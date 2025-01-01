Pagination
The Pagination component allows you to display active page and navigate between multiple pages.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
HeroUI exports 3 pagination-related components:
- Pagination: The main component to display a pagination.
- PaginationItem: The internal component to display a pagination item.
- PaginationCursor: The internal item component to display the current page.
Usage
Disabled
Sizes
Colors
Variants
You can use the
variant property to change the pagination items style.
With Controls
You can set the
showControls to
true to display the
next and
previous buttons.
Pagination Loop
In case you want to loop the pagination, you can set the
loop property to
true.
The cursor will go back to the first page when it reaches the last page and vice versa.
Changing the initial page
You can change the initial page by setting the
initialPage property.
Compact Pagination
You can set the
isCompact property to
true to display reduced version of the pagination.
With Shadow
You can use the
showShadow property to display a shadow below the active page item.
Controlled
Siblings
You can control the number of pages to show before and after the current page by setting the
siblings property.
Boundaries
You can control the number of pages to show at the beginning and end of the pagination by setting the
boundaries property.
Custom items
You can use the
renderItem property to customize the pagination items.
Slots
- base: The main pagination slot.
- wrapper: The pagination wrapper slot. This wraps the pagination items.
- prev: The previous button slot.
- next: The next button slot.
- item: The pagination item slot, applied to the middle items.
- cursor: The current page slot. Available only when
disableCursorAnimationis
falseand
disableAnimationis
false.
- forwardIcon: The forward icon slot. The one that appears when hovering the ellipsis button.
- ellipsis: The ellipsis slot.
- chevronNext: The chevron next icon slot.
Custom Styles
You can customize the
Pagination component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.
Custom Implementation
In case you need to customize the pagination even further, you can use the
usePagination hook to create
your own implementation.
Data Attributes
Pagination has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-controls:
Indicates whether the pagination has controls. Based on
showControlsprop.
- data-loop:
When the pagination is looped. Based on
loopprop.
- data-dots-jump:
Indicates whether the pagination has dots jump. Based on
dotsJumpprop.
- data-total:
The total number of pages. Based on
totalprop.
- data-active-page:
The active page. Based on
activePageprop.
Accessibility
- The root node has a role of
navigationby default.
- The pagination items have an aria-label that identifies the item purpose ("next page button", "previous page button", etc.), you
can override this label by using the
getItemAriaLabelfunction.
- The pagination items are in tab order, with a tabindex of "0".
API
Pagination Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
variant
"flat"
color
"default"
size
"md"
radius
"xl"
total
"1"
dotsJump
"5"
initialPage
"1"
page
siblings
"1"
boundaries
"1"
loop
false
isCompact
false
isDisabled
false
showShadow
false
showControls
false
disableCursorAnimation
false
disableAnimation
false
renderItem
getItemAriaLabel
classNames
Pagination Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onChange
Types
Pagination Item Props
