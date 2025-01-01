Avatar

The Avatar component is used to represent a user, and displays the profile picture, initials or fallback icon.

HeroUI exports 3 avatar-related components:

Avatar : The main component to display an avatar.

AvatarGroup : A wrapper component to display a group of avatars.

: A wrapper component to display a group of avatars. AvatarIcon: The default icon used as fallback when the image fails to load.

If there is an error loading the src of the avatar, there are 2 fallbacks:

If there's a name prop, we use it to generate the initials and a random, accessible background color.

prop, we use it to generate the initials and a random, accessible background color. If there's no name prop, we use a default avatar.

If the showFallback is not passed, the fallbacks will not be displayed.

You can also provide a custom fallback component to be displayed when the src fails to load.

In case you need to customize the avatar even further, you can use the useAvatar hook to create your own implementation.

It is possible to customize the logic used to generate the initials by passing a function to the getInitials prop. By default we merge the first characters of each word in the name prop.

You can limit the number of avatars displayed by passing the max prop to the AvatarGroup component.

You can display the total number of avatars by passing the total prop to the AvatarGroup component.

AvatarGroup provides a renderCount prop to customize the count displayed when the total prop is passed.

By passing the isGrid prop to the AvatarGroup component, the avatars will be displayed in a grid layout.

In case you need to customize the avatar group even further, you can use the useAvatarGroup hook and the AvatarGroupProvider to create your own implementation.

base : Avatar wrapper, it includes styles for focus ring, position, and general appearance.

: Avatar wrapper, it includes styles for focus ring, position, and general appearance. img : Image element within the avatar, it includes styles for opacity transition and size.

: Image element within the avatar, it includes styles for opacity transition and size. fallback : Fallback content when the image fails to load or is not provided, it includes styles for centering the content.

: Fallback content when the image fails to load or is not provided, it includes styles for centering the content. name : Initials displayed when the image is not provided or fails to load, it includes styles for font, text alignment, and inheritance.

: Initials displayed when the image is not provided or fails to load, it includes styles for font, text alignment, and inheritance. icon: Icon element within the avatar, it includes styles for centering the content, text inheritance, and size.

You can customize any part of the avatar by using the classNames prop, each slot has its own className .

Avatar has the following attributes on the base element:

data-hover : When the avatar is being hovered. Based on useHover

: When the avatar is being hovered. Based on useHover data-focus : When the avatar is being focused. Based on useFocusRing, it is applied when isFocusable is true or when the as property is assigned as button .

: When the avatar is being focused. Based on useFocusRing, it is applied when is or when the property is assigned as . data-focus-visible: When the avatar is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing, it is applied when isFocusable is true or when the as property is assigned as button .

Prop Type Default src string color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" radius none | sm | md | lg | full "full" size sm | md | lg "md" name string icon ReactNode fallback ReactNode isBordered boolean false isDisabled boolean false isFocusable boolean false showFallback boolean false ImgComponent React.ElementType "img" imgProps ImgComponentProps classNames Partial<Record<"base" | "img" | "fallback" | "name" | "icon", string>>