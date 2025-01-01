Theme

Theming allows you to maintain a consistent look and feel across your application. HeroUI provides theme customization through a TailwindCSS plugin based on tw-colors, enabling you to easily customize colors, layouts and other UI elements.

A theme is a predefined set of colors and layout attributes that ensure visual consistency across your application. It simplifies managing and updating your app's appearance.

The first step to using HeroUI's theming capability is adding the heroui plugin to your tailwind.config.js file. Below is an example of how to do this:

Note: If you are using pnpm and monorepo architecture, please make sure you are pointing to the ROOT node_modules

After adding the plugin to your tailwind.config.js file, you can utilize any of the default themes (light/dark) or a custom one. Here's how you can apply these themes in your main.jsx or main.tsx :

Go to the src directory and inside main.jsx or main.tsx , apply the following class names to the root element:

light for the light theme.

for the light theme. dark for the dark theme.

for the dark theme. text-foreground to set the text color.

to set the text color. bg-background to set the background color.

Note: See the Colors section to learn more about the color classes.

The heroui plugin provides a default structure. It is outlined as follows:

These are the options that you can use to apply custom configurations to your themes.

HeroUI supports nested themes, allowing you to apply different themes to different sections of your application:

HeroUI enables you to apply TailwindCSS styles based on the currently active theme. Below are examples of how to do this:

The following table provides an overview of the various attributes you can use when working with themes in HeroUI: