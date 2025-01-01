User

Display user information with avatar and name.

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Note: See the Avatar component for more details about avatarProps .

base : The base slot of the user, it is the main container.

: The base slot of the user, it is the main container. wrapper : The name and description wrapper.

: The name and description wrapper. name : The name of the user.

: The name of the user. description: The description of the user.

User has the following attributes on the root element only when isFocusable is true :

data-focus : When the user is being focused. Based on useFocusRing

: When the user is being focused. Based on useFocusRing data-focus-visible: When the user is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing