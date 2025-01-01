Scroll Shadow

Applies top and bottom shadows when content overflows on scroll.

CLI npm yarn pnpm bun

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Individual Global

Preview Code

You can use the hideScrollBar property to hide vertical and horizontal scrollbars.

Preview Code

By default, the shadow size is 40 in pixels, but you can change it using the size property.

Preview Code

In case you need to apply the shadow on the horizontal scroll, you can set the orientation property to horizontal .

Preview Code

By default the shadow offset is 0 in pixels, but you can change it using the offset property. This allows you to apply the shadow on a specific position.

Preview Code

Prop Type Default size number "40" offset number "0" hideScrollBar boolean false orientation horizontal | vertical "vertical" isEnabled boolean true visibility ScrollShadowVisibility "auto"