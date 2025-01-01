Ship faster with beautiful components
Divider

Divider is a component that separates content in a page.

Installation

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Import

Usage

Data Attributes

Divider has the following attributes on the base element:

  • data-orientation: The orientation of the divider. Based on orientation prop.

Accessibility

  • Separator role is added to the divider.
  • Support for horizontal and vertical orientation.
  • Support for HTML <hr> element or a custom element type.

API

Divider Props

PropTypeDefault
orientation
`horizontal` | `vertical`
"`horizontal`"
