Buttons allow users to perform actions and choose with a single tap.

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

HeroUI exports 2 button-related components:

Button : The main component to display a button.

: The main component to display a button. ButtonGroup: A wrapper component to display a group of buttons.

Pass the isLoading prop to display a Spinner component inside the button.

You can also customize the loading spinner by passing the a custom component to the spinner prop.

You can add icons to the Button by passing the startContent or endContent props.

You can also display a button without text by passing the isIconOnly prop and the desired icon as children .

You can customize the Button component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

Custom class names will override the default ones thanks to Tailwind Merge library. It means that you don't need to worry about class conflicts.

You can also use the useButton hook to create your own button component.

The ButtonGroup component also accepts the isDisabled prop to disable all buttons inside it.

A common use case for the ButtonGroup component is to display a group of two buttons one for the selected value and another for the dropdown .

See the Dropdown component for more details.

Button has the following attributes on the base element:

data-hover : When the button is being hovered. Based on useHover

: When the button is being hovered. Based on useHover data-focus : When the button is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the button is being focused. Based on useFocusRing. data-focus-visible : When the button is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the button is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing. data-disabled : When the button is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.

: When the button is disabled. Based on prop. data-pressed : When the button is pressed. Based on usePress

: When the button is pressed. Based on usePress data-loading: When the button is loading. Based on isLoading prop.

Button has role of button .

. Keyboard event support for Space and Enter keys.

and keys. Mouse and touch event handling, and press state management.

Keyboard focus management and cross browser normalization.

We recommend to read this blog post about the complexities of building buttons that work well across devices and interaction methods.

Prop Type Default children ReactNode variant solid | bordered | light | flat | faded | shadow | ghost "solid" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" size sm | md | lg "md" radius none | sm | md | lg | full startContent ReactNode endContent ReactNode spinner ReactNode spinnerPlacement start | end "start" fullWidth boolean false isIconOnly boolean false isDisabled boolean false isLoading boolean false disableRipple boolean false disableAnimation boolean false

Prop Type Default onPress (e: PressEvent) => void onPressStart (e: PressEvent) => void onPressEnd (e: PressEvent) => void onPressChange (isPressed: boolean) => void onPressUp (e: PressEvent) => void onKeyDown (e: KeyboardEvent) => void onKeyUp (e: KeyboardEvent) => void onClick MouseEventHandler