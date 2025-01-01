Number Input

The numeric input component is designed for users to enter a number, and increase or decrease the value using stepper buttons

CLI npm yarn pnpm bun

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

If you pass the isRequired property to the input, it will have a danger asterisk at the end of the label and the input will be required.

You can change the position of the label by setting the labelPlacement property to inside , outside or outside-left .

Note: If the label is not passed, the labelPlacement property will be outside by default.

If you pass the isClearable property to the input, it will have a clear button at the end of input, it will be visible when input has a value.

You can hide the stepper buttons by passing the hideStepper property.

You can use the startContent and endContent properties to add content to the start and end of NumberInput.

You can add a label to the input by passing the label property.

You can add a description to the input by passing the description property.

You can set the minimum value of the input by passing the minValue property.

You can set the maximum value of the input by passing the maxValue property.

By default, you can increase or decrease the value with scroll wheel. You can disable changing the vaule with scroll in NumberInput by passing the isWheelDisabled property.

You can format the value of the input by passing the formatOptions property.

You can combine the isInvalid and errorMessage properties to show an invalid input. errorMessage is only shown when isInvalid is set to true .

You can use the value and onValueChange properties to control the input value.

Note: HeroUI NumberInput also supports native events like onChange , useful for form libraries such as Formik and React Hook Form.

NumberInput can be used with a Form component to leverage form state management. For more on form and validation behaviors, see the Forms guide.

In addition to built-in constraints, you can provide a function to the validate property for custom validation.

If you want to display validation errors while the user is typing, you can control the field value and use the isInvalid prop along with the errorMessage prop.

Client-side validation provides immediate feedback, but you should also validate data on the server to ensure accuracy and security. HeroUI allows you to display server-side validation errors by using the validationErrors prop in the Form component. This prop should be an object where each key is the field name and the value is the error message.

base : Input wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.

: Input wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance. label : Label of the input, it is the one that is displayed above, inside or left of the input.

: Label of the input, it is the one that is displayed above, inside or left of the input. mainWrapper : Wraps the inputWrapper

: Wraps the inputWrapper : Wraps the label (when it is inside) and the innerWrapper .

: Wraps the (when it is inside) and the . innerWrapper : Wraps the input , the startContent and the endContent .

: Wraps the , the and the . input : The input element.

: The input element. clearButton : The clear button, it is at the end of the input.

: The clear button, it is at the end of the input. stepperButton : The stepper button to increase or decrease the value.

: The stepper button to increase or decrease the value. stepperWrapper : The wrapper for the stepper.

: The wrapper for the stepper. description : The description of NumberInput.

: The description of NumberInput. errorMessage: The error message of NumberInput.

You can customize the NumberInput component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

NumberInput has the following attributes on the base element:

data-invalid : When the input is invalid. Based on isInvalid prop.

: When the input is invalid. Based on prop. data-required : When the input is required. Based on isRequired prop.

: When the input is required. Based on prop. data-readonly : When the input is readonly. Based on isReadOnly prop.

: When the input is readonly. Based on prop. data-hover : When the input is being hovered. Based on useHover

: When the input is being hovered. Based on useHover data-focus : When the input is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the input is being focused. Based on useFocusRing. data-focus-within : When the input is being focused or any of its children. Based on useFocusWithin.

: When the input is being focused or any of its children. Based on useFocusWithin. data-focus-visible : When the input is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the input is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing. data-disabled : When the input is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.

: When the input is disabled. Based on prop. data-filled : When the input has content, placeholder, start content or the placeholder is shown.

: When the input has content, placeholder, start content or the placeholder is shown. data-has-elements : When the input has any element (label, helper text, description, error message).

: When the input has any element (label, helper text, description, error message). data-has-helper : When the input has helper text.

: When the input has helper text. data-has-description : When the input has a description.

: When the input has a description. data-has-label : When the input has a label.

: When the input has a label. data-has-value: When the input has a value (placeholder is not shown).

Built with a native <input> element with type="number" .

element with . Visual and ARIA labeling support.

Change, clipboard, composition, selection, and input event support.

Required and invalid states exposed to assistive technology via ARIA.

Support for description, helper text, and error message linked to the input via ARIA.

Prop Type Default children ReactNode variant flat | bordered | faded | underlined "flat" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" size sm | md | lg "md" radius none | sm | md | lg | full name string label ReactNode description ReactNode value string defaultValue string placeholder string errorMessage ReactNode | ((v: ValidationResult) => ReactNode) validate (value: string) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined validationBehavior native | aria "native" minValue number maxValue number formatOptions Intl.NumberFormatOptions step number "1" hideStepper boolean isWheelDisabled boolean startContent ReactNode endContent ReactNode labelPlacement inside | outside | outside-left "inside" fullWidth boolean true isClearable boolean false isRequired boolean false isReadOnly boolean false isDisabled boolean false isInvalid boolean false incrementAriaLabel string decrementAriaLabel string baseRef RefObject<HTMLDivElement> disableAnimation boolean false classNames Partial<Record<'base' | 'label' | 'inputWrapper' | 'innerWrapper' | 'mainWrapper' | 'input' | 'clearButton' | 'stepperButton' | 'helperWrapper' | 'stepperWrapper' | 'description' | 'errorMessage', string>>