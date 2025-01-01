Ship faster with beautiful components
Tooltip

Tooltips display a brief, informative message that appears when a user interacts with an element.

Installation

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Import

For individual installation, please note that you should add ./node_modules/@heroui/theme/dist/components/popover.js to your tailwind.config.js file instead since tooltip reuses popover styles.

Usage

With Arrow

Colors

Placements

Offset

Controlled

With Delay

You can control the open and close delay of the tooltip with delay and closeDelay props.

Hovering over the second button shows the tooltip immediately. If you wait for a delay before hovering another element, the delay restarts.

Custom Content

Custom Motion

Tooltip offers a motionProps property to customize the enter / exit animation.

Learn more about Framer motion variants here.

Slots

  • base: The main tooltip slot, it wraps the tooltip content.
  • arrow: The arrow slot, it wraps the tooltip arrow, the placement of the arrow is based on the tooltip placement, e.g. data-[placement=top]:....

Custom Styles

You can customize the Tooltip component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

Data Attributes

Tooltip has the following attributes on the base element:

  • data-open: When the tooltip is open. Based on tooltip state.
  • data-placement: The placement of the tooltip. Based on placement prop. The arrow element is positioned based on this attribute.
  • data-disabled: When the tooltip is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.

Accessibility

  • Keyboard focus management and cross browser normalization.
  • Hover management and cross browser normalization.
  • Labeling support for screen readers (aria-describedby).
  • Exposed as a tooltip to assistive technology via ARIA.
  • Matches native tooltip behavior with delay on hover of first tooltip and no delay on subsequent tooltips.

API

Tooltip Props

PropTypeDefault
children*
ReactNode[]
content
ReactNode
size
sm | md | lg
"md"
color
default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger
"default"
radius
none | sm | md | lg | full
"md"
shadow
none | sm | md | lg
"sm"
placement
TooltipPlacement
"top"
delay
number
"0"
closeDelay
number
"500"
isOpen
boolean
defaultOpen
boolean
offset
number
"7"
containerPadding
number
"12"
crossOffset
number
"0"
showArrow
boolean
false
shouldFlip
boolean
true
triggerScaleOnOpen
boolean
true
shouldBlockScroll
boolean
true
isKeyboardDismissDisabled
boolean
false
isDismissable
boolean
false
shouldCloseOnBlur
boolean
true
motionProps
MotionProps
portalContainer
HTMLElement
"document.body"
updatePositionDeps
any[]
"[]"
isDisabled
boolean
false
disableAnimation
boolean
false
classNames
Partial<Record<"base"｜"content", string>>

Tooltip Events

PropTypeDefault
onOpenChange
(isOpen: boolean) => void
shouldCloseOnInteractOutside
(e: HTMLElement) => void
onClose
() => void

Tooltip types

Tooltip Placement

Motion Props

