Badges are used as a small numerical value or status descriptor for UI elements.

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

For a better positioning, you can use the shape property to define the shape of the badge.

You can control the visibility of the badge by using the isInvisible property.

By default, the badge has an outline, you can disable it by using the showOutline={false} property.

It's not advisable to depend on the badge's content for accurate announcement. Instead, consider supplying a comprehensive description, such as using aria-label .

The Badge component has two slots:

base : The base slot for the badge, which is the container of the badge.

badge: The main slot for the badge content, which is the content of the badge.