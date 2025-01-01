Ship faster with beautiful components
Scroll Shadow

Applies top and bottom shadows when content overflows on scroll.

Installation

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Import

Usage

Hide Scrollbar

You can use the hideScrollBar property to hide vertical and horizontal scrollbars.

Custom Shadow Size

By default, the shadow size is 40 in pixels, but you can change it using the size property.

Horizontal Orientation

In case you need to apply the shadow on the horizontal scroll, you can set the orientation property to horizontal.

Shadow Offset

By default the shadow offset is 0 in pixels, but you can change it using the offset property. This allows you to apply the shadow on a specific position.

API

ScrollShadow Props

PropTypeDefault
size
number
"40"
offset
number
"0"
hideScrollBar
boolean
false
orientation
horizontal | vertical
"vertical"
isEnabled
boolean
true
visibility
ScrollShadowVisibility
"auto"

ScrollShadow Events

PropTypeDefault
onVisibilityChange
(visibility: ScrollShadowVisibility) => void

Types

Scroll Shadow Visibility

