : The error message of the textarea.

: The error message of the textarea. headerWrapper: Wraps the label and the clearButton .

Textarea has the following attributes on the base element:

data-invalid : When the textarea is invalid. Based on isInvalid prop.

: When the textarea is invalid. Based on prop. data-required : When the textarea is required. Based on isRequired prop.

: When the textarea is required. Based on prop. data-readonly : When the textarea is readonly. Based on isReadOnly prop.

: When the textarea is readonly. Based on prop. data-hover : When the textarea is being hovered. Based on useHover

: When the textarea is being hovered. Based on useHover data-focus : When the textarea is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the textarea is being focused. Based on useFocusRing. data-focus-visible : When the textarea is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the textarea is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing. data-disabled: When the textarea is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.

Built with a native <input> element.

element. Visual and ARIA labeling support.

Change, clipboard, composition, selection, and input event support.

Required and invalid states exposed to assistive technology via ARIA.

Support for description and error message help text linked to the input via ARIA.

Prop Type Default children ReactNode minRows number "3" maxRows number "8" cacheMeasurements boolean false variant flat | bordered | faded | underlined "flat" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" size sm | md | lg "md" radius none | sm | md | lg | full label ReactNode value string defaultValue string placeholder string startContent ReactNode endContent ReactNode description ReactNode errorMessage ReactNode | ((v: ValidationResult) => ReactNode) validate (value: string) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined validationBehavior native | aria "native" labelPlacement inside | outside | outside-left "inside" fullWidth boolean true isRequired boolean false isReadOnly boolean isDisabled boolean false isClearable boolean false isInvalid boolean false validationState valid | invalid disableAutosize boolean false disableAnimation boolean false classNames Partial<Record<"base" | "label" | "inputWrapper" | "innerWrapper" | "input" | "description" | "errorMessage", string>>