Card
Card is a container for text, photos, and actions in the context of a single subject.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
HeroUI exports 4 card-related components:
- Card: The main component to display a card.
- CardHeader: Commonly used for the title of a card.
- CardBody: The content of the card.
- CardFooter: Commonly used for actions.
Usage
With Divider
See the Divider component for more details.
With Image
Blurred Footer
You can pass the
isFooterBlurred prop to the card to blur the footer.
Composition
You can use other HeroUI components inside the card to compose a more complex card.
Blurred Card
You can pass the
isBlurred prop to the card to blur the card. Card gets blurred properties based on its ancestor element.
Note: To achieve the blur effect as seen in the preview, you need to provide a suitable background (e.g.,
bg-gradient-to-tr from-[#FFB457] to-[#FF705B]) to an ancestor element of the Card component allowing the Card's blur effect to be visible.
Primary Action
If you pass the
isPressable prop to the card, it will be rendered as a button.
Note: that the used callback function is
onPressinstead of
onClick. Please see the usePress component for more details.
Cover Image
You can use
Image component as the cover of the card by taking it out of the
CardBody component.
Slots
- base: The main container of the card, where the header, body, and footer are placed.
- header: The header of the card, usually used for the title.
- body: The body of the card, where the main content is placed.
- footer: The footer of the card, usually used for actions.
Data Attributes
Card has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-hover: When the card is being hovered. Based on useHover
- data-focus: When the card is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.
- data-focus-visible: When the card is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.
- data-disabled:
When the card is disabled. Based on
isDisabledprop.
- data-pressed: When the card is pressed. Based on usePress
API
Card Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children
shadow
"md"
radius
"lg"
fullWidth
false
isHoverable
false
isPressable
false
isBlurred
false
isFooterBlurred
false
isDisabled
false
disableAnimation
false
disableRipple
false
allowTextSelectionOnPress
false
classNames
Card Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onPress
onPressStart
onPressEnd
onPressChange
onPressUp
