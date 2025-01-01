Chip

A Chip is a small block of essential information that represent an input, attribute, or action.

If you pass the onClose prop, the close button will be visible. You can override the close icon by passing the endContent prop.

base : The base slot of the chip, it is the container of the chip.

: The base slot of the chip, it is the container of the chip. content : The content slot of the chip, it is the container of the chip children.

: The content slot of the chip, it is the container of the chip children. dot : Small dot on the left side of the chip. It is visible when the variant=dot prop is passed.

: Small dot on the left side of the chip. It is visible when the prop is passed. avatar : Avatar classes of the chip. It is visible when the avatar prop is passed.

: Avatar classes of the chip. It is visible when the prop is passed. closeButton: Close button classes of the chip. It is visible when the onClose prop is passed.

You can customize the Chip component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

Prop Type Default children ReactNode variant solid | bordered | light | flat | faded | shadow | dot "solid" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" size sm | md | lg "md" radius none | sm | md | lg | full "full" avatar ReactNode startContent ReactNode endContent ReactNode isDisabled boolean false classNames Partial<Record<"base" | "content" | "dot" | "avatar" | "closeButton", string>>