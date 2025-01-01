Divider
Divider is a component that separates content in a page.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
Data Attributes
Divider has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-orientation:
The orientation of the divider. Based on
orientationprop.
Accessibility
- Separator role is added to the divider.
- Support for horizontal and vertical orientation.
- Support for HTML
<hr>element or a custom element type.
API
Divider Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
orientation
"`horizontal`"