Spinner
Spinner express an unspecified wait time or display the length of a process.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
Note: Spinner adds
Loadingas
aria-labelby default. This is required for accessibility. You can change it by passing a
labelor
aria-labelprop.
Sizes
Colors
With Label
Label colors
Slots
- base: The base slot of the spinner, it wraps the circles and the label.
- wrapper: The wrapper of the circles.
- circle1: The first circle of the spinner.
- circle2: The second circle of the spinner.
- label: The label content.
API
Spinner Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
label
size
"md"
color
"primary"
labelColor
"default"
classNames
On this page