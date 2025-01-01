Ship faster with beautiful components
Card

Card is a container for text, photos, and actions in the context of a single subject.

Installation

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Import

HeroUI exports 4 card-related components:

  • Card: The main component to display a card.
  • CardHeader: Commonly used for the title of a card.
  • CardBody: The content of the card.
  • CardFooter: Commonly used for actions.

Usage

With Divider

See the Divider component for more details.

With Image

You can pass the isFooterBlurred prop to the card to blur the footer.

Composition

You can use other HeroUI components inside the card to compose a more complex card.

Blurred Card

You can pass the isBlurred prop to the card to blur the card. Card gets blurred properties based on its ancestor element.

Note: To achieve the blur effect as seen in the preview, you need to provide a suitable background (e.g., bg-gradient-to-tr from-[#FFB457] to-[#FF705B]) to an ancestor element of the Card component allowing the Card's blur effect to be visible.

Primary Action

If you pass the isPressable prop to the card, it will be rendered as a button.

Note: that the used callback function is onPress instead of onClick. Please see the usePress component for more details.

Cover Image

You can use Image component as the cover of the card by taking it out of the CardBody component.

Slots

  • base: The main container of the card, where the header, body, and footer are placed.
  • header: The header of the card, usually used for the title.
  • body: The body of the card, where the main content is placed.
  • footer: The footer of the card, usually used for actions.

Data Attributes

Card has the following attributes on the base element:

  • data-hover: When the card is being hovered. Based on useHover
  • data-focus: When the card is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.
  • data-focus-visible: When the card is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.
  • data-disabled: When the card is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.
  • data-pressed: When the card is pressed. Based on usePress

API

Card Props

PropTypeDefault
children
ReactNode | ReactNode[]
shadow
none | sm | md | lg
"md"
radius
none | sm | md | lg
"lg"
fullWidth
boolean
false
isHoverable
boolean
false
isPressable
boolean
false
isBlurred
boolean
false
isFooterBlurred
boolean
false
isDisabled
boolean
false
disableAnimation
boolean
false
disableRipple
boolean
false
allowTextSelectionOnPress
boolean
false
classNames
Partial<Record<'base' | 'header' | 'body' | 'footer', string>>

Card Events

PropTypeDefault
onPress
(e: PressEvent) => void
onPressStart
(e: PressEvent) => void
onPressEnd
(e: PressEvent) => void
onPressChange
(isPressed: boolean) => void
onPressUp
(e: PressEvent) => void
