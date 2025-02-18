HeroUI v2.7.0

HeroUI version v2.7.0 introduces the highly anticipated Toast component, along with exciting new features including NumberInput component, Theme Generator, new Spinner variants, Table virtualization support, and numerous improvements and bug fixes.

The new Toast component provides a flexible and accessible way to show temporary notifications in your application. It comes with built-in support for different placements, variants, and animations. Inspired by Sonner, our Toast component brings a beautiful, minimal, and customizable notification system to HeroUI.

First, add the ToastProvider to your application:

Multiple placement options (top, bottom, left, right, center)

Different variants (solid, bordered, flat)

Custom timeout duration

Progress indicator

Promise support for loading states

Customizable icons and styling

Accessibility built-in

For more examples and detailed documentation about the Toast component, visit our Toast documentation.

A new specialized input component for numerical values with built-in validation, formatting, and keyboard controls.

For more examples and detailed documentation about the NumberInput component, visit our NumberInput documentation.

The Spinner component now includes new design variants, offering more options for loading states in your applications.

For more examples and detailed documentation about the Spinner component, visit our Spinner documentation.

The new Theme Generator is a powerful web-based tool that allows you to create and customize your themes visually. Based on the amazing work by xylish7 in the nextui-theme-generator project (huge thanks!), our Theme Generator provides a seamless experience for theme customization. Simply visit our Theme Generator to:

Create custom color schemes

Preview components with your theme in real-time

Generate the theme code automatically

Export your theme configuration

Test different color combinations

Ensure proper contrast and accessibility

This tool makes it easier than ever to maintain consistent design across your application without having to write theme configuration manually.

For more information about theming and customization, visit our Theme documentation.

The Table component now supports virtualization, significantly improving performance when working with large datasets.

For more examples and detailed documentation about the Table component, visit our Table documentation.

We've added new global configuration options to the HeroUIProvider that allow you to set default behaviors across your application:

You can now set a global default for label placement across all form-based components. This affects components that have the labelPlacement property, including:

Input

Select

Autocomplete

DatePicker

DateRangePicker

TimeInput

NumberInput

And more...

You can set a global default spinner variant that will be used by all components that show loading states, including:

Select

Autocomplete

Button

And other components that use loading indicators

You can combine multiple global props to maintain consistent behavior throughout your application:

For more information about global configuration options, visit our Provider documentation.

Enhanced keyboard support with the addition of fn , win , and alt keys for better accessibility and user interaction.

Better TypeScript support with exported PressEvent type for onPress event handling:

We're actively working on Tailwind CSS v4 support! You can check out our progress at tv4.heroui.com. We'll be releasing a beta version soon (PR #4656).

We're building an exciting new application that will revolutionize frontend development with HeroUI, making your workflow smoother than ever. Stay tuned for updates! 🔥

Renamed wrapper slot to tabWrapper in Tabs component

slot to in Tabs component Deprecated dateInputClassNames in favor of new styling approach

in favor of new styling approach Replaced directional terms left & right with start & end for better RTL support

Fixed custom implementation preview for checkbox & checkbox-group by @wingkwong in #4610

Fixed small typos and added clarifying language in Modal by @millmason in #4629

Fixed Tab usage example by @ryo-manba in PR #4821

Fixed horizontal scrolling example in scroll-shadow by @ryo-manba in PR #4820

Added note about itemHeight for virtualization by @ryo-manba in PR #4822

Removed dropdown menu width by @wingkwong in #4757

Added TypeScript examples to show Selection type usage by @wingkwong in #4793

Upgraded Tailwind Variants by @jrgarciadev in PR #4386

Renamed wrapper slot to tabWrapper by @winchesHe in PR #4636

slot to by @winchesHe in PR #4636 Removed unnecessary className passing to tv and made naming consistent by @wingkwong in #4558

Removed cursor-hit in hiddenInputClasses by @Layouwen in #4474

Removed unnecessary shouldBlockScroll prop in Tooltip by @wingkwong in #4539

prop in Tooltip by @wingkwong in #4539 Replaced left & right by start & end to support RTL by @wingkwong in #4782

For more details about this release, check out our GitHub release page.

Special thanks to HeroUI Team members @wingkwong, @macci001, @vinroger, @ryo-manba, @winchesHe, @tianenpang and contributors for their contributions to this release.

Thanks for reading and happy coding! 🚀

