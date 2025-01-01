Modal
Displays a dialog with a custom content that requires attention or provides additional information.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
HeroUI exports 5 modal-related components:
- Modal: The main component to display a modal.
- ModalContent: The wrapper of the other modal components.
- ModalHeader: The header of the modal.
- ModalBody: The body of the modal.
- ModalFooter: The footer of the modal.
Usage
When the modal opens:
- Focus is bounded within the modal and set to the first tabbable element.
- Content behind a modal dialog is inert, meaning that users cannot interact with it.
Sizes
Non-dismissible
By default, the modal can be closed by clicking on the overlay or pressing the Esc key. You can disable this behavior by setting the following properties:
- Set the
isDismissableproperty to
falseto prevent the modal from closing when clicking on the overlay.
- Set the
isKeyboardDismissDisabledproperty to
trueto prevent the modal from closing when pressing the Esc key.
Modal placement
By default the modal is centered on screens higher than
sm and is at the
bottom of the screen on mobile. This placement is called
auto, but
you can change it by using the
placement prop.
Note: The
top-centerand
bottom-centerpositions mean that the modal is positioned at the top / bottom of the screen on mobile and at the center of the screen on desktop.
Overflow scroll
You can use the
scrollBehavior prop to set the scroll behavior of the modal.
- inside: The modal content will be scrollable.
- outside: The modal content will be scrollable and the modal will be fixed.
With Form
The
Modal handles the focus within the modal content. It means that you can use the modal with
form elements without any problem. the focus returns to the trigger when the modal closes.
Note: You can add the
autoFocusprop to the first
Inputcomponent to focus it when the modal opens.
Backdrop
The
Modal component has a
backdrop prop to show a backdrop behind the modal. The backdrop can be
either
transparent,
opaque or
blur. The default value is
opaque.
Custom Backdrop
You can customize the backdrop by using the
backdrop slot.
Custom Motion
Modal offers a
motionProps property to customize the
enter /
exit animation.
Learn more about Framer motion variants here.
Draggable
Try to drag the header part.
Draggable Overflow
Set overflow to true can drag overflow the viewport.
Slots
- wrapper: The wrapper slot of the modal. It wraps the
baseand the
backdropslots.
- base: The main slot of the modal content.
- backdrop: The backdrop slot, it is displayed behind the modal.
- header: The header of the modal, it is displayed at the top of the modal.
- body: The body of the modal, it is displayed in the middle of the modal.
- footer: The footer of the modal, it is displayed at the bottom of the modal.
- closeButton: The close button of the modal.
Custom Styles
You can customize the
Modal component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.
Data Attributes
Modal has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-open: When the modal is open. Based on modal state.
- data-dismissable:
When the modal is dismissable. Based on
isDismissableprop.
Accessibility
- Content outside the modal is hidden from assistive technologies while it is open.
- The modal optionally closes when interacting outside, or pressing the Esc key.
- Focus is moved into the modal on mount, and restored to the trigger element on unmount.
- While open, focus is contained within the modal, preventing the user from tabbing outside.
- Scrolling the page behind the modal is prevented while it is open, including in mobile browsers.
API
Modal Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children*
size
"md"
radius
"lg"
shadow
"lg"
backdrop
"opaque"
scrollBehavior
"normal"
placement
"auto"
isOpen
defaultOpen
isDismissable
true
isKeyboardDismissDisabled
false
shouldBlockScroll
true
hideCloseButton
false
closeButton
motionProps
portalContainer
"document.body"
disableAnimation
false
classNames
Modal Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onOpenChange
onClose
Modal types
Motion Props
