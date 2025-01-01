Ship faster with beautiful components
Skeleton

Skeleton is a placeholder to show a loading state and the expected shape of a component.

Installation

Import

Usage

Standalone

Skeleton takes the shape of its children component by default, but you can also use it as a standalone component.

Loaded State

You can use the isLoaded prop to stop the skeleton animation and show the children component.

Slots

  • base: The base slot of the skeleton, it contains the before and after pseudo elements to create the animation.
  • content: The wrapped component to show the skeleton shape. It is visible only when the isLoaded prop is true.

Data Attributes

Skeleton has the following attributes on the base element:

  • data-loaded: Indicates the loaded state of the skeleton. Based on the isLoaded prop.

API

Skeleton Props

PropTypeDefault
children
ReactNode
isLoaded
boolean
false
disableAnimation
boolean
false
classNames
Partial<Record<"base" | "content", string>>
