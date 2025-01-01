Skeleton
Skeleton is a placeholder to show a loading state and the expected shape of a component.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
Standalone
Skeleton takes the shape of its
children component by default, but you can also use
it as a standalone component.
Loaded State
You can use the
isLoaded prop to stop the skeleton animation and show the children component.
Slots
- base: The base slot of the skeleton, it contains the
beforeand
afterpseudo elements to create the animation.
- content: The wrapped component to show the skeleton shape. It is visible only when the
isLoadedprop is
true.
Data Attributes
Skeleton has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-loaded:
Indicates the loaded state of the skeleton. Based on the
isLoadedprop.
API
Skeleton Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children
isLoaded
false
disableAnimation
false
classNames
