Switch

The Switch component is used as an alternative between checked and not checked states.

Installation

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

Import

Usage

With Label

Disabled

Sizes

Colors

With Thumb Icon

With Icons

You can also add icons to start and end of the switch by using startContent and endContent props.

Controlled

Note: HeroUI Switch also supports native events like onChange, useful for form libraries such as Formik and React Hook Form.

Slots

  • base: Base slot for the switch. It is the main wrapper.
  • wrapper: The wrapper of the start icon, end icon and thumb.
  • hiddenInput: The hidden input element that is used to handle the switch state.
  • thumb: The thumb element of the switch. It is the circle element.
  • label: The label slot of the switch.
  • startContent: The icon slot at the start of the switch.
  • endContent: The icon slot at the end of the switch.
  • thumbIcon: The icon slot inside the thumb.

Custom Styles

You can customize the Switch component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

Custom Implementation

In case you need to customize the switch even further, you can use the useSwitch hook to create your own implementation.

Data Attributes

Switch has the following attributes on the base element:

  • data-selected: When the switch is checked. Based on isSelected prop.
  • data-pressed: When the switch is pressed. Based on usePress
  • data-readonly: When the switch is readonly. Based on isReadOnly prop.
  • data-hover: When the switch is being hovered. Based on useHover
  • data-focus: When the switch is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.
  • data-focus-visible: When the switch is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.
  • data-disabled: When the switch is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.

Accessibility

  • Built with a native HTML <input> element.
  • Full support for browser features like form autofill.
  • Keyboard focus management and cross browser normalization.
  • Keyboard event support for Tab and Space keys.
  • Labeling support for assistive technology.
  • Exposed as a switch to assistive technology via ARIA

API

Switch Props

PropTypeDefault
children
ReactNode
value
string
name
string
size
sm | md | lg
"md"
color
default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger
"primary"
thumbIcon
ThumbIconProps
startContent
ReactNode
endContent
ReactNode
isSelected
boolean
defaultSelected
boolean
isReadOnly
boolean
isDisabled
boolean
false
disableAnimation
boolean
false
classNames
Partial<Record<"base"｜ "wrapper"｜ "thumb"｜ "label" ｜ "startContent" ｜ "endContent" ｜ "thumbIcon" , string>>

Switch Events

PropTypeDefault
onChange
React.ChangeEvent<HTMLInputElement>
onValueChange
(isSelected: boolean) => void

Types

Switch Icon Props

