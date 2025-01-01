Card

Card is a container for text, photos, and actions in the context of a single subject.

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

HeroUI exports 4 card-related components:

Card : The main component to display a card.

: The main component to display a card. CardHeader : Commonly used for the title of a card.

: Commonly used for the title of a card. CardBody : The content of the card.

: The content of the card. CardFooter: Commonly used for actions.

See the Divider component for more details.

You can pass the isFooterBlurred prop to the card to blur the footer.

You can use other HeroUI components inside the card to compose a more complex card.

You can pass the isBlurred prop to the card to blur the card. Card gets blurred properties based on its ancestor element.

Note: To achieve the blur effect as seen in the preview, you need to provide a suitable background (e.g., bg-gradient-to-tr from-[#FFB457] to-[#FF705B] ) to an ancestor element of the Card component allowing the Card's blur effect to be visible.

If you pass the isPressable prop to the card, it will be rendered as a button.

Note: that the used callback function is onPress instead of onClick . Please see the usePress component for more details.

You can use Image component as the cover of the card by taking it out of the CardBody component.

base : The main container of the card, where the header, body, and footer are placed.

: The main container of the card, where the header, body, and footer are placed. header : The header of the card, usually used for the title.

: The header of the card, usually used for the title. body : The body of the card, where the main content is placed.

: The body of the card, where the main content is placed. footer: The footer of the card, usually used for actions.

Card has the following attributes on the base element:

data-hover : When the card is being hovered. Based on useHover

: When the card is being hovered. Based on useHover data-focus : When the card is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the card is being focused. Based on useFocusRing. data-focus-visible : When the card is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the card is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing. data-disabled : When the card is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.

: When the card is disabled. Based on prop. data-pressed: When the card is pressed. Based on usePress

Prop Type Default children ReactNode | ReactNode[] shadow none | sm | md | lg "md" radius none | sm | md | lg "lg" fullWidth boolean false isHoverable boolean false isPressable boolean false isBlurred boolean false isFooterBlurred boolean false isDisabled boolean false disableAnimation boolean false disableRipple boolean false allowTextSelectionOnPress boolean false classNames Partial<Record<'base' | 'header' | 'body' | 'footer', string>>