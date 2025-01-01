Drawer

Displays a panel that slides in from the edge of the screen, containing supplementary content.

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

HeroUI exports 5 drawer-related components:

Drawer : The main component to display a drawer.

: The main component to display a drawer. DrawerContent : The wrapper of the other drawer components.

: The wrapper of the other drawer components. DrawerHeader : The header of the drawer.

: The header of the drawer. DrawerBody : The body of the drawer.

: The body of the drawer. DrawerFooter: The footer of the drawer.

When the drawer opens:

Focus is bounded within the drawer and set to the first tabbable element.

Content behind a drawer is inert, meaning that users cannot interact with it.

By default, the drawer can be closed by clicking on the overlay or pressing the Esc key. You can disable this behavior by setting the following properties:

Set the isDismissable property to false to prevent the drawer from closing when clicking on the overlay.

property to to prevent the drawer from closing when clicking on the overlay. Set the isKeyboardDismissDisabled property to true to prevent the drawer from closing when pressing the Esc key.

The drawer can be placed on any edge of the screen using the placement prop:

left (default)

(default) right

top

bottom

The Drawer handles the focus within the drawer content. It means that you can use the drawer with form elements without any problem. The focus returns to the trigger when the drawer closes.

Note: You can add the autoFocus prop to the first Input component to focus it when the drawer opens.

The Drawer component has a backdrop prop to show a backdrop behind the drawer. The backdrop can be either transparent , opaque or blur . The default value is opaque .

Drawer offers a motionProps property to customize the enter / exit animation.

Learn more about Framer motion variants here.

The Drawer component design is inspired by Luma.

wrapper : The wrapper slot of the drawer. It wraps the base and the backdrop slots.

: The wrapper slot of the drawer. It wraps the and the slots. base : The main slot of the drawer content.

: The main slot of the drawer content. backdrop : The backdrop slot, it is displayed behind the drawer.

: The backdrop slot, it is displayed behind the drawer. header : The header of the drawer, it is displayed at the top of the drawer.

: The header of the drawer, it is displayed at the top of the drawer. body : The body of the drawer, it is displayed in the middle of the drawer.

: The body of the drawer, it is displayed in the middle of the drawer. footer : The footer of the drawer, it is displayed at the bottom of the drawer.

: The footer of the drawer, it is displayed at the bottom of the drawer. closeButton: The close button of the drawer.

Drawer has the following attributes on the base element:

data-open : When the drawer is open. Based on drawer state.

: When the drawer is open. Based on drawer state. data-dismissable: When the drawer is dismissable. Based on isDismissable prop.

Content outside the drawer is hidden from assistive technologies while it is open.

The drawer optionally closes when interacting outside, or pressing the Esc key.

key. Focus is moved into the drawer on mount, and restored to the trigger element on unmount.

While open, focus is contained within the drawer, preventing the user from tabbing outside.

Scrolling the page behind the drawer is prevented while it is open, including in mobile browsers.

Prop Type Default children ReactNode size xs | sm | md | lg | xl | 2xl | 3xl | 4xl | 5xl | full "md" radius none | sm | md | lg "lg" placement left | right | top | bottom "right" isOpen boolean defaultOpen boolean isDismissable boolean true isKeyboardDismissDisabled boolean false shouldBlockScroll boolean true hideCloseButton boolean false closeButton ReactNode motionProps MotionProps portalContainer HTMLElement "document.body" disableAnimation boolean false classNames Partial<Record<'wrapper' | 'base' | 'backdrop' | 'header' | 'body' | 'footer' | 'closeButton', string>>