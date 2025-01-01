Checkbox

Checkboxes allow users to select multiple items from a list of individual items, or to mark one individual item as selected.

The isIndeterminate prop sets a Checkbox to an indeterminate state, overriding its appearance and maintaining it until set to false , regardless of user interaction.

By default, IconProps will be passed to your icon component. Please make sure that isSelected , isIndeterminate , and disableAnimation are not passed to a DOM element.

Note: HeroUI Checkbox also supports native events like onChange , useful for form libraries such as Formik and React Hook Form.

base : Checkbox wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.

: Checkbox wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance. wrapper : An inner container that includes styles for relative positioning, flex properties, overflow handling and managing hover and selected states.

: An inner container that includes styles for relative positioning, flex properties, overflow handling and managing hover and selected states. hiddenInput : The hidden input element that is used to handle the checkbox state.

: The hidden input element that is used to handle the checkbox state. icon : Icon within the checkbox, controlling size, visibility, and changes when checked.

: Icon within the checkbox, controlling size, visibility, and changes when checked. label: The text associated with the checkbox.

You can customize the Checkbox component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

In case you need to customize the checkbox even further, you can use the useCheckbox hook to create your own implementation.

Note: We used Tailwind Variants to implement the styles above, you can use any other library such as clsx to achieve the same result.

Checkbox has the following attributes on the base element:

data-selected : When the checkbox is checked. Based on isSelected prop.

: When the checkbox is checked. Based on prop. data-pressed : When the checkbox is pressed. Based on usePress

: When the checkbox is pressed. Based on usePress data-invalid : When the checkbox is invalid. Based on validationState prop.

: When the checkbox is invalid. Based on prop. data-readonly : When the checkbox is readonly. Based on isReadOnly prop.

: When the checkbox is readonly. Based on prop. data-indeterminate : When the checkbox is indeterminate. Based on isIndeterminate prop.

: When the checkbox is indeterminate. Based on prop. data-hover : When the checkbox is being hovered. Based on useHover

: When the checkbox is being hovered. Based on useHover data-focus : When the checkbox is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the checkbox is being focused. Based on useFocusRing. data-focus-visible : When the checkbox is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the checkbox is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing. data-disabled : When the checkbox is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.

: When the checkbox is disabled. Based on prop. data-loading: When the checkbox is loading. Based on isLoading prop.

Built with a native HTML <input> element.

element. Full support for browser features like form autofill.

Keyboard focus management and cross browser normalization.

Keyboard event support for Tab and Space keys.

and keys. Labeling support for assistive technology.

Indeterminate state support.

Prop Type Default children ReactNode icon CheckboxIconProps value string name string size sm | md | lg "md" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "primary" radius none | sm | md | lg | full lineThrough boolean false isSelected boolean defaultSelected boolean isRequired boolean false isReadOnly boolean isDisabled boolean false isIndeterminate boolean isInvalid boolean false validationState valid | invalid disableAnimation boolean false classNames Partial<Record<"base"｜ "wrapper"｜ "icon"｜ "label", string>>