Chip
A Chip is a small block of essential information that represent an input, attribute, or action.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
Disabled
Sizes
Colors
Radius
Variants
Start & End Content
With Close Button
If you pass the
onClose prop, the close button will be visible. You can override the close icon by passing the
endContent prop.
With Avatar
List of Chips
Slots
- base: The base slot of the chip, it is the container of the chip.
- content: The content slot of the chip, it is the container of the chip children.
- dot: Small dot on the left side of the chip. It is visible when the
variant=dotprop is passed.
- avatar: Avatar classes of the chip. It is visible when the
avatarprop is passed.
- closeButton: Close button classes of the chip. It is visible when the
onCloseprop is passed.
Custom Styles
You can customize the
Chip component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.
API
Chip Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children
variant
"solid"
color
"default"
size
"md"
radius
"full"
avatar
startContent
endContent
isDisabled
false
classNames
Chip Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onClose
