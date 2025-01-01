Avatar
The Avatar component is used to represent a user, and displays the profile picture, initials or fallback icon.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
HeroUI exports 3 avatar-related components:
- Avatar: The main component to display an avatar.
- AvatarGroup: A wrapper component to display a group of avatars.
- AvatarIcon: The default icon used as fallback when the image fails to load.
Usage
Sizes
Disabled
Bordered
Radius
Colors
Avatar Fallbacks
If there is an error loading the
src of the avatar, there are 2 fallbacks:
- If there's a
nameprop, we use it to generate the initials and a random, accessible background color.
- If there's no
nameprop, we use a default avatar.
If the
showFallback is not passed, the fallbacks will not be displayed.
Custom Fallback
You can also provide a custom fallback component to be displayed when the
src fails to load.
Custom Implementation
In case you need to customize the avatar even further, you can use the
useAvatar hook to create your own implementation.
Custom initials logic
It is possible to customize the logic used to generate the initials by passing a function to the
getInitials prop.
By default we merge the first characters of each word in the
name prop.
Avatar Group
Group Disabled
Group Max Count
You can limit the number of avatars displayed by passing the
max prop to the
AvatarGroup component.
Group Total Count
You can display the total number of avatars by passing the
total prop to the
AvatarGroup component.
Group Custom count
AvatarGroup provides a
renderCount prop to customize the count displayed when the
total prop is passed.
Group Grid
By passing the
isGrid prop to the
AvatarGroup component, the avatars will be displayed in a grid layout.
Group Custom Implementation
In case you need to customize the avatar group even further, you can use the
useAvatarGroup hook and the
AvatarGroupProvider to create your own implementation.
Slots
- base: Avatar wrapper, it includes styles for focus ring, position, and general appearance.
- img: Image element within the avatar, it includes styles for opacity transition and size.
- fallback: Fallback content when the image fails to load or is not provided, it includes styles for centering the content.
- name: Initials displayed when the image is not provided or fails to load, it includes styles for font, text alignment, and inheritance.
- icon: Icon element within the avatar, it includes styles for centering the content, text inheritance, and size.
Custom Avatar Styles
You can customize any part of the avatar by using the
classNames prop, each
slot has its own
className.
Data Attributes
Avatar has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-hover: When the avatar is being hovered. Based on useHover
- data-focus:
When the avatar is being focused. Based on useFocusRing, it is applied when
isFocusableis
trueor when the
asproperty is assigned as
button.
- data-focus-visible:
When the avatar is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing, it is applied when
isFocusableis
trueor when the
asproperty is assigned as
button.
API
Avatar Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
src
color
"default"
radius
"full"
size
"md"
name
icon
fallback
isBordered
false
isDisabled
false
isFocusable
false
showFallback
false
ImgComponent
"img"
imgProps
classNames
Avatar Group Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
max
"5"
total
size
color
radius
isGrid
false
isDisabled
isBordered
renderCount
classNames
