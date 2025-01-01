Theme
Theming allows you to maintain a consistent look and feel across your application. HeroUI provides theme customization through a TailwindCSS plugin based on tw-colors, enabling you to easily customize colors, layouts and other UI elements.
What is a Theme?
A theme is a predefined set of colors and layout attributes that ensure visual consistency across your application. It simplifies managing and updating your app's appearance.
Setup
The first step to using HeroUI's theming capability is adding the
heroui plugin to your
tailwind.config.js file. Below is an example of how to do this:
Note: If you are using pnpm and monorepo architecture, please make sure you are pointing to the ROOT
node_modules
Usage
After adding the plugin to your
tailwind.config.js file, you can utilize any of the default
themes (light/dark) or a custom one. Here's how you can apply these themes in your
main.jsx or
main.tsx:
Go to the src directory and inside
main.jsx or
main.tsx, apply the following class names to the root element:
lightfor the light theme.
darkfor the dark theme.
text-foregroundto set the text color.
bg-backgroundto set the background color.
Note: See the Colors section to learn more about the color classes.
Default Plugin Options
The
heroui plugin provides a default structure. It is outlined as follows:
Themes Options
These are the options that you can use to apply custom configurations to your themes.
Nested themes
HeroUI supports nested themes, allowing you to apply different themes to different sections of your application:
Theme based variants
HeroUI enables you to apply TailwindCSS styles based on the currently active theme. Below are examples of how to do this:
API Reference
The following table provides an overview of the various attributes you can use when working with themes in HeroUI:
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|Default
|prefix
string
|The prefix for the css variables.
heroui
|addCommonColors
boolean
|If true, the common heroui colors (e.g. "blue", "green", "purple") will replace the TailwindCSS default colors.
false
|defaultTheme
light |
dark
|The default theme to use.
light
|defaultExtendTheme
light |
dark
|The default theme to extend.
light
|layout
|LayoutTheme
|The layout definitions.
|-
|themes
|ConfigThemes
|The theme definitions.
|-
Types
ConfigThemes
LayoutTheme
ThemeColors
