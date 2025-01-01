Toast

Toasts are temporary notifications that provide concise feedback about an action or event.

The ToastProvider must be added to the application before using the addToast function. This is required to initialize the context for managing toasts.

Toast comes with 6 color variants to convey different meanings.

You can customize the alert by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

You can pass a custom close icon to the toast by passing the closeIcon prop and a custom class name to the closeButton slot.

You can pass global toast props to the ToastProvider to apply to all toasts.

Toast has the following attributes on the base element:

Toast has role of alert

All Toasts are present in ToastRegion.

Close button has aria-label="Close" by default

When no toast are present, ToastRegion is removed from the DOM

Prop Type Default title ReactNode icon ReactNode description ReactNode color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" variant solid | bordered | flat "flat" radius none | sm | md | lg | full "md" endContent ReactNode closeIcon ReactNode timeout number "6000" promise Promise | undefined "undefined" loadingIcon ReactNode priority number | undefined "undefined" hideIcon boolean false hideCloseButton boolean false shouldShowTimeoutProgress boolean false classNames Partial<Record<"base" | "content" | "wrapper" | "title" | "description" | "icon" | "loadingIcon" | "progressTrack" | "progressIndicator | "motionDiv" | "closeButton" | "closeIcon", string>>

Prop Type Default maxVisibleToasts number "3" placement bottom-right | bottom-left | bottom-center | top-right | top-left | top-center "bottom-right" severity default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" disableAnimation boolean false toastOffset number "0" toastProps ToastProps