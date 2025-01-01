Ship faster with beautiful components
Requirements:

To use HeroUI in your Remix project, you need to follow the following steps:

Using HeroUI + Remix template

If you are starting a new project, you can run one of the following commands to create a Remix project pre-configured with HeroUI:

Automatic Installation

You can add individual components using the CLI. For example, to add a button component:

This command adds the Button component to your project and manages all related dependencies.

You can also add multiple components at once:

Or you can add the main library @heroui/react by running the following command:

If you leave out the component name, the CLI will prompt you to select the components you want to add.

You still need to add the provider to your app manually (we are working on automating this step).

Manual Installation

Add dependencies

In your Remix project, run one of the following command to install HeroUI:

Hoisted Dependencies Setup

Note: This step is only for those who use pnpm to install. If you install HeroUI using other package managers, you may skip this step.

If you are using pnpm, you need to add the following line to your .npmrc file to hoist our packages to the root node_modules.

After modifying the .npmrc file, you need to run pnpm install again to ensure that the dependencies are installed correctly.

Tailwind CSS Setup

HeroUI is built on top of Tailwind CSS, so you need to install Tailwind CSS first. You can follow the official installation guide to install Tailwind CSS. Then you need to add the following code to your tailwind.config.js file:

Note: If you are using pnpm and monorepo architecture, please make sure you are pointing to the ROOT node_modules

Provider Setup

After installing HeroUI, you need to set up the HeroUIProvider at the root of your application.

Go to the src directory and inside root.tsx, wrap HeroUIProvider around App:

