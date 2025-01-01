Ship faster with beautiful components
Drawer

Displays a panel that slides in from the edge of the screen, containing supplementary content.

Installation

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Import

HeroUI exports 5 drawer-related components:

  • Drawer: The main component to display a drawer.
  • DrawerContent: The wrapper of the other drawer components.
  • DrawerHeader: The header of the drawer.
  • DrawerBody: The body of the drawer.
  • DrawerFooter: The footer of the drawer.

Usage

When the drawer opens:

  • Focus is bounded within the drawer and set to the first tabbable element.
  • Content behind a drawer is inert, meaning that users cannot interact with it.

Sizes

Non-dismissible

By default, the drawer can be closed by clicking on the overlay or pressing the Esc key. You can disable this behavior by setting the following properties:

  • Set the isDismissable property to false to prevent the drawer from closing when clicking on the overlay.
  • Set the isKeyboardDismissDisabled property to true to prevent the drawer from closing when pressing the Esc key.

Drawer placement

The drawer can be placed on any edge of the screen using the placement prop:

  • left (default)
  • right
  • top
  • bottom

With Form

The Drawer handles the focus within the drawer content. It means that you can use the drawer with form elements without any problem. The focus returns to the trigger when the drawer closes.

Note: You can add the autoFocus prop to the first Input component to focus it when the drawer opens.

Backdrop

The Drawer component has a backdrop prop to show a backdrop behind the drawer. The backdrop can be either transparent, opaque or blur. The default value is opaque.

Custom Motion

Drawer offers a motionProps property to customize the enter / exit animation.

Learn more about Framer motion variants here.

Custom Styles

Credits

The Drawer component design is inspired by Luma.

Slots

  • wrapper: The wrapper slot of the drawer. It wraps the base and the backdrop slots.
  • base: The main slot of the drawer content.
  • backdrop: The backdrop slot, it is displayed behind the drawer.
  • header: The header of the drawer, it is displayed at the top of the drawer.
  • body: The body of the drawer, it is displayed in the middle of the drawer.
  • footer: The footer of the drawer, it is displayed at the bottom of the drawer.
  • closeButton: The close button of the drawer.

Data Attributes

Drawer has the following attributes on the base element:

  • data-open: When the drawer is open. Based on drawer state.
  • data-dismissable: When the drawer is dismissable. Based on isDismissable prop.

Accessibility

  • Content outside the drawer is hidden from assistive technologies while it is open.
  • The drawer optionally closes when interacting outside, or pressing the Esc key.
  • Focus is moved into the drawer on mount, and restored to the trigger element on unmount.
  • While open, focus is contained within the drawer, preventing the user from tabbing outside.
  • Scrolling the page behind the drawer is prevented while it is open, including in mobile browsers.

API

Drawer Props

PropTypeDefault
children
ReactNode
size
xs | sm | md | lg | xl | 2xl | 3xl | 4xl | 5xl | full
"md"
radius
none | sm | md | lg
"lg"
placement
left | right | top | bottom
"right"
isOpen
boolean
defaultOpen
boolean
isDismissable
boolean
true
isKeyboardDismissDisabled
boolean
false
shouldBlockScroll
boolean
true
hideCloseButton
boolean
false
closeButton
ReactNode
motionProps
MotionProps
portalContainer
HTMLElement
"document.body"
disableAnimation
boolean
false
classNames
Partial<Record<'wrapper' | 'base' | 'backdrop' | 'header' | 'body' | 'footer' | 'closeButton', string>>

Drawer Events

PropTypeDefault
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
onClose
() => void

Drawer types

Motion Props

