Next.js

Requirements:

To use HeroUI in your Next.js project, you need to follow the steps below, depending on your project structure.

Next.js 13's app/ directory uses Server Components by default. HeroUI components can be imported directly in Server Components since we add use client at build time.

If you are starting a new project, you can use the HeroUI CLI to create a new project with HeroUI pre-configured:

or

npm yarn pnpm bun

If you are starting a new project, you can run one of the following commands to create a Next.js project pre-configured with HeroUI:

npm yarn pnpm bun

You can add individual components using the CLI. For example, to add a button component:

This command adds the Button component to your project and manages all related dependencies.

You can also add multiple components at once:

Or you can add the main library @heroui/react by running the following command:

If you leave out the component name, the CLI will prompt you to select the components you want to add.

You still need to add the provider to your app manually (we are working on automating this step).

Add dependencies In your Next.js project, run one of the following commands to install HeroUI: npm yarn pnpm bun Hoisted Dependencies Setup Note: This step is only for those who use pnpm to install. If you install HeroUI using other package managers, you may skip this step. If you are using pnpm, you need to add the following line to your .npmrc file to hoist our packages to the root node_modules . After modifying the .npmrc file, you need to run pnpm install again to ensure that the dependencies are installed correctly. Tailwind CSS Setup HeroUI is built on top of Tailwind CSS, so you need to install Tailwind CSS first. You can follow the official installation guide to install Tailwind CSS. Then you need to add the following code to your tailwind.config.js file: Note: If you are using pnpm and monorepo architecture, please make sure you are pointing to the ROOT node_modules Setup Provider Go to your app/providers.tsx or app/providers.jsx (create it if it doesn't exist) and wrap the Component with the HeroUIProvider : Add Provider to Root Now, Go to your root layout page and wrap it with the Providers : Note: HeroUI automatically adds two themes, light and dark , to your application. You can use any of them by adding the dark / light class to the html tag. See the theme docs for more details. Use HeroUI Components Now you can import any HeroUI component directly in your Server Components without needing to use the use client; directive: Important 🚨: Note that you need to import the component from the individual package, not from @heroui/react .

If you are starting a new project, you can use the HeroUI CLI to create a new project with HeroUI pre-configured:

If you are using the /pages Next.js project structure, you need to follow the steps below.

If you are starting a new project, you can run one of the following commands to create a Next.js project pre-configured with HeroUI:

npm yarn pnpm

You can add individual components using the CLI. For example, to add a button component:

This command adds the Button component to your project and manages all related dependencies.

You can also add multiple components at once:

Or you can add the main library @heroui/react by running the following command:

If you leave out the component name, the CLI will prompt you to select the components you want to add.

You still need to add the provider to your app manually (we are working on automating this step).