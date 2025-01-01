Link
Links allow users to click their way from page to page. This component is styled to resemble a hyperlink and semantically renders an
<a>
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
Disabled
Sizes
Colors
Underline
External
If you pass the
isExternal prop, the link will have the
target="_blank" and
rel="noopener noreferrer" attributes.
Custom Anchor Icon
Block Link
If you pass the
isBlock prop, the link will be rendered as a block element with a
hover effect.
Polymorphic Component
HeroUI's components expose a
as prop that allows you to customize the React element type that is used to render the component.
Routing
The
<Link> component works with frameworks and client side routers like Next.js and
React Router. See the Routing guide to learn how to set this up.
Custom Implementation
In case you need to customize the link even further, you can use the
useLink hook to create your own implementation.
Data Attributes
Link has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-focus: When the link is being focused. Based on useFocusRing
- data-focus-visible: When the link is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing
- data-disabled:
When the link is disabled. Based on
isDisabledprop.
Accessibility
- Support for mouse, touch, and keyboard interactions.
- Support for navigation links via
<a>elements or custom element types via ARIA.
- Support for disabled links.
- Keyboard users may activate links using the Enter key.
API
Link Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
size
"md"
color
"primary"
underline
"none"
href
target
rel
download
ping
referrerPolicy
isExternal
false
showAnchorIcon
false
anchorIcon
isBlock
false
isDisabled
false
disableAnimation
false
Link Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onPress
onPressStart
onPressEnd
onPressChange
onPressUp
onKeyDown
onKeyUp
onClick
