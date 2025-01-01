Introduction

Welcome to the HeroUI documentation!

HeroUI is a UI library for React that helps you build beautiful and accessible user interfaces. Created on top of Tailwind CSS and React Aria.

HeroUI's primary goal is to streamline the development process, offering a beautiful and adaptable system design for an enhanced user experience.

No, HeroUI is not a copy-paste library. All components are available through npm and can be installed individually or as a whole package.

TailwindCSS : Tailwind CSS is a CSS Framework that provides atomic CSS classes to help you style components, leaving you to handle lots of other things like accessibility, component composition, keyboard navigation, style overrides, etc.

HeroUI: HeroUI is a UI library for React that combines the power of TailwindCSS with React Aria to provide complete components (logic and styles) for building accessible and customizable user interfaces. Since HeroUI uses TailwindCSS as its style engine, you can use all TailwindCSS classes within your HeroUI components, ensuring optimal compiled CSS size.

TailwindCSS components libraries such as TailwindUI, Flowbite, or Preline, just to name a few, only offer a curated selection of TailwindCSS classes to style your components. They don't provide any React specific components, logic, props, composition, or accessibility features.

In contrast to these libraries, HeroUI is a complete UI library that provides a set of accessible and customizable components, hooks, and utilities.

We created a TailwindCSS utility library called tailwind-variants that automatically handles TailwindCSS class conflicts. This ensures your custom classes will consistently override the default ones, eliminating any duplication.

No. As HeroUI uses TailwindCSS as its style engine, it generates CSS at build time, eliminating the need for runtime CSS. This means that HeroUI is fully compatible with the latest React and Next.js versions.

Yes, HeroUI is written in TypeScript and has full support for it.

No, HeroUI is specifically designed for React as it is built on top of React Aria. However, you can still use the HeroUI components styling part with other frameworks or libraries.

We use Framer Motion to animate some components due to the complexity of the animations and their physics-based nature. Framer Motion allows us to handle these animations in a more straightforward and performant way. In addition, it is well tested and production ready.

We're excited to see the community adopt HeroUI, raise issues, and provide feedback. Whether it's a feature request, bug report, or a project to showcase, please get involved!

X For announcements, tips and general information. Discord To get involved in the community, ask questions and share tips. Github To report bugs, request features and contribute to the project.

PRs on HeroUI are always welcome, please see our contribution guidelines to learn how you can contribute to this project.