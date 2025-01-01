HeroUI Provider

Description: This function helps to reduce the bundle size by providing a custom calendar system.

By default, this includes all calendar systems supported by @internationalized/date . However, if your application supports a more limited set of regions, or you know you will only be picking dates in a certain calendar system, you can reduce your bundle size by providing your own implementation of createCalendar that includes a subset of these Calendar implementations.

For example, if your application only supports Gregorian dates, you could implement a createCalendar function like this:

This way, only GregorianCalendar is imported, and the other calendar implementations can be tree-shaken.