Layout

HeroUI provides layout customization options for spacing, fonts, and other visual properties. Layout tokens help maintain consistency across components without modifying Tailwind CSS defaults.

Layout options are applied to all components.

Default values for the layout tokens are:

HeroUI creates CSS variables using the format --prefix-prop-name-scale for each layout token. By default the prefix is heroui , but you can change it with the prefix option.

Then you can use the CSS variables in your CSS files.