Toast
Toasts are temporary notifications that provide concise feedback about an action or event.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Requirement
The
ToastProvider must be added to the application before using the
addToast function. This is required to initialize the context for managing toasts.
Usage
Colors
Toast comes with 6 color variants to convey different meanings.
Variants
Radius
Toast Placement
Custom Styles
You can customize the alert by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.
Custom Close Icon
You can pass a custom close icon to the toast by passing the
closeIcon prop and a custom class name to the
closeButton slot.
Global Toast Props
You can pass global toast props to the
ToastProvider to apply to all toasts.
Data Attributes
Toast has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-has-title: When the toast has a title
- data-has-description: When the toast has a description
- data-animation: Shows the current animation of toast ("entering", "queued", "exiting", "undefined")
- data-placement: Where the toast is placed on the view-port.
- data-drag-value: Value by which the toast is dragged from it's original position. (This remains "0" in case of disabledAnimation)
Slots
Toast has the following slots:
base: The main toast container element
title: The title element
description: The description element
icon: The icon element
loadingIcon: The icon to be displayed until
promiseis resolved/rejected.
content: The wrapper for the title, description and icon content.
motionDiv: The motion.div for the FramerMotion.
progressTrack: The track of the progressBar.
progressIndicator: The indicator of the progressBar.
closeButton: The close button element
closeIcon: The icon which resides in the close button.
Accessibility
- Toast has role of
alert
- All Toasts are present in ToastRegion.
- Close button has aria-label="Close" by default
- When no toast are present, ToastRegion is removed from the DOM
API
Toast Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
title
icon
description
color
"default"
variant
"flat"
radius
"md"
endContent
closeIcon
timeout
"6000"
promise
"undefined"
loadingIcon
priority
"undefined"
hideIcon
false
hideCloseButton
false
shouldShowTimeoutProgress
false
classNames
ToastProvider Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
maxVisibleToasts
"3"
placement
"bottom-right"
severity
"default"
disableAnimation
false
toastOffset
"0"
toastProps
Toast Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onClose
On this page