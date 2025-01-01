Colors
HeroUI's plugin enables you to personalize the semantic colors of the theme such as
primary,
secondary,
success, etc.
Note: Colors configurations apply globally across all components.
Default Colors
HeroUI offers a default color palette right out of the box, perfect for when you're still undecided about your specific branding colors.
These colors are split into Common Colors and Semantic Colors.
- Common Colors: Consistent across themes.
- Semantic Colors: Adjust according to the chosen theme.
Common Colors
Common colors, like TailwindCSS colors, remain consistent regardless of the theme.
To prevent conflicts with TailwindCSS colors, common colors are initially disabled but can
be activated with the
addCommonColors option.
Enabling this option supplements some TailwindCSS default colors with the following:
White & Black
Blue
Purple
Green
Red
Pink
Yellow
Cyan
Zinc
Semantic Colors
Semantic colors adapt with the theme, delivering meaning and reinforcing your brand identity.
For an effective palette, we recommend using color ranges from
50 to
900. You can use tools like Eva Design System,
Smart Watch, Palette or Color Box to generate your palette.
Semantic colors should be placed inside the
herouiplugin options, not inside the TailwindCSS theme object.
Change the docs theme to see the semantic colors in action.
Layout
Content
Base
Default
Primary
Secondary
Success
Warning
Danger
Using Semantic Colors
Semantic colors can be applied anywhere in your project where colors are used, such as text color, border color, background color utilities, and more.
Javascript Variables
Import semantic and common colors into your JavaScript files as follows:
CSS Variables
HeroUI creates CSS variables using the format
--prefix-colorname-shade for each semantic color. By
default the prefix is
heroui, but you can change it with the
prefix option.
Then you can use the CSS variables in your CSS files.
On this page