Colors

HeroUI's plugin enables you to personalize the semantic colors of the theme such as primary , secondary , success , etc.

Note: Colors configurations apply globally across all components.

HeroUI offers a default color palette right out of the box, perfect for when you're still undecided about your specific branding colors.

These colors are split into Common Colors and Semantic Colors.

Common Colors: Consistent across themes.

Semantic Colors: Adjust according to the chosen theme.

Common colors, like TailwindCSS colors, remain consistent regardless of the theme.

To prevent conflicts with TailwindCSS colors, common colors are initially disabled but can be activated with the addCommonColors option.

Enabling this option supplements some TailwindCSS default colors with the following:

White & Black #FFFFFF #000000 Blue #E6F1FE 50 #CCE3FD 100 #99C7FB 200 #66AAF9 300 #338EF7 400 #006FEE 500 #005BC4 600 #004493 700 #002E62 800 #001731 900 Purple #F2EAFA 50 #E4D4F4 100 #C9A9E9 200 #AE7EDE 300 #9353D3 400 #7828C8 500 #6020A0 600 #481878 700 #301050 800 #180828 900 Green #E8FAF0 50 #D1F4E0 100 #A2E9C1 200 #74DFA2 300 #45D483 400 #17C964 500 #12A150 600 #0E793C 700 #095028 800 #052814 900 Red #FEE7EF 50 #FDD0DF 100 #FAA0BF 200 #F871A0 300 #F54180 400 #F31260 500 #C20E4D 600 #920B3A 700 #610726 800 #310413 900 Pink #FFEDFA 50 #FFDCF5 100 #FFB8EB 200 #FF95E1 300 #FF71D7 400 #FF4ECD 500 #CC3EA4 600 #992F7B 700 #661F52 800 #331029 900 Yellow #FEFCE8 50 #FDEDD3 100 #FBDBA7 200 #F9C97C 300 #F7B750 400 #F5A524 500 #C4841D 600 #936316 700 #62420E 800 #312107 900 Cyan #F0FCFF 50 #E6FAFE 100 #D7F8FE 200 #C3F4FD 300 #A5EEFD 400 #7EE7FC 500 #06B7DB 600 #09AACD 700 #0E8AAA 800 #053B48 900 Zinc #FAFAFA 50 #F4F4F5 100 #E4E4E7 200 #D4D4D8 300 #A1A1AA 400 #71717A 500 #52525B 600 #3F3F46 700 #27272A 800 #18181B 900

Semantic colors adapt with the theme, delivering meaning and reinforcing your brand identity.

For an effective palette, we recommend using color ranges from 50 to 900 . You can use tools like Eva Design System, Smart Watch, Palette or Color Box to generate your palette.

Semantic colors should be placed inside the heroui plugin options, not inside the TailwindCSS theme object.

Change the docs theme to see the semantic colors in action.

Layout background foreground divider focus Content content1 content2 content3 content4 Base default primary secondary success warning danger Default default-50 default-100 default-200 default-300 default-400 default-500 default-600 default-700 default-800 default-900 Primary primary-50 primary-100 primary-200 primary-300 primary-400 primary-500 primary-600 primary-700 primary-800 primary-900 Secondary secondary-50 secondary-100 secondary-200 secondary-300 secondary-400 secondary-500 secondary-600 secondary-700 secondary-800 secondary-900 Success success-50 success-100 success-200 success-300 success-400 success-500 success-600 success-700 success-800 success-900 Warning warning-50 warning-100 warning-200 warning-300 warning-400 warning-500 warning-600 warning-700 warning-800 warning-900 Danger danger-50 danger-100 danger-200 danger-300 danger-400 danger-500 danger-600 danger-700 danger-800 danger-900

Semantic colors can be applied anywhere in your project where colors are used, such as text color, border color, background color utilities, and more.

Import semantic and common colors into your JavaScript files as follows:

HeroUI creates CSS variables using the format --prefix-colorname-shade for each semantic color. By default the prefix is heroui , but you can change it with the prefix option.

Then you can use the CSS variables in your CSS files.