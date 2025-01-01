Range Calendar

A range calendar consists of a grouping element containing one or more date grids (e.g. months), and a previous and next button for navigating through time. Each calendar grid consists of cells containing button elements that can be pressed and navigated to using the arrow keys to select a date range. Once a start date is selected, the user can navigate to another date using the keyboard or by hovering over it, and clicking it or pressing the Enter key commits the selected date range.

A RangeCalendar has no selection by default. An initial, uncontrolled value can be provided to the RangeCalendar using the defaultValue prop. Alternatively, a controlled value can be provided using the value prop.

Date values are provided using objects in the @internationalized/date package. This library handles correct international date manipulation across calendars, time zones, and other localization concerns.

The isDisabled boolean prop makes the Calendar disabled. Cells cannot be focused or selected.

The isReadOnly boolean prop makes the Calendar's value immutable. Unlike isDisabled , the Calendar remains focusable.

A Calendar has no selection by default. An initial, uncontrolled value can be provided to the Calendar using the defaultValue prop. Alternatively, a controlled value can be provided using the value prop.

By default, Calendar allows selecting any date. The minValue can also be used to prevent the user from selecting dates outside a certain range.

This example only accepts dates after today.

By default, Calendar allows selecting any date. The maxValue can also be used to prevent the user from selecting dates outside a certain range.

This example only accepts dates before today.

Calendar supports marking certain dates as unavailable. These dates remain focusable with the keyboard so that navigation is consistent, but cannot be selected by the user. In this example, they are displayed in red. The isDateUnavailable prop accepts a callback that is called to evaluate whether each visible date is unavailable.

The allowsNonContiguousRanges prop enables a range to be selected even if there are unavailable dates in the middle. The value emitted in the onChange event will still be a single range with a start and end property, but unavailable dates will not be displayed as selected. It is up to applications to split the full selected range into multiple as needed for business logic.

This example prevents selecting weekends, but allows selecting ranges that span multiple weeks.

Calendar tries to avoid allowing the user to select invalid dates in the first place. However, if according to application logic a selected date is invalid, the isInvalid prop can be set. This alerts assistive technology users that the selection is invalid, and can be used for styling purposes as well. In addition, the errorMessage slot may be used to help the user fix the issue.

By default, the selected date is focused when a Calendar first mounts. If no value or defaultValue prop is provided, then the current date is focused. However, Calendar supports controlling which date is focused using the focusedValue and onFocusChange props. This also determines which month is visible. The defaultFocusedValue prop allows setting the initial focused date when the Calendar first mounts, without controlling it.

This example validates that the selected date is a weekday and not a weekend according to the current locale.

Calendar supports month and year picker for rapid selection. You can enable this feature by setting showMonthAndYearPickers to true . However, if visibleMonths is set to a number greater than 1, this feature will be disabled.

Calendar supports selecting dates in many calendar systems used around the world, including Gregorian, Hebrew, Indian, Islamic, Buddhist, and more. Dates are automatically displayed in the appropriate calendar system for the user's locale. The calendar system can be overridden using the Unicode calendar locale extension, passed to the Provider component.

By default, the Calendar displays a single month. The visibleMonths prop allows displaying up to 3 months at a time.

By default, when pressing the next or previous buttons, pagination will advance by the visibleMonths value. This behavior can be changed to page by single months instead, by setting pageBehavior to single .

Here's the example to customize topContent and bottomContent to have some preset values.

base : Calendar wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.

: Calendar wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance. prevButton : The previous button of the calendar.

: The previous button of the calendar. nextButton : The next button of the calendar.

: The next button of the calendar. headerWrapper : Wraps the picker (month / year).

: Wraps the picker (month / year). header : The header element.

: The header element. title : A description of the visible date range, for use in the calendar title.

: A description of the visible date range, for use in the calendar title. gridWrapper : The wrapper for the calendar grid.

: The wrapper for the calendar grid. grid : The date grid element (e.g. <table> ).

: The date grid element (e.g. ). gridHeader : The date grid header element (e.g. <th> ).

: The date grid header element (e.g. ). gridHeaderRow : The date grid header row element (e.g. <tr> ).

: The date grid header row element (e.g. ). gridHeaderCell : The date grid header cell element (e.g. <td> ).

: The date grid header cell element (e.g. ). gridBody : The date grid body element (e.g. <tbody> ).

: The date grid body element (e.g. ). gridBodyRow : The date grid body row element (e.g. <tr> ).

: The date grid body row element (e.g. ). cell : The date grid cell element (e.g. <td> ).

: The date grid cell element (e.g. ). cellButton : The button element within the cell.

: The button element within the cell. pickerWrapper : The wrapper for the picker

: The wrapper for the picker pickerMonthList : The month list picker.

: The month list picker. pickerYearList : The year list picker.

: The year list picker. pickerHighlight : The highlighted item of the picker.

: The highlighted item of the picker. pickerItem : The item of the picker.

: The item of the picker. helperWrapper : The helper message of the calendar.

: The helper message of the calendar. errorMessage: The error message of the calendar.

Calendar has the following attributes on the CalendarCell element:

data-focused : Whether the cell is focused.

: Whether the cell is focused. data-hovered : Whether the cell is currently hovered with a mouse.

: Whether the cell is currently hovered with a mouse. data-pressed : Whether the cell is currently being pressed.

: Whether the cell is currently being pressed. data-unavailable : Whether the cell is unavailable, according to the calendar's isDateUnavailable prop. Unavailable dates remain focusable, but cannot be selected by the user. They should be displayed with a visual affordance to indicate they are unavailable, such as a different color or a strikethrough.

: Whether the cell is unavailable, according to the calendar's prop. Unavailable dates remain focusable, but cannot be selected by the user. They should be displayed with a visual affordance to indicate they are unavailable, such as a different color or a strikethrough. data-disabled : Whether the cell is disabled, according to the calendar's minValue , maxValue , and isDisabled props.

: Whether the cell is disabled, according to the calendar's , , and props. data-focus-visible : Whether the cell is keyboard focused.

: Whether the cell is keyboard focused. data-outside-visible-range : Whether the cell is outside the visible range of the calendar.

: Whether the cell is outside the visible range of the calendar. data-outside-month : Whether the cell is outside the current month.

: Whether the cell is outside the current month. data-selected : Whether the cell is selected.

: Whether the cell is selected. data-selected-start : Whether the cell is the first date in a range selection.

: Whether the cell is the first date in a range selection. data-selected-end : Whether the cell is the last date in a range selection.

: Whether the cell is the last date in a range selection. data-invalid: Whether the cell is part of an invalid selection.

Display one or more months at once, or a custom time range for use cases like a week view. Minimum and maximum values, unavailable dates, and non-contiguous selections are supported as well.

Support for 13 calendar systems used around the world, including Gregorian, Buddhist, Islamic, Persian, and more. Locale-specific formatting, number systems, and right-to-left support are available as well.

Calendar cells can be navigated and selected using the keyboard, and localized screen reader messages are included to announce when the selection and visible date range change.

Prop Type Default value RangeValue "null" defaultValue RangeValue "null" minValue DateValue maxValue DateValue color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" visibleMonths number "1" focusedValue DateValue defaultFocusedValue DateValue calendarWidth number | string "256" pageBehavior PageBehavior "visible" weekdayStyle narrow | short | long "narrow" showMonthAndYearPickers boolean false allowsNonContiguousRanges boolean false isDisabled boolean false isReadOnly boolean false isInvalid boolean autoFocus boolean false showHelper boolean false showShadow boolean false topContent ReactNode bottomContent ReactNode isDateUnavailable (date: DateValue) => boolean createCalendar (calendar: SupportedCalendars) => Calendar | null "all calendars" errorMessage ReactNode | (v: ValidationResult) => ReactNode validate (value: { inputValue: string, selectedKey: React.Key }) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined hideDisabledDates boolean false disableAnimation boolean false