Tooltips display a brief, informative message that appears when a user interacts with an element.

CLI npm yarn pnpm bun

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Individual Global

For individual installation, please note that you should add ./node_modules/@heroui/theme/dist/components/popover.js to your tailwind.config.js file instead since tooltip reuses popover styles.

You can control the open and close delay of the tooltip with delay and closeDelay props.

Hovering over the second button shows the tooltip immediately. If you wait for a delay before hovering another element, the delay restarts.

Tooltip offers a motionProps property to customize the enter / exit animation.

Learn more about Framer motion variants here.

base : The main tooltip slot, it wraps the tooltip content.

: The main tooltip slot, it wraps the tooltip content. arrow: The arrow slot, it wraps the tooltip arrow, the placement of the arrow is based on the tooltip placement, e.g. data-[placement=top]:... .

You can customize the Tooltip component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

Tooltip has the following attributes on the base element:

data-open : When the tooltip is open. Based on tooltip state.

: When the tooltip is open. Based on tooltip state. data-placement : The placement of the tooltip. Based on placement prop. The arrow element is positioned based on this attribute.

: The placement of the tooltip. Based on prop. The arrow element is positioned based on this attribute. data-disabled: When the tooltip is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.

Keyboard focus management and cross browser normalization.

Hover management and cross browser normalization.

Labeling support for screen readers (aria-describedby).

Exposed as a tooltip to assistive technology via ARIA.

Matches native tooltip behavior with delay on hover of first tooltip and no delay on subsequent tooltips.

Prop Type Default children* ReactNode[] content ReactNode size sm | md | lg "md" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" radius none | sm | md | lg | full "md" shadow none | sm | md | lg "sm" placement TooltipPlacement "top" delay number "0" closeDelay number "500" isOpen boolean defaultOpen boolean offset number "7" containerPadding number "12" crossOffset number "0" showArrow boolean false shouldFlip boolean true triggerScaleOnOpen boolean true shouldBlockScroll boolean true isKeyboardDismissDisabled boolean false isDismissable boolean false shouldCloseOnBlur boolean true motionProps MotionProps portalContainer HTMLElement "document.body" updatePositionDeps any[] "[]" isDisabled boolean false disableAnimation boolean false classNames Partial<Record<"base"｜"content", string>>