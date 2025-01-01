HeroUI Provider
API reference for the
HeroUIProvider.
Import
Usage
Props
navigate
- Description: Provides a client side router to all nested components such as Link, Menu, Tabs, Table, etc.
- Type:
((path: Href, routerOptions?: RouterOptions) => void) | undefined
useHref
- Description: Convert an
hrefprovided to a link component to a native
href. For example, a router might accept hrefs relative to a base path, or offer additional custom ways of specifying link destinations. The original href specified on the link is passed to the navigate function of the RouterProvider, and useHref is used to generate the full native href to put on the actual DOM element.
- Type:
((href: Href) => string) | undefined
locale
- Description: The locale to apply to the children.
- Type:
string | undefined
- Default:
en-US
Here's the supported locales. By default, It is
en-US.
Here's an example to set a Spanish locale.
defaultDates
- Description: The default dates range that can be selected in the calendar.
- Type:
{ minDate?: CalendarDate | undefined; maxDate?: CalendarDate | undefined; }
- Default:
{ minDate: new CalendarDate(1900, 1, 1), maxDate: new CalendarDate(2099, 12, 31) }
createCalendar
-
Description: This function helps to reduce the bundle size by providing a custom calendar system.
By default, this includes all calendar systems supported by
@internationalized/date. However, if your application supports a more limited set of regions, or you know you will only be picking dates in a certain calendar system, you can reduce your bundle size by providing your own implementation of
createCalendarthat includes a subset of these Calendar implementations.
For example, if your application only supports Gregorian dates, you could implement a
createCalendarfunction like this:
This way, only GregorianCalendar is imported, and the other calendar implementations can be tree-shaken.
-
Type:
((calendar: SupportedCalendars) => Calendar | null) | undefined
disableAnimation
- Description: Disables animations globally. This will also avoid
framer-motionfeatures to be loaded in the bundle which can potentially reduce the bundle size.
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
false
disableRipple
- Description: Disables ripple effect globally.
- Type:
boolean
- Default:
false
skipFramerMotionAnimations
- Description:
Controls whether
framer-motionanimations are skipped within the application. This property is automatically enabled (
true) when the
disableAnimationprop is set to
true, effectively skipping all
framer-motionanimations. To retain
framer-motionanimations while using the
disableAnimationprop for other purposes, set this to
false. However, note that animations in HeroUI Components are still omitted if the
disableAnimationprop is
true.
- Type:
boolean
- Default: Same as
disableAnimation
validationBehavior
- Description: Whether to use native HTML form validation to prevent form submission when the value is missing or invalid, or mark the field as required or invalid via ARIA.
- Type:
native | aria
- Default:
aria
reducedMotion
- Description: Controls the motion preferences for the entire application, allowing developers to respect user settings for reduced motion.
The available options are:
"user": Adapts to the user's device settings for reduced motion.
"always": Disables all animations.
"never": Keeps all animations active.
-
- Type:
"user" | "always" | "never"
- Default:
"never"
Types
CalendarDate
- Description: A CalendarDate represents a date without any time components in a specific calendar system from
@internationalized/date.
- Type:
import {CalendarDate} from '@internationalized/date';
SupportedCalendars
Supported react-aria i18n calendars.