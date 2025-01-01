Scroll Shadow
Applies top and bottom shadows when content overflows on scroll.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
Hide Scrollbar
You can use the
hideScrollBar property to hide vertical and horizontal scrollbars.
Custom Shadow Size
By default, the shadow size is
40 in pixels, but you can change it using the
size property.
Horizontal Orientation
In case you need to apply the shadow on the horizontal scroll, you can set the
orientation property to
horizontal.
Shadow Offset
By default the shadow offset is
0 in pixels, but you can change it using the
offset property. This allows you to apply the shadow on
a specific position.
API
ScrollShadow Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
size
"40"
offset
"0"
hideScrollBar
false
orientation
"vertical"
isEnabled
true
visibility
"auto"
ScrollShadow Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onVisibilityChange
Types
Scroll Shadow Visibility
