Badge

Badges are used as a small numerical value or status descriptor for UI elements.

Installation

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Import

Usage

Sizes

Colors

Variants

Placements

Shapes

For a better positioning, you can use the shape property to define the shape of the badge.

Badge Visibility

You can control the visibility of the badge by using the isInvisible property.

Content Examples

Disable Outline

By default, the badge has an outline, you can disable it by using the showOutline={false} property.

Accessibility

It's not advisable to depend on the badge's content for accurate announcement. Instead, consider supplying a comprehensive description, such as using aria-label.

Slots

The Badge component has two slots:

  • base: The base slot for the badge, which is the container of the badge.

  • badge: The main slot for the badge content, which is the content of the badge.

API

Badge Props

PropTypeDefault
children
ReactNode
content
string | number | ReactNode
variant
solid | flat | faded | shadow
"solid"
color
default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger
"default"
size
sm | md | lg
"md"
shape
circle | rectangle
"rectangle"
placement
top-right | top-left | bottom-right | bottom-left
"top-right"
showOutline
boolean
true
disableOutline
boolean
false
disableAnimation
boolean
false
isInvisible
boolean
false
isOneChar
boolean
false
isDot
boolean
false
classNames
Partial<Record<"base"｜"badge", string>>
