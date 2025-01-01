NextUI to HeroUI

HeroUI is the new identity for NextUI, bringing the same powerful components and features you love under a new name. This guide will help you migrate your existing NextUI project to HeroUI.

The easiest way to migrate your NextUI project to HeroUI is using our official codemod:

Run Migration Execute the codemod in your project directory: npm yarn pnpm bun Note: If you're using a monorepo, run the codemod from the root directory This will automatically: Update all package names from @nextui-org/* to @heroui/*

to Rename component imports and references

Update TailwindCSS configuration

Transform provider components

Adjust any NextUI-specific utilities or hooks

Update .npmrc file pnpm only Install Dependencies After running the codemod, install the new dependencies: npm yarn pnpm bun

If you prefer to migrate manually, follow these steps:

Replace NextUI packages with their HeroUI equivalents: npm yarn pnpm bun Update your tailwind.config.js : Replace the NextUI provider with HeroUI's provider: Update all component imports to use the new package name: Individual Packages If you're using individual packages, update each package name: Npmrc Pnpm Only If you are using pnpm, you need to update your .npmrc file to use the new package name:

After migration, verify that:

All components render correctly Theme customizations are preserved No NextUI imports remain in your codebase Your application builds without errors

The functionality and API of all components remain the same - only the package names and imports have changed.

If you encounter issues during migration, try these steps:

If you're using npm , you may need to:

Delete your node_modules folder Delete your package-lock.json file Reinstall all packages with npm install

Ensure that no @nextui-org packages remain in your package.json dependencies or devDependencies.

Join our Discord community in the #nextui-to-heroui channel https://discord.gg/9b6yyZKmH4 - our team is happy to help!

If you encounter any issues during migration, please open an issue on our GitHub repository.