Requirements:

To use HeroUI in your Astro project, you need to follow the following steps:

HeroUI is built on top of React, so you need to install React first. You can follow the official integration guide to install React.

In your Astro project, run one of the following command to install HeroUI:

npm yarn pnpm bun

Note: This step is only for those who use pnpm to install. If you install HeroUI using other package managers, you may skip this step.

If you are using pnpm, you need to add the following line to your .npmrc file to hoist our packages to the root node_modules .

After modifying the .npmrc file, you need to run pnpm install again to ensure that the dependencies are installed correctly.

HeroUI is built on top of Tailwind CSS, so you need to install Tailwind CSS first. You can follow the official installation guide to install Tailwind CSS. Then you need to add the following code to your tailwind.config.cjs file:

Note: If you are using pnpm and monorepo architecture, please make sure you are pointing to the ROOT node_modules

Now you can import HeroUI components and use them in your Astro project: