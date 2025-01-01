Keyboard Key

Keyboard key is a component to display which key or combination of keys performs a given action.

CLI npm yarn pnpm bun

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Note: Check the API section to see all available keys.

base : Kbd wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.

: Kbd wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance. abbr : The keys wrapper that handles the appearance of the keys.

: The wrapper that handles the appearance of the keys. content: The children wrapper that handles the appearance of the content.

Each command key has a title attribute that describes the action that the key performs.

Prop Type Default children ReactNode keys KbdKey | KbdKey[] classNames Partial<Record<"base" | "abbr" | "content", string>>

List of supported keys.