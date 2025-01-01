Slider

A slider allows a user to select one or more values within a range.

It is possible to change the orientation of the slider by using the orientation="vertical" prop.

You can use the showSteps prop to display small dots on each step.

You can use the marks prop to display a label on each step.

If you pass an array of values to the value prop or to the defaultValue prop, the slider will become a range slider.

The fillOffset prop allows you to set where the fill should start.

The showTooltip prop allows you to show a tooltip with the current thumb value when the user hovers or drags the thumb.

Note: You can change any of the tooltip props by passing the tooltipProps to the Slider component.

It is possible to add a small outline to the slider's thumbs by passing the showOutline prop.

Slider component provides startContent and endContent props that allows you to add any ReactNode to the start and end of the slider.

Values are formatted as a percentage by default, but this can be modified by using the formatOptions prop to specify a different format. formatOptions is compatible with the option parameter of Intl.NumberFormat and is applied based on the current locale.

Note: Use the tooltipValueFormatOptions prop to format the tooltip value.

It is also possible to format the value using the getValue prop.

The Slider value is shown by default, but can be hidden by passing the hideValue prop.

The Slider thumbs are shown by default, but can be hidden by passing the hideThumb prop.

You can control the slider by passing the value and onChange props.

If you want to capture the slider value only when the user stops dragging the thumb, you can use the onChangeEnd prop.

You can also control the range slider by using an array of values in the value and onChange props.

The Slider component provides a renderThumb prop that allows you to customize the thumb in any way you want.

You can also use the renderThumb prop to customize the thumbs of a range slider. The index prop will tell you which thumb is being rendered.

The Slider component provides a renderLabel prop that allows you to customize the label in any way you want.

The Slider component provides a renderValue prop that allows you to customize the value label element.

In case you want to disable the thumb scale animation, you can pass the disableThumbScale prop.

base : The foundational slot, encompassing all other slots and elements. It serves as the primary container.

: The foundational slot, encompassing all other slots and elements. It serves as the primary container. labelWrapper : The container for the Slider's label and value. It aligns these elements and ensures a consistent layout.

: The container for the Slider's label and value. It aligns these elements and ensures a consistent layout. label : A dedicated slot to display the Slider's label.

: A dedicated slot to display the Slider's label. value : Displays the current value of the Slider. Located within the labelWrapper .

: Displays the current value of the Slider. Located within the . step : Represents individual steps or intervals on the Slider.

: Represents individual steps or intervals on the Slider. mark : Denotes specific values or intervals along the Slider.

: Denotes specific values or intervals along the Slider. trackWrapper : A container for the slider's track, ensuring it is consistently aligned and positioned.

: A container for the slider's track, ensuring it is consistently aligned and positioned. track : The base bar of the Slider, along which the thumb moves.

: The base bar of the Slider, along which the thumb moves. filler : A visual representation of the selected value, filling the track from the start point to the current thumb position.

: A visual representation of the selected value, filling the track from the start point to the current thumb position. thumb : The interactive element that users drag along the track to select a value on the Slider.

: The interactive element that users drag along the track to select a value on the Slider. startContent : A slot for additional content or icons at the beginning of the Slider.

: A slot for additional content or icons at the beginning of the Slider. endContent: A slot for additional content or icons at the end of the Slider.

You can customize the Slider component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

Slider has the following attributes:

data-hover : When the slider is being hovered. Based on useHover

: When the slider is being hovered. Based on useHover data-orientation: The orientation of the slider. Based on orientation prop.

Thumbs have the following attributes which are returned by the renderThumb prop:

data-dragging : When the thumb is being dragged.

: When the thumb is being dragged. data-focus-visible : When the thumb is focused. Based on useFocusVisible

: When the thumb is focused. Based on useFocusVisible data-hover : When the thumb is being hovered. Based on useHover

: When the thumb is being hovered. Based on useHover data-pressed: When the thumb is being pressed. Based on usePress

Support for one or multiple thumbs.

Support for mouse, touch, and keyboard via the useMove hook.

Multi-touch support for dragging multiple thumbs or multiple sliders at once.

Pressing on the track moves the nearest thumb to that position.

Supports using the arrow keys, as well as page up/down, home, and end keys.

Support for both horizontal and vertical orientations.

Support for custom min, max, and step values with handling for rounding errors.

Support for disabling the whole slider or individual thumbs.

Prevents text selection while dragging.

Exposed to assistive technology as a group of slider elements via ARIA.

Slider thumbs use hidden native input elements to support touch screen readers.

Support for labeling both the slider as a whole and individual thumbs.

Support for displaying the current thumb values using an <output> element.

element. Internationalized number formatting as a percentage or value.

Support for mirroring in RTL locales.

Prop Type Default label ReactNode name string size sm | md | lg "md" color foreground | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "primary" radius none | sm | md | lg | full "full" step number "1" value number defaultValue number minValue number "0" maxValue number "100" orientation horizontal | vertical "horizontal" fillOffset number showSteps boolean false showTooltip boolean false marks SliderStepMarks startContent ReactNode endContent ReactNode formatOptions Intl.NumberFormat tooltipValueFormatOptions Intl.NumberFormat tooltipProps TooltipProps showOutline boolean false hideValue boolean false hideThumb boolean false disableThumbScale boolean false isDisabled boolean false disableAnimation boolean false

Prop Type Default getValue (value: SliderValue) => string renderLabel (props: DOMAttributes<HTMLLabelElement>) => ReactNode renderValue (props: DOMAttributes<HTMLOutputElement>) => ReactNode renderThumb (props: DOMAttributes<HTMLDivElement> & {index?: number}) => ReactNode