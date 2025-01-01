Snippet

Snippet is a component that can be used to display inline or multiline code snippets.

CLI npm yarn pnpm bun

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Individual Global

You can hide the copy button by setting the hideCopyButton property to true .

You can customize the tooltip by using the tooltipProps property.

Note: For more information about the Tooltip props, please visit the Tooltip page.

You can customize the copy and copied icons by using the copyIcon and checkIcon properties.

base : The base slot of the snippet, it is the main container.

: The base slot of the snippet, it is the main container. content : This is the wrapper of the <pre/> slot.

: This is the wrapper of the slot. pre : The <pre/> slot of the snippet. It is used to wrap the code.

: The slot of the snippet. It is used to wrap the code. symbol : The symbol wrapper slot.

: The symbol wrapper slot. copyButton : The copy button slot.

: The copy button slot. copyIcon : The copy icon slot.

: The copy icon slot. checkIcon: The check icon slot.

Prop Type Default children ReactNode | ReactNode[] size sm | md | lg "md" radius none | sm | md | lg "lg" symbol string | ReactNode "$" timeout number "2000" codeString string tooltipProps TooltipProps copyIcon ReactNode checkIcon ReactNode disableTooltip boolean false disableCopy boolean false hideCopyButton boolean false hideSymbol boolean false copyButtonProps ButtonProps disableAnimation boolean false classNames Partial<Record<'base' | 'content' | 'pre' | 'symbol' | 'copyButton' | 'checkIcon', string>>