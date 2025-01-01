Accordion

Accordion display a list of high-level options that can expand/collapse to reveal more information.

CLI npm yarn pnpm bun

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

HeroUI exports 2 accordion-related components:

Accordion : The main component to display a list of accordion items.

: The main component to display a list of accordion items. AccordionItem: The item component to display a single accordion item.

Individual Global

Preview Code

Preview Code

If you set selectionMode to multiple , then the Accordion will allow multiple items to be expanded at the same time.

Preview Code

If you set isCompact to true , the Accordion will be displayed in a compact style.

Preview Code

Accordion has 4 variants: light , shadow , bordered and splitted .

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

If you want to expand some items by default, you can set the defaultExpandedKeys property to an array of keys.

Preview Code

If you want to disable some items, you can set the disabledKeys property to an array of keys.

Preview Code

If you want to display some content before the accordion items, you can set the startContent property.

Preview Code

Accordion items have a property called indicator . You can use it to customize the open/close indicator.

Preview Code

The indicator can be also a function , which receives the isOpen , isDisabled and the default indicator as parameters.

Preview Code

Accordion offers a motionProps property to customize the enter / exit animation.

Preview Code

Learn more about Framer motion variants here.

Accordion is a controlled component, which means you need to control the selectedKeys property by yourself.

Preview Code

base : The accordion item wrapper.

: The accordion item wrapper. heading : The accordion item heading. It contains the indicator and the title .

: The accordion item heading. It contains the and the . trigger : The button that open/close the accordion item.

: The button that open/close the accordion item. titleWrapper : The wrapper of the title and subtitle .

: The wrapper of the and . title : The accordion item title.

: The accordion item title. subtitle : The accordion item subtitle.

: The accordion item subtitle. startContent : The content before the accordion item.

: The content before the accordion item. indicator : The element that indicates the open/close state of the accordion item.

: The element that indicates the open/close state of the accordion item. content: The accordion item content.

You can customize the accordion and accordion items styles by using any of the following properties:

className : The class name of the accordion. Modify the accordion wrapper styles.(Accordion)

: The class name of the accordion. Modify the accordion wrapper styles.(Accordion) itemClasses : The class names of the accordion items. Modify all accordion items styles at once. (Accordion)

: The class names of the accordion items. Modify all accordion items styles at once. (Accordion) classNames : The class names of the accordion items. Modify each accordion item styles separately. (AccordionItem)

Here's an example of how to customize the accordion styles:

Preview Code

AccordionItem has the following attributes on the base element:

data-open : Whether the accordion item is open.

: Whether the accordion item is open. data-disabled : When the accordion item is disabled.

: When the accordion item is disabled. data-hover : When the accordion item is being hovered. Based on useHover.

: When the accordion item is being hovered. Based on useHover. data-focus : When the accordion item is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the accordion item is being focused. Based on useFocusRing. data-focus-visible : When the accordion item is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the accordion item is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing. data-disabled : When the accordion item is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.

: When the accordion item is disabled. Based on prop. data-pressed: When the accordion item is pressed. Based on usePress.

Keyboard event support for Space , Enter , Arrow Up , Arrow Down and Home / End keys.

, , , and / keys. Keyboard focus management and cross browser normalization.

aria-expanded attribute for the accordion item.

attribute for the accordion item. aria-disabled attribute for the accordion item.

attribute for the accordion item. aria-controls attribute for the accordion item.

Prop Type Default children ReactNode | ReactNode[] variant light | shadow | bordered | splitted "light" selectionMode none | single | multiple selectionBehavior toggle | replace "toggle" isCompact boolean false isDisabled boolean false showDivider boolean true dividerProps DividerProps hideIndicator boolean false disableAnimation boolean false disableIndicatorAnimation boolean false disallowEmptySelection boolean false keepContentMounted boolean false fullWidth boolean true motionProps MotionProps disabledKeys React.Key[] itemClasses AccordionItemClassnames selectedKeys all | React.Key[] defaultSelectedKeys all | React.Key[]

Prop Type Default onSelectionChange (keys: "all" | Set<React.Key>) => any

Prop Type Default children ReactNode title ReactNode subtitle ReactNode indicator IndicatorProps startContent ReactNode motionProps MotionProps isCompact boolean false isDisabled boolean false keepContentMounted boolean false hideIndicator boolean false disableAnimation boolean false disableIndicatorAnimation boolean false HeadingComponent React.ElementType "h2" classNames AccordionItemClassnames