User
Display user information with avatar and name.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
Note: See the Avatar component for more details about
avatarProps.
Link Description
Slots
- base: The base slot of the user, it is the main container.
- wrapper: The name and description wrapper.
- name: The name of the user.
- description: The description of the user.
Data Attributes
User has the following attributes on the
root element only when
isFocusable is
true:
- data-focus: When the user is being focused. Based on useFocusRing
- data-focus-visible: When the user is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing
API
User Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
name
description
isFocusable
false
avatarProps
classNames