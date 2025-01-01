Button
Buttons allow users to perform actions and choose with a single tap.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
HeroUI exports 2 button-related components:
- Button: The main component to display a button.
- ButtonGroup: A wrapper component to display a group of buttons.
Usage
Disabled
Sizes
Radius
Colors
Variants
Loading
Pass the
isLoading prop to display a Spinner component inside the button.
You can also customize the loading spinner by passing the a custom component to the
spinner prop.
With Icons
You can add icons to the
Button by passing the
startContent or
endContent props.
Icon Only
You can also display a button without text by passing the
isIconOnly prop and the desired icon as
children.
Custom Styles
You can customize the
Button component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.
Custom class names will override the default ones thanks to Tailwind Merge library. It means that you don't need to worry about class conflicts.
Custom Implementation
You can also use the
useButton hook to create your own button component.
Button Group
Group Disabled
The
ButtonGroup component also accepts the
isDisabled prop to disable all buttons inside it.
Group Use case
A common use case for the
ButtonGroup component is to display a group of two buttons one for the selected value and another for the
dropdown.
See the Dropdown component for more details.
Data Attributes
Button has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-hover: When the button is being hovered. Based on useHover
- data-focus: When the button is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.
- data-focus-visible: When the button is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.
- data-disabled:
When the button is disabled. Based on
isDisabledprop.
- data-pressed: When the button is pressed. Based on usePress
- data-loading:
When the button is loading. Based on
isLoadingprop.
Accessibility
- Button has role of
button.
- Keyboard event support for Space and Enter keys.
- Mouse and touch event handling, and press state management.
- Keyboard focus management and cross browser normalization.
We recommend to read this blog post about the complexities of building buttons that work well across devices and interaction methods.
API
Button Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children
variant
"solid"
color
"default"
size
"md"
radius
startContent
endContent
spinner
spinnerPlacement
"start"
fullWidth
false
isIconOnly
false
isDisabled
false
isLoading
false
disableRipple
false
disableAnimation
false
Button Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onPress
onPressStart
onPressEnd
onPressChange
onPressUp
onKeyDown
onKeyUp
onClick
Button Group Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children
variant
"solid"
color
"default"
size
"md"
radius
"xl"
fullWidth
false
isDisabled
false
