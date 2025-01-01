Link

Links allow users to click their way from page to page. This component is styled to resemble a hyperlink and semantically renders an <a>

If you pass the isExternal prop, the link will have the target="_blank" and rel="noopener noreferrer" attributes.

If you pass the isBlock prop, the link will be rendered as a block element with a hover effect.

HeroUI's components expose a as prop that allows you to customize the React element type that is used to render the component.

The <Link> component works with frameworks and client side routers like Next.js and React Router. See the Routing guide to learn how to set this up.

In case you need to customize the link even further, you can use the useLink hook to create your own implementation.

Link has the following attributes on the base element:

data-focus : When the link is being focused. Based on useFocusRing

: When the link is being focused. Based on useFocusRing data-focus-visible : When the link is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing

: When the link is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing data-disabled: When the link is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.

Support for mouse, touch, and keyboard interactions.

Support for navigation links via <a> elements or custom element types via ARIA.

elements or custom element types via ARIA. Support for disabled links.

Keyboard users may activate links using the Enter key.

Prop Type Default size sm | md | lg "md" color foreground | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "primary" underline none | hover | always | active | focus "none" href string target HTMLAttributeAnchorTarget rel string download boolean | string ping string referrerPolicy HTMLAttributeReferrerPolicy isExternal boolean false showAnchorIcon boolean false anchorIcon ReactNode isBlock boolean false isDisabled boolean false disableAnimation boolean false