Keyboard Key
Keyboard key is a component to display which key or combination of keys performs a given action.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
Keys
Note: Check the API section to see all available keys.
Slots
- base: Kbd wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.
- abbr: The
keyswrapper that handles the appearance of the keys.
- content: The children wrapper that handles the appearance of the content.
Accessibility
- Each command
keyhas a
titleattribute that describes the action that the key performs.
API
Keyboard Key Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children
keys
classNames
Keyboard Keys
List of supported keys.
