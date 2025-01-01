Popover

Popover is a non-modal dialog that floats around its disclosure. It's commonly used for displaying additional rich content on top of something.

CLI npm yarn pnpm bun

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

HeroUI exports 3 popover-related components:

Popover : The main component to display a popover.

: The main component to display a popover. PopoverTrigger : The component that triggers the popover.

: The component that triggers the popover. PopoverContent: The component that contains the popover content.

Individual Global

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

Preview Code

To be sure that the popover exposes the correct title to assistive technologies, you should use the titleProps prop on the PopoverContent component. To use this prop, you must pass a function as a child.

Preview Code

The Popover handles the focus within the popover content. It means that you can use the popover with form elements without any problem. the focus returns to the trigger when the popover closes.

Preview Code

Note: You can add the autoFocus prop to the first Input component to focus it when the popover opens.

The Popover component has a backdrop prop to show a backdrop behind the popover. The backdrop can be either transparent , opaque or blur . The default value is transparent .

Preview Code

Popover offers a motionProps property to customize the enter / exit animation.

Preview Code

Learn more about Framer motion variants here.

Preview Code

base : The main popover slot, it wraps the popover content and contains the arrow as a pseudo-element (::before).

: The main popover slot, it wraps the popover content and contains the arrow as a pseudo-element (::before). trigger : The popover trigger slot, it has small styles to ensure the trigger works correctly.

: The popover trigger slot, it has small styles to ensure the trigger works correctly. backdrop : The backdrop slot, it contains the backdrop styles.

: The backdrop slot, it contains the backdrop styles. content: The content slot, it contains the popover content.

You can customize the Popover component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

Preview Code

Popover has the following attributes on the PopoverContent element:

data-open : When the popover is open. Based on popover state.

: When the popover is open. Based on popover state. data-placement : The placement of the popover. Based on placement prop. The arrow element is positioned based on this attribute.

: The placement of the popover. Based on prop. The arrow element is positioned based on this attribute. data-focus : When the popover is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the popover is being focused. Based on useFocusRing. data-focus-visible: When the popover is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.

The trigger and popover are automatically associated semantically via ARIA.

Content outside the popover is hidden from assistive technologies while it is open.

The popover closes when interacting outside, or pressing the Escape key.

key. Focus is moved into the popover on mount, and restored to the trigger element on unmount.

The popover is positioned relative to the trigger element, and automatically flips and adjusts to avoid overlapping with the edge of the browser window.

Scrolling is prevented outside the popover to avoid unintentionally repositioning or closing it.

Prop Type Default children* ReactNode[] size sm | md | lg "md" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" radius none | sm | md | lg | full "lg" shadow none | sm | md | lg "lg" backdrop transparent | opaque | blur "transparent" placement PopoverPlacement "bottom" state OverlayTriggerState isOpen boolean defaultOpen boolean offset number "7" containerPadding number "12" crossOffset number "0" triggerType dialog | menu | listbox | tree | grid "dialog" showArrow boolean false shouldFlip boolean true triggerScaleOnOpen boolean true shouldBlockScroll boolean true shouldCloseOnScroll boolean false isKeyboardDismissDisabled boolean false shouldCloseOnBlur boolean false motionProps MotionProps portalContainer HTMLElement "document.body" disableAnimation boolean false classNames Partial<Record<'base' | 'trigger' | 'backdrop' | 'content', string>>

Prop Type Default onOpenChange (isOpen: boolean) => void shouldCloseOnInteractOutside (e: HTMLElement) => void onClose () => void

Prop Type Default children* ReactNode