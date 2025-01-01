Skeleton

Skeleton is a placeholder to show a loading state and the expected shape of a component.

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Preview Code

Skeleton takes the shape of its children component by default, but you can also use it as a standalone component.

Preview Code

You can use the isLoaded prop to stop the skeleton animation and show the children component.

Preview Code

base : The base slot of the skeleton, it contains the before and after pseudo elements to create the animation.

: The base slot of the skeleton, it contains the and pseudo elements to create the animation. content: The wrapped component to show the skeleton shape. It is visible only when the isLoaded prop is true .

Skeleton has the following attributes on the base element:

data-loaded: Indicates the loaded state of the skeleton. Based on the isLoaded prop.