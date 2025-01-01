Ship faster with beautiful components
Colors

HeroUI's plugin enables you to personalize the semantic colors of the theme such as primary, secondary, success, etc.

Note: Colors configurations apply globally across all components.

Default Colors

HeroUI offers a default color palette right out of the box, perfect for when you're still undecided about your specific branding colors.

These colors are split into Common Colors and Semantic Colors.

Common Colors

Common colors, like TailwindCSS colors, remain consistent regardless of the theme.

To prevent conflicts with TailwindCSS colors, common colors are initially disabled but can be activated with the addCommonColors option.

Enabling this option supplements some TailwindCSS default colors with the following:

White & Black

Blue

Purple

Green

Red

Pink

Yellow

Cyan

Zinc

Semantic Colors

Semantic colors adapt with the theme, delivering meaning and reinforcing your brand identity.

For an effective palette, we recommend using color ranges from 50 to 900. You can use tools like Eva Design System, Smart Watch, Palette or Color Box to generate your palette.

Semantic colors should be placed inside the heroui plugin options, not inside the TailwindCSS theme object.

Change the docs theme to see the semantic colors in action.

Layout

Content

Base

Default

Primary

Secondary

Success

Warning

Danger

Using Semantic Colors

Semantic colors can be applied anywhere in your project where colors are used, such as text color, border color, background color utilities, and more.

Javascript Variables

Import semantic and common colors into your JavaScript files as follows:

CSS Variables

HeroUI creates CSS variables using the format --prefix-colorname-shade for each semantic color. By default the prefix is heroui, but you can change it with the prefix option.

Then you can use the CSS variables in your CSS files.

