Ship faster with beautiful components
HeroUI Pro

Textarea

Textarea component is a multi-line Input which allows you to write large texts.

Storybook@heroui/inputReact AriaSourceStyles source

Installation

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Import

Usage

Disabled

Read Only

Required

If you pass the isRequired property to the input, it will have a danger asterisk at the end of the label and the textarea will be required.

Clear Button

If you pass the isClearable property to the textarea, it will have a clear button at the end of the textarea, it will be visible when the textarea has a value.

Autosize

Textarea grows automatically based on the content, but you can also set a min and max height to it using the minRows and maxRows properties. It is based on react-textarea-autosize.

Without Autosize

In case you want to disable the autosize feature, you can use the disableAutosize property.

Variants

With Error Message

You can combine the isInvalid and errorMessage properties to show an invalid textarea.

Description

Controlled

You can use the value and onValueChange properties to control the input value.

Note: HeroUI Textarea also supports native events like onChange, useful for form libraries such as Formik and React Hook Form.

Slots

  • base: Input wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.
  • label: Label of the textarea, it is the one that is displayed above, inside or left of the textarea.
  • inputWrapper: Wraps the label (when it is inside) and the innerWrapper.
  • input: The textarea input element.
  • description: The description of the textarea.
  • errorMessage: The error message of the textarea.
  • headerWrapper: Wraps the label and the clearButton.

Data Attributes

Textarea has the following attributes on the base element:

  • data-invalid: When the textarea is invalid. Based on isInvalid prop.
  • data-required: When the textarea is required. Based on isRequired prop.
  • data-readonly: When the textarea is readonly. Based on isReadOnly prop.
  • data-hover: When the textarea is being hovered. Based on useHover
  • data-focus: When the textarea is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.
  • data-focus-visible: When the textarea is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.
  • data-disabled: When the textarea is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.

Accessibility

  • Built with a native <input> element.
  • Visual and ARIA labeling support.
  • Change, clipboard, composition, selection, and input event support.
  • Required and invalid states exposed to assistive technology via ARIA.
  • Support for description and error message help text linked to the input via ARIA.

API

Textarea Props

PropTypeDefault
children
ReactNode
minRows
number
"3"
maxRows
number
"8"
cacheMeasurements
boolean
false
variant
flat | bordered | faded | underlined
"flat"
color
default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger
"default"
size
sm | md | lg
"md"
radius
none | sm | md | lg | full
label
ReactNode
value
string
defaultValue
string
placeholder
string
startContent
ReactNode
endContent
ReactNode
description
ReactNode
errorMessage
ReactNode | ((v: ValidationResult) => ReactNode)
validate
(value: string) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined
validationBehavior
native | aria
"native"
labelPlacement
inside | outside | outside-left
"inside"
fullWidth
boolean
true
isRequired
boolean
false
isReadOnly
boolean
isDisabled
boolean
false
isClearable
boolean
false
isInvalid
boolean
false
validationState
valid | invalid
disableAutosize
boolean
false
disableAnimation
boolean
false
classNames
Partial<Record<"base" | "label" | "inputWrapper" | "innerWrapper" | "input" | "description" | "errorMessage", string>>

Input Events

PropTypeDefault
onChange
React.ChangeEvent<HTMLInputElement>
onValueChange
(value: string) => void
onClear
() => void
onHeightChange
(height: number, meta: { rowHeight: number }) => void
ToastTime Input