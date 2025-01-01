Switch

The Switch component is used as an alternative between checked and not checked states.

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

You can also add icons to start and end of the switch by using startContent and endContent props.

Note: HeroUI Switch also supports native events like onChange , useful for form libraries such as Formik and React Hook Form.

base : Base slot for the switch. It is the main wrapper.

: Base slot for the switch. It is the main wrapper. wrapper : The wrapper of the start icon, end icon and thumb.

: The wrapper of the start icon, end icon and thumb. hiddenInput : The hidden input element that is used to handle the switch state.

: The hidden input element that is used to handle the switch state. thumb : The thumb element of the switch. It is the circle element.

: The thumb element of the switch. It is the circle element. label : The label slot of the switch.

: The label slot of the switch. startContent : The icon slot at the start of the switch.

: The icon slot at the start of the switch. endContent : The icon slot at the end of the switch.

: The icon slot at the end of the switch. thumbIcon: The icon slot inside the thumb.

You can customize the Switch component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

In case you need to customize the switch even further, you can use the useSwitch hook to create your own implementation.

Switch has the following attributes on the base element:

data-selected : When the switch is checked. Based on isSelected prop.

: When the switch is checked. Based on prop. data-pressed : When the switch is pressed. Based on usePress

: When the switch is pressed. Based on usePress data-readonly : When the switch is readonly. Based on isReadOnly prop.

: When the switch is readonly. Based on prop. data-hover : When the switch is being hovered. Based on useHover

: When the switch is being hovered. Based on useHover data-focus : When the switch is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the switch is being focused. Based on useFocusRing. data-focus-visible : When the switch is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the switch is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing. data-disabled: When the switch is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.

Built with a native HTML <input> element.

element. Full support for browser features like form autofill.

Keyboard focus management and cross browser normalization.

Keyboard event support for Tab and Space keys.

and keys. Labeling support for assistive technology.

Exposed as a switch to assistive technology via ARIA

Prop Type Default children ReactNode value string name string size sm | md | lg "md" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "primary" thumbIcon ThumbIconProps startContent ReactNode endContent ReactNode isSelected boolean defaultSelected boolean isReadOnly boolean isDisabled boolean false disableAnimation boolean false classNames Partial<Record<"base"｜ "wrapper"｜ "thumb"｜ "label" ｜ "startContent" ｜ "endContent" ｜ "thumbIcon" , string>>