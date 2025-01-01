Accordion
Accordion display a list of high-level options that can expand/collapse to reveal more information.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
HeroUI exports 2 accordion-related components:
- Accordion: The main component to display a list of accordion items.
- AccordionItem: The item component to display a single accordion item.
Usage
With Subtitle
Expand multiple items
If you set
selectionMode to
multiple, then the
Accordion will allow multiple items to be expanded at the same time.
Compact
If you set
isCompact to
true, the
Accordion will be displayed in a compact style.
Variants
Accordion has 4 variants:
light,
shadow,
bordered and
splitted.
Light variant
Shadow variant
Bordered variant
Splitted variant
Default expanded keys
If you want to expand some items by default, you can set the
defaultExpandedKeys property to an array of keys.
Disabled keys
If you want to disable some items, you can set the
disabledKeys property to an array of keys.
Start content
If you want to display some content before the accordion items, you can set the
startContent property.
Custom Indicator
Accordion items have a property called
indicator. You can use it to customize the open/close indicator.
The indicator can be also a
function, which receives the
isOpen,
isDisabled and the default
indicator as parameters.
Custom Motion
Accordion offers a
motionProps property to customize the
enter /
exit animation.
Learn more about Framer motion variants here.
Controlled
Accordion is a controlled component, which means you need to control the
selectedKeys property by yourself.
Accordion Item Slots
- base: The accordion item wrapper.
- heading: The accordion item heading. It contains the
indicatorand the
title.
- trigger: The button that open/close the accordion item.
- titleWrapper: The wrapper of the
titleand
subtitle.
- title: The accordion item title.
- subtitle: The accordion item subtitle.
- startContent: The content before the accordion item.
- indicator: The element that indicates the open/close state of the accordion item.
- content: The accordion item content.
Custom Accordion Styles
You can customize the accordion and accordion items styles by using any of the following properties:
className: The class name of the accordion. Modify the accordion wrapper styles.(Accordion)
itemClasses: The class names of the accordion items. Modify all accordion items styles at once. (Accordion)
classNames: The class names of the accordion items. Modify each accordion item styles separately. (AccordionItem)
Here's an example of how to customize the accordion styles:
Data Attributes
AccordionItem has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-open: Whether the accordion item is open.
- data-disabled: When the accordion item is disabled.
- data-hover: When the accordion item is being hovered. Based on useHover.
- data-focus: When the accordion item is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.
- data-focus-visible: When the accordion item is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.
- data-disabled:
When the accordion item is disabled. Based on
isDisabledprop.
- data-pressed: When the accordion item is pressed. Based on usePress.
Accessibility
- Keyboard event support for Space, Enter, Arrow Up, Arrow Down and Home / End keys.
- Keyboard focus management and cross browser normalization.
aria-expandedattribute for the accordion item.
aria-disabledattribute for the accordion item.
aria-controlsattribute for the accordion item.
API
Accordion Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children
variant
"light"
selectionMode
selectionBehavior
"toggle"
isCompact
false
isDisabled
false
showDivider
true
dividerProps
hideIndicator
false
disableAnimation
false
disableIndicatorAnimation
false
disallowEmptySelection
false
keepContentMounted
false
fullWidth
true
motionProps
disabledKeys
itemClasses
selectedKeys
defaultSelectedKeys
Accordion Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onSelectionChange
Accordion Item Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children
title
subtitle
indicator
startContent
motionProps
isCompact
false
isDisabled
false
keepContentMounted
false
hideIndicator
false
disableAnimation
false
disableIndicatorAnimation
false
HeadingComponent
"h2"
classNames
Accordion Item Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onFocus
onBlur
onFocusChange
onKeyDown
onKeyUp
onPress
onPressStart
onPressEnd
onPressChange
onPressUp
onClick
Types
Accordion Item Indicator Props
Accordion Item classNames
Motion Props
On this page
- Installation
- Import
- Usage
- With Subtitle
- Expand multiple items
- Compact
- Variants
- Light variant
- Shadow variant
- Bordered variant
- Splitted variant
- Default expanded keys
- Disabled keys
- Start content
- Custom Indicator
- Custom Motion
- Controlled
- Accordion Item Slots
- Custom Accordion Styles
- Data Attributes
- Accessibility
- API
- Accordion Props
- Accordion Events
- Accordion Item Props
- Accordion Item Events
- Types
- Accordion Item Indicator Props
- Accordion Item classNames
- Motion Props
Back to top