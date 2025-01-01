Drawer
Displays a panel that slides in from the edge of the screen, containing supplementary content.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
HeroUI exports 5 drawer-related components:
- Drawer: The main component to display a drawer.
- DrawerContent: The wrapper of the other drawer components.
- DrawerHeader: The header of the drawer.
- DrawerBody: The body of the drawer.
- DrawerFooter: The footer of the drawer.
Usage
When the drawer opens:
- Focus is bounded within the drawer and set to the first tabbable element.
- Content behind a drawer is inert, meaning that users cannot interact with it.
Sizes
Non-dismissible
By default, the drawer can be closed by clicking on the overlay or pressing the Esc key. You can disable this behavior by setting the following properties:
- Set the
isDismissableproperty to
falseto prevent the drawer from closing when clicking on the overlay.
- Set the
isKeyboardDismissDisabledproperty to
trueto prevent the drawer from closing when pressing the Esc key.
Drawer placement
The drawer can be placed on any edge of the screen using the
placement prop:
left(default)
right
top
bottom
With Form
The
Drawer handles the focus within the drawer content. It means that you can use the drawer with
form elements without any problem. The focus returns to the trigger when the drawer closes.
Note: You can add the
autoFocusprop to the first
Inputcomponent to focus it when the drawer opens.
Backdrop
The
Drawer component has a
backdrop prop to show a backdrop behind the drawer. The backdrop can be
either
transparent,
opaque or
blur. The default value is
opaque.
Custom Motion
Drawer offers a
motionProps property to customize the
enter /
exit animation.
Learn more about Framer motion variants here.
Custom Styles
The Drawer component design is inspired by Luma.
Slots
- wrapper: The wrapper slot of the drawer. It wraps the
baseand the
backdropslots.
- base: The main slot of the drawer content.
- backdrop: The backdrop slot, it is displayed behind the drawer.
- header: The header of the drawer, it is displayed at the top of the drawer.
- body: The body of the drawer, it is displayed in the middle of the drawer.
- footer: The footer of the drawer, it is displayed at the bottom of the drawer.
- closeButton: The close button of the drawer.
Data Attributes
Drawer has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-open: When the drawer is open. Based on drawer state.
- data-dismissable:
When the drawer is dismissable. Based on
isDismissableprop.
Accessibility
- Content outside the drawer is hidden from assistive technologies while it is open.
- The drawer optionally closes when interacting outside, or pressing the Esc key.
- Focus is moved into the drawer on mount, and restored to the trigger element on unmount.
- While open, focus is contained within the drawer, preventing the user from tabbing outside.
- Scrolling the page behind the drawer is prevented while it is open, including in mobile browsers.
API
Drawer Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children
size
"md"
radius
"lg"
placement
"right"
isOpen
defaultOpen
isDismissable
true
isKeyboardDismissDisabled
false
shouldBlockScroll
true
hideCloseButton
false
closeButton
motionProps
portalContainer
"document.body"
disableAnimation
false
classNames
Drawer Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onOpenChange
onClose
Drawer types
Motion Props
