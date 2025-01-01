Dark mode
HeroUI supports both
light and
dark themes. To enable dark mode, simply add the
dark class to your root element (
html,
body, or
main).
This enables dark mode application-wide. For theme switching functionality, you can use a theme library or create a custom implementation.
Using next-themes
For Next.js applications, next-themes provides seamless theme switching functionality.
For more information, refer to the next-themes documentation.
Next.js App Directory Setup
Install next-themes
Install
next-themes in your project.
Add next-themes provider
Wrap your app with the
ThemeProvider component from
next-themes.
Go to your
app/providers.tsx or
app/providers.jsx (create it if it doesn't exist) and wrap the
Component with the
HeroUIProvider and the
next-themes provider components.
Note: We're using the
classattribute to switch between themes, this is because HeroUI uses the
classNameattribute.
Add the theme switcher
Add the theme switcher to your app.
Note: You can use any theme name you want, but make sure it exists in your
tailwind.config.jsfile. See Create Theme for more details.
Next.js Pages Directory Setup
Install next-themes
Install
next-themes in your project.
Add next-themes provider
Go to pages
/_app.js or
pages/_app.tsx (create it if it doesn't exist) and wrap the
Component with the
HeroUIProvider and the
next-themes provider components.
Note: We're using the
classattribute to switch between themes, this is because HeroUI uses the
classNameattribute.
Add the theme switcher
Add the theme switcher to your app.
Note: You can use any theme name you want, but make sure it exists in your
tailwind.config.jsfile. See Create Theme for more details.
Using use-theme hook
In case you're using plain React with Vite or Create React App you can use the @heroui/use-theme hook to switch between themes.
Install @heroui/use-theme
Install
@heroui/use-theme in your project.
Add the current theme to the main element
Add the theme switcher
Add the theme switcher to your app.
Note: You can use any theme name you want, but make sure it exists in your
tailwind.config.jsfile. See Create Theme for more details.
On this page
- Using next-themes
- Next.js App Directory Setup
- Install next-themes
- Add next-themes provider
- Add the theme switcher
- Next.js Pages Directory Setup
- Install next-themes
- Add next-themes provider
- Add the theme switcher
- Using use-theme hook
- Install @heroui/use-theme
- Add the current theme to the main element
- Add the theme switcher
Back to top