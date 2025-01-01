Pagination

The Pagination component allows you to display active page and navigate between multiple pages.

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

HeroUI exports 3 pagination-related components:

Pagination : The main component to display a pagination.

: The main component to display a pagination. PaginationItem : The internal component to display a pagination item.

: The internal component to display a pagination item. PaginationCursor: The internal item component to display the current page.

You can use the variant property to change the pagination items style.

You can set the showControls to true to display the next and previous buttons.

In case you want to loop the pagination, you can set the loop property to true . The cursor will go back to the first page when it reaches the last page and vice versa.

You can change the initial page by setting the initialPage property.

You can set the isCompact property to true to display reduced version of the pagination.

You can use the showShadow property to display a shadow below the active page item.

You can control the number of pages to show before and after the current page by setting the siblings property.

You can control the number of pages to show at the beginning and end of the pagination by setting the boundaries property.

You can use the renderItem property to customize the pagination items.

base : The main pagination slot.

: The main pagination slot. wrapper : The pagination wrapper slot. This wraps the pagination items.

: The pagination wrapper slot. This wraps the pagination items. prev : The previous button slot.

: The previous button slot. next : The next button slot.

: The next button slot. item : The pagination item slot, applied to the middle items.

: The pagination item slot, applied to the middle items. cursor : The current page slot. Available only when disableCursorAnimation is false and disableAnimation is false .

: The current page slot. Available only when is and is . forwardIcon : The forward icon slot. The one that appears when hovering the ellipsis button.

: The forward icon slot. The one that appears when hovering the ellipsis button. ellipsis : The ellipsis slot.

: The ellipsis slot. chevronNext: The chevron next icon slot.

You can customize the Pagination component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

In case you need to customize the pagination even further, you can use the usePagination hook to create your own implementation.

Pagination has the following attributes on the base element:

data-controls : Indicates whether the pagination has controls. Based on showControls prop.

: Indicates whether the pagination has controls. Based on prop. data-loop : When the pagination is looped. Based on loop prop.

: When the pagination is looped. Based on prop. data-dots-jump : Indicates whether the pagination has dots jump. Based on dotsJump prop.

: Indicates whether the pagination has dots jump. Based on prop. data-total : The total number of pages. Based on total prop.

: The total number of pages. Based on prop. data-active-page: The active page. Based on activePage prop.

The root node has a role of navigation by default.

by default. The pagination items have an aria-label that identifies the item purpose ("next page button", "previous page button", etc.), you can override this label by using the getItemAriaLabel function.

function. The pagination items are in tab order, with a tabindex of "0".

Prop Type Default variant flat | bordered | light | faded "flat" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" size sm | md | lg "md" radius none | sm | md | lg | full "xl" total number "1" dotsJump number "5" initialPage number "1" page number siblings number "1" boundaries number "1" loop boolean false isCompact boolean false isDisabled boolean false showShadow boolean false showControls boolean false disableCursorAnimation boolean false disableAnimation boolean false renderItem PaginationItemProps getItemAriaLabel (page: string) => string classNames Partial<Record<'base' | 'wrapper' | 'prev' | 'next' | 'item' | 'cursor' | 'forwardIcon' | 'ellipsis' | 'chevronNext', string>>