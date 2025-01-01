Ship faster with beautiful components
Button

Buttons allow users to perform actions and choose with a single tap.

Installation

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Import

HeroUI exports 2 button-related components:

  • Button: The main component to display a button.
  • ButtonGroup: A wrapper component to display a group of buttons.

Usage

Disabled

Sizes

Radius

Colors

Variants

Loading

Pass the isLoading prop to display a Spinner component inside the button.

You can also customize the loading spinner by passing the a custom component to the spinner prop.

With Icons

You can add icons to the Button by passing the startContent or endContent props.

Icon Only

You can also display a button without text by passing the isIconOnly prop and the desired icon as children.

Custom Styles

You can customize the Button component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

Custom class names will override the default ones thanks to Tailwind Merge library. It means that you don't need to worry about class conflicts.

Custom Implementation

You can also use the useButton hook to create your own button component.

Button Group

Group Disabled

The ButtonGroup component also accepts the isDisabled prop to disable all buttons inside it.

Group Use case

A common use case for the ButtonGroup component is to display a group of two buttons one for the selected value and another for the dropdown.

See the Dropdown component for more details.

Data Attributes

Button has the following attributes on the base element:

  • data-hover: When the button is being hovered. Based on useHover
  • data-focus: When the button is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.
  • data-focus-visible: When the button is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.
  • data-disabled: When the button is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.
  • data-pressed: When the button is pressed. Based on usePress
  • data-loading: When the button is loading. Based on isLoading prop.

Accessibility

  • Button has role of button.
  • Keyboard event support for Space and Enter keys.
  • Mouse and touch event handling, and press state management.
  • Keyboard focus management and cross browser normalization.

We recommend to read this blog post about the complexities of building buttons that work well across devices and interaction methods.

API

Button Props

PropTypeDefault
children
ReactNode
variant
solid | bordered | light | flat | faded | shadow | ghost
"solid"
color
default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger
"default"
size
sm | md | lg
"md"
radius
none | sm | md | lg | full
startContent
ReactNode
endContent
ReactNode
spinner
ReactNode
spinnerPlacement
start | end
"start"
fullWidth
boolean
false
isIconOnly
boolean
false
isDisabled
boolean
false
isLoading
boolean
false
disableRipple
boolean
false
disableAnimation
boolean
false

Button Events

PropTypeDefault
onPress
(e: PressEvent) => void
onPressStart
(e: PressEvent) => void
onPressEnd
(e: PressEvent) => void
onPressChange
(isPressed: boolean) => void
onPressUp
(e: PressEvent) => void
onKeyDown
(e: KeyboardEvent) => void
onKeyUp
(e: KeyboardEvent) => void
onClick
MouseEventHandler

Button Group Props

PropTypeDefault
children
ReactNode | ReactNode[]
variant
solid | bordered | light | flat | faded | shadow | ghost
"solid"
color
default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger
"default"
size
sm | md | lg
"md"
radius
none | sm | md | lg | full
"xl"
fullWidth
boolean
false
isDisabled
boolean
false
