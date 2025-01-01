Snippet
Snippet is a component that can be used to display inline or multiline code snippets.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
Sizes
Colors
Variants
Custom Symbol
Without Copy
You can hide the copy button by setting the
hideCopyButton property to
true.
Custom Tooltip
You can customize the tooltip by using the
tooltipProps property.
Note: For more information about the
Tooltipprops, please visit the Tooltip page.
Multiline
Custom Icons
You can customize the copy and copied icons by using the
copyIcon and
checkIcon properties.
Slots
- base: The base slot of the snippet, it is the main container.
- content: This is the wrapper of the
<pre/>slot.
- pre: The
<pre/>slot of the snippet. It is used to wrap the code.
- symbol: The symbol wrapper slot.
- copyButton: The copy button slot.
- copyIcon: The copy icon slot.
- checkIcon: The check icon slot.
API
Snippet Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children
size
"md"
radius
"lg"
symbol
"$"
timeout
"2000"
codeString
tooltipProps
copyIcon
checkIcon
disableTooltip
false
disableCopy
false
hideCopyButton
false
hideSymbol
false
copyButtonProps
disableAnimation
false
classNames
Snippet Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onCopy
