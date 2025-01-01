Progress
The Progress component allows you to view the progress of any activity.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
Note: Make sure to pass the
aria-labelprop when the
labelprop is not provided. This is required for accessibility.
Sizes
Colors
Indeterminate
You can use the
isIndeterminate prop to display an indeterminate progress bar.
This is useful when you don't know how long an operation will take.
Striped
With Label
Note: If you pass the
labelprop you don't need to pass
aria-labelprop anymore.
With Value
Value Formatting
Values are formatted as a percentage by default, but this can be modified by using the
formatOptions prop to specify a different format.
formatOptions is compatible with the
option parameter of Intl.NumberFormat and is applied based on the current locale.
Slots
- base: The base slot of the progress, it is the main container.
- labelWrapper: The label and value label wrapper.
- label: The label of the progress.
- value: The value label of the progress.
- track: The track is the background bar of the progress.
- indicator: The indicator is the bar that is filled according to the
value.
Custom Styles
You can customize the
Progress component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.
Data Attributes
CircularProgress has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-indeterminate: Indicates whether the progress is indeterminate.
- data-disabled:
Indicates whether the progress is disabled. Based on
isDisabledprop.
Accessibility
- Exposed to assistive technology as a progress bar via ARIA.
- Labeling support for accessibility.
- Internationalized number formatting as a percentage or value.
- Determinate and indeterminate progress support.
- Exposes the
aria-valuenow,
aria-valuemin,
aria-valuemaxand
aria-valuetextattributes.
API
Progress Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
label
size
"md"
color
"primary"
radius
"full"
value
valueLabel
minValue
"0"
maxValue
"100"
formatOptions
"{style: 'percent'}"
isIndeterminate
false
isStriped
false
showValueLabel
true
isDisabled
false
disableAnimation
false
classNames
