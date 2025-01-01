CLI

The CLI offers a comprehensive suite of commands to initialize, manage, and improve your HeroUI projects. It enables you to add , remove , or upgrade individual components, assess the health of your project, and more.

Requirements:

Global Installation To install the CLI globally, execute one of the following commands in your terminal: npm yarn pnpm bun Without Installation Alternatively, you can use the CLI without a global installation by running the following command: npm yarn pnpm bun

Once the CLI is installed, run the following command to display available commands:

This will produce the following help output:

Initialize a new HeroUI project using the init command. This sets up your project with the necessary configurations.

You will be prompted to configure your project:

Install the dependencies to start the local server:

npm yarn pnpm bun

Start the local server:

npm yarn pnpm bun

Add components to your HeroUI project with the add command. This command manages component dependencies and updates your project configurations.

Without specifying a specific component:

You will be prompted to select the components you wish to add:

To add a specific component:

You will see an output confirming the addition of the component:

Upgrade all the HeroUI components within your project.

Upgrade specific HeroUI components within your project using the upgrade command to ensure they are up to date.

You will be asked to confirm the upgrade:

Upon confirmation, the command will execute and provide an output similar to:

Remove components from your HeroUI project with the remove command. This helps in managing the project's component structure and dependencies.

A confirmation prompt will be displayed:

Following confirmation, the output will indicate successful removal:

List all installed HeroUI components in your project with the list command. This provides a clear overview of what is currently included in your project.

The output will detail each component:

Diagnose and resolve issues within your project using the doctor command. This ensures your project's health and proper configuration.

Depending on your project's status, you might see:

Or, if issues are detected:

Display detailed information about your project's environment settings using the env command. This includes system, dependencies, and configuration details.

The output will reflect your current environment setup:

