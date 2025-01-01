Divider

Divider is a component that separates content in a page.

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Divider has the following attributes on the base element:

data-orientation: The orientation of the divider. Based on orientation prop.

Separator role is added to the divider.

Support for horizontal and vertical orientation.

Support for HTML <hr> element or a custom element type.