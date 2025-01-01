NextUI to HeroUI
HeroUI is the new identity for NextUI, bringing the same powerful components and features you love under a new name. This guide will help you migrate your existing NextUI project to HeroUI.
Automatic Migration (Recommended)
The easiest way to migrate your NextUI project to HeroUI is using our official codemod:
Run Migration
Execute the codemod in your project directory:
Note: If you're using a monorepo, run the codemod from the root directory
This will automatically:
- Update all package names from
@nextui-org/*to
@heroui/*
- Rename component imports and references
- Update TailwindCSS configuration
- Transform provider components
- Adjust any NextUI-specific utilities or hooks
- Update
.npmrcfile pnpm only
Install Dependencies
After running the codemod, install the new dependencies:
Manual Migration
If you prefer to migrate manually, follow these steps:
Update Dependencies
Replace NextUI packages with their HeroUI equivalents:
Update TailwindCSS Configuration
Update your
tailwind.config.js:
Update Provider Component
Replace the NextUI provider with HeroUI's provider:
Update Imports
Update all component imports to use the new package name:
Individual Packages
If you're using individual packages, update each package name:
Npmrc Pnpm Only
If you are using pnpm, you need to update your .npmrc file to use the new package name:
Verification
After migration, verify that:
- All components render correctly
- Theme customizations are preserved
- No NextUI imports remain in your codebase
- Your application builds without errors
The functionality and API of all components remain the same - only the package names and imports have changed.
Troubleshooting
If you encounter issues during migration, try these steps:
NPM Users
If you're using
npm, you may need to:
- Delete your
node_modulesfolder
- Delete your
package-lock.jsonfile
- Reinstall all packages with
npm install
Package.json Check
Ensure that no
@nextui-org packages remain in your
package.json dependencies or devDependencies.
Need Help?
Join our Discord community in the #nextui-to-heroui channel https://discord.gg/9b6yyZKmH4 - our team is happy to help!
If you encounter any issues during migration, please open an issue on our GitHub repository.
