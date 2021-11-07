Time Input
The
TimeInput component consists of a label, and a group of segments representing each unit of a time (e.g. hours, minutes, and seconds). Each segment is individually focusable and editable by the user, by typing or using the arrow keys to increment and decrement the value. This approach allows values to be formatted and parsed correctly regardless of the locale or time format, and offers an easy and error-free way to edit times using the keyboard.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
A
TimeInput displays a placeholder by default. An initial, uncontrolled value can be provided to the TimeField using the defaultValue prop. Alternatively, a controlled value can be provided using the value prop.
Time values are provided using objects in the
@internationalized/date package. This library handles correct international date and time manipulation across calendars, time zones, and other localization concerns.
TimeInput only supports selecting times, but values with date components are also accepted. By default,
TimeInput will emit
Time objects in the onChange event, but if a
CalendarDateTime or
ZonedDateTime object is passed as the
value or
defaultValue, values of that type will be emitted, changing only the time and preserving the date components.
Required
TimeInput supports the
isRequired prop to ensure the user enters a value, as well as minimum and maximum values, and custom client and server-side validation.
Disabled
The
isDisabled boolean prop makes
TimeInput disabled. Inputs cannot be focused or selected.
Read Only
The
isReadOnly boolean prop makes
TimeInput's value immutable. Unlike
isDisabled,
TimeInput remains focusable.
Without Label
TimeInput supports the
label prop to show or not show the label.
With Description
A description for the field. Provides a hint such as specific requirements for what to choose.
With Error Message
You can combine the
isInvalid and
errorMessage properties to show an invalid input.
You can also pass an error message as a function. This allows for dynamic error message handling based on the ValidationResult.
Label Placement
The label's overall position relative to the element it is labeling.
Start Content
If you want to display some content before the time inputs, you can set the
startContent property.
End Content
If you want to display some content after the time inputs, you can set the
endContent property.
Controlled
An initial, uncontrolled value can be provided to the
TimeInput using the
defaultValue prop. A controlled value can be provided using the
value prop.
Time Zones
TimeInput is time zone aware when a
ZonedDateTime object is provided as the value. In this case, the time zone abbreviation is displayed, and time zone concerns such as daylight saving time are taken into account when the value is manipulated.
In most cases, your data will come from and be sent to a server as an ISO 8601 formatted string. @internationalized/date includes functions for parsing strings in multiple formats into ZonedDateTime objects. Which format you use will depend on what information you need to store.
parseZonedDateTime– This function parses a date with an explicit time zone and optional UTC offset attached (e.g.
2021-11-07T00:45[America/Los_Angeles]or
2021-11-07T00:45-07:00[America/Los_Angeles]). This format preserves the maximum amount of information. If the exact local time and time zone that a user selected is important, use this format. Storing the time zone and offset that was selected rather than converting to UTC ensures that the local time is correct regardless of daylight saving rule changes (e.g. if a locale abolishes DST). Examples where this applies include calendar events, reminders, and other times that occur in a particular location.
parseAbsolute– This function parses an absolute date and time that occurs at the same instant at all locations on Earth. It can be represented in UTC (e.g.
2021-11-07T07:45:00Z), or stored with a particular offset (e.g.
2021-11-07T07:45:00-07:00). A time zone identifier, e.g. America/Los_Angeles, must be passed, and the result will be converted into that time zone. Absolute times are the best way to represent events that occurred in the past, or future events where an exact time is needed, regardless of time zone.
parseAbsoluteToLocal– This function parses an absolute date and time into the current user's local time zone. It is a shortcut for parseAbsolute, and accepts the same formats.
Granularity
The
granularity prop allows you to control the smallest unit that is displayed by TimeInput. By default, times are displayed with "minute" granularity. More granular time values can be displayed by setting the granularity prop to "second".
Min Time Value
The
minValue prop allows you to validate time value before a certain time.
Max Time Value
The
maxValue prop allows you to validate time value before a certain time.
Placeholder Value
When no value is set, a placeholder is shown. The format of the placeholder is influenced by the
granularity and
placeholderValue props. placeholderValue also controls the default values of each segment when the user first interacts with them, e.g. using the up and down arrow keys. By default, the placeholderValue is midnight, but you can set it to a more appropriate value if needed.
Hide Time Zone
When a
ZonedDateTime object is provided as the value to
TimeInput, the time zone abbreviation is displayed by default. However, if this is displayed elsewhere or implicit based on the usecase, it can be hidden using the
hideTimeZone option.
Hour Cycle
By default,
TimeInput displays times in either 12 or 24 hour hour format depending on the user's locale. However, this can be overridden using the
hourCycle prop if needed for a specific usecase. This example forces
TimeInput to use 24-hour time, regardless of the locale.
Slots
- base: Input wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.
- label: Label of the time input, it is the one that is displayed above, inside or left of the time input.
- inputWrapper: Wraps the
label(when it is inside) and the
innerWrapper.
- input: The time input element.
- innerWrapper: Wraps the segments, the
startContentand the
endContent.
- segment: The segment of input elements.
- helperWrapper: The wrapper of the helper text. This wraps the helper text and the error message.
- description: The description of the time input.
- errorMessage: The error message of the time input.
Data Attributes
TimeInput has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-has-helper:
When the time input has description or error message. Based on
descriptionor
errorMessageprops.
- data-required:
When the time input is required. Based on
isRequiredprop.
- data-disabled:
When the time input is disabled. Based on
isDisabledprop.
- data-readonly:
When the time input is readonly. Based on
isReadOnlyprop.
- data-invalid:
When the time input is invalid. Based on
isInvalidprop.
- data-has-start-content:
When the time input has start content. Based on
startContentprop.
- data-has-end-content:
When the time input has end content. Based on
endContentprop.
Accessibility
- Support for locale-specific formatting, number systems, hour cycles, and right-to-left layout.
- Times can optionally include a time zone. All modifications follow time zone rules such as daylight saving time.
- Each time unit is displayed as an individually focusable and editable segment, which allows users an easy way to edit times using the keyboard, in any format and locale.
- Time segments are editable using an easy to use numeric keypad, and all interactions are accessible using touch-based screen readers.
API
TimeInput Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
label
name
value
defaultValue
variant
"flat"
color
"default"
size
"md"
radius
hourCycle
granularity
"minute"
hideTimeZone
labelPlacement
"inside"
shouldForceLeadingZeros
true
placeholderValue
minValue
maxValue
isDisabled
isReadOnly
isRequired
isInvalid
autoFocus
description
errorMessage
validate
validationBehavior
"native"
disableAnimation
classNames
TimeInput Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onFocus
onBlur
onFocusChange
onKeyDown
onKeyUp
onChange
