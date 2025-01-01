Number Input
The numeric input component is designed for users to enter a number, and increase or decrease the value using stepper buttons
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Usage
Disabled
Read Only
Required
If you pass the
isRequired property to the input, it will have a
danger asterisk at
the end of the label and the input will be required.
Sizes
Colors
Variants
Radius
Label Placements
You can change the position of the label by setting the
labelPlacement property to
inside,
outside or
outside-left.
Note: If the
labelis not passed, the
labelPlacementproperty will be
outsideby default.
Clear Button
If you pass the
isClearable property to the input, it will have a clear button at the
end of input, it will be visible when input has a value.
Hide Stepper
You can hide the stepper buttons by passing the
hideStepper property.
Start & End Content
You can use the
startContent and
endContent properties to add content to the start and end of NumberInput.
With Label
You can add a label to the input by passing the
label property.
With Description
You can add a description to the input by passing the
description property.
With Min Value
You can set the minimum value of the input by passing the
minValue property.
With Max Value
You can set the maximum value of the input by passing the
maxValue property.
With Wheel Disabled
By default, you can increase or decrease the value with scroll wheel. You can disable changing the vaule with scroll in NumberInput by passing the
isWheelDisabled property.
With Format Options
You can format the value of the input by passing the
formatOptions property.
With Error Message
You can combine the
isInvalid and
errorMessage properties to show an invalid input.
errorMessage is only shown when
isInvalid is set to
true.
Controlled
You can use the
value and
onValueChange properties to control the input value.
Note: HeroUI
NumberInputalso supports native events like
onChange, useful for form libraries such as Formik and React Hook Form.
With Form
NumberInput can be used with a
Form component to leverage form state management. For more on form and validation behaviors, see the Forms guide.
Custom Validation
In addition to built-in constraints, you can provide a function to the
validate property for custom validation.
Realtime Validation
If you want to display validation errors while the user is typing, you can control the field value and use the
isInvalid prop along with the
errorMessage prop.
Server Validation
Client-side validation provides immediate feedback, but you should also validate data on the server to ensure accuracy and security.
HeroUI allows you to display server-side validation errors by using the
validationErrors prop in the
Form component.
This prop should be an object where each key is the field
name and the value is the error message.
Slots
- base: Input wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.
- label: Label of the input, it is the one that is displayed above, inside or left of the input.
- mainWrapper: Wraps the
inputWrapper
- inputWrapper: Wraps the
label(when it is inside) and the
innerWrapper.
- innerWrapper: Wraps the
input, the
startContentand the
endContent.
- input: The input element.
- clearButton: The clear button, it is at the end of the input.
- stepperButton: The stepper button to increase or decrease the value.
- stepperWrapper: The wrapper for the stepper.
- description: The description of NumberInput.
- errorMessage: The error message of NumberInput.
Custom Styles
You can customize the
NumberInput component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.
Data Attributes
NumberInput has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-invalid:
When the input is invalid. Based on
isInvalidprop.
- data-required:
When the input is required. Based on
isRequiredprop.
- data-readonly:
When the input is readonly. Based on
isReadOnlyprop.
- data-hover: When the input is being hovered. Based on useHover
- data-focus: When the input is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.
- data-focus-within: When the input is being focused or any of its children. Based on useFocusWithin.
- data-focus-visible: When the input is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.
- data-disabled:
When the input is disabled. Based on
isDisabledprop.
- data-filled: When the input has content, placeholder, start content or the placeholder is shown.
- data-has-elements: When the input has any element (label, helper text, description, error message).
- data-has-helper: When the input has helper text.
- data-has-description: When the input has a description.
- data-has-label: When the input has a label.
- data-has-value: When the input has a value (placeholder is not shown).
Accessibility
- Built with a native
<input>element with
type="number".
- Visual and ARIA labeling support.
- Change, clipboard, composition, selection, and input event support.
- Required and invalid states exposed to assistive technology via ARIA.
- Support for description, helper text, and error message linked to the input via ARIA.
API
NumberInput Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children
variant
"flat"
color
"default"
size
"md"
radius
name
label
description
value
defaultValue
placeholder
errorMessage
validate
validationBehavior
"native"
minValue
maxValue
formatOptions
step
"1"
hideStepper
isWheelDisabled
startContent
endContent
labelPlacement
"inside"
fullWidth
true
isClearable
false
isRequired
false
isReadOnly
false
isDisabled
false
isInvalid
false
incrementAriaLabel
decrementAriaLabel
baseRef
disableAnimation
false
classNames
NumberInput Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onChange
onValueChange
onClear
