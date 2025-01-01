Dark mode

HeroUI supports both light and dark themes. To enable dark mode, simply add the dark class to your root element ( html , body , or main ).

This enables dark mode application-wide. For theme switching functionality, you can use a theme library or create a custom implementation.

For Next.js applications, next-themes provides seamless theme switching functionality.

For more information, refer to the next-themes documentation.

Install next-themes Install next-themes in your project. npm yarn pnpm Add next-themes provider Wrap your app with the ThemeProvider component from next-themes . Go to your app/providers.tsx or app/providers.jsx (create it if it doesn't exist) and wrap the Component with the HeroUIProvider and the next-themes provider components. Note: We're using the class attribute to switch between themes, this is because HeroUI uses the className attribute. Add the theme switcher Add the theme switcher to your app. Note: You can use any theme name you want, but make sure it exists in your tailwind.config.js file. See Create Theme for more details.

Install next-themes Install next-themes in your project. npm yarn pnpm Add next-themes provider Go to pages /_app.js or pages/_app.tsx (create it if it doesn't exist) and wrap the Component with the HeroUIProvider and the next-themes provider components. Note: We're using the class attribute to switch between themes, this is because HeroUI uses the className attribute. Add the theme switcher Add the theme switcher to your app. Note: You can use any theme name you want, but make sure it exists in your tailwind.config.js file. See Create Theme for more details.

In case you're using plain React with Vite or Create React App you can use the @heroui/use-theme hook to switch between themes.