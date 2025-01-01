Ship faster with beautiful components
HeroUI Pro

Pagination

The Pagination component allows you to display active page and navigate between multiple pages.

@heroui/pagination

Installation

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Import

HeroUI exports 3 pagination-related components:

  • Pagination: The main component to display a pagination.
  • PaginationItem: The internal component to display a pagination item.
  • PaginationCursor: The internal item component to display the current page.

Usage

Disabled

Sizes

Colors

Variants

You can use the variant property to change the pagination items style.

With Controls

You can set the showControls to true to display the next and previous buttons.

Pagination Loop

In case you want to loop the pagination, you can set the loop property to true. The cursor will go back to the first page when it reaches the last page and vice versa.

Changing the initial page

You can change the initial page by setting the initialPage property.

Compact Pagination

You can set the isCompact property to true to display reduced version of the pagination.

With Shadow

You can use the showShadow property to display a shadow below the active page item.

Controlled

Siblings

You can control the number of pages to show before and after the current page by setting the siblings property.

Boundaries

You can control the number of pages to show at the beginning and end of the pagination by setting the boundaries property.

Custom items

You can use the renderItem property to customize the pagination items.

Slots

  • base: The main pagination slot.
  • wrapper: The pagination wrapper slot. This wraps the pagination items.
  • prev: The previous button slot.
  • next: The next button slot.
  • item: The pagination item slot, applied to the middle items.
  • cursor: The current page slot. Available only when disableCursorAnimation is false and disableAnimation is false.
  • forwardIcon: The forward icon slot. The one that appears when hovering the ellipsis button.
  • ellipsis: The ellipsis slot.
  • chevronNext: The chevron next icon slot.

Custom Styles

You can customize the Pagination component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

Custom Implementation

In case you need to customize the pagination even further, you can use the usePagination hook to create your own implementation.

Data Attributes

Pagination has the following attributes on the base element:

  • data-controls: Indicates whether the pagination has controls. Based on showControls prop.
  • data-loop: When the pagination is looped. Based on loop prop.
  • data-dots-jump: Indicates whether the pagination has dots jump. Based on dotsJump prop.
  • data-total: The total number of pages. Based on total prop.
  • data-active-page: The active page. Based on activePage prop.

Accessibility

  • The root node has a role of navigation by default.
  • The pagination items have an aria-label that identifies the item purpose ("next page button", "previous page button", etc.), you can override this label by using the getItemAriaLabel function.
  • The pagination items are in tab order, with a tabindex of "0".

API

Pagination Props

PropTypeDefault
variant
flat | bordered | light | faded
"flat"
color
default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger
"default"
size
sm | md | lg
"md"
radius
none | sm | md | lg | full
"xl"
total
number
"1"
dotsJump
number
"5"
initialPage
number
"1"
page
number
siblings
number
"1"
boundaries
number
"1"
loop
boolean
false
isCompact
boolean
false
isDisabled
boolean
false
showShadow
boolean
false
showControls
boolean
false
disableCursorAnimation
boolean
false
disableAnimation
boolean
false
renderItem
PaginationItemProps
getItemAriaLabel
(page: string) => string
classNames
Partial<Record<'base' | 'wrapper' | 'prev' | 'next' | 'item' | 'cursor' | 'forwardIcon' | 'ellipsis' | 'chevronNext', string>>

Pagination Events

PropTypeDefault
onChange
(page: number) => void

Types

Pagination Item Props

