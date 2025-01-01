Routing
HeroUI Components such as Tabs, Listbox, Dropdown and many others offer the flexibility to be rendered as HTML links.
Introduction
By default, links perform native browser navigation when they are interacted with. However, many apps and frameworks use client side routers to avoid a full page reload when navigating between pages.
The
HeroUIProvider component configures all HeroUI components within it to navigate using the client side
router you provide.
Set this up once in the
root of your app, and any HeroUI component with the
href prop will automatically navigate
using your router.
HeroUIProvider Setup
The
HeroUIProvider component accepts
navigate and
useHref props.
navigate is a router function for client-side
navigation, while
useHref optionally converts router hrefs to native HTML hrefs. Here's the pattern:
Note: Framework-specific examples are shown below.
Router Options
All
HeroUI link components accept a
routerOptions prop that passes options to the router's navigate function for
controlling behavior like scrolling and history navigation.
When using TypeScript, you can configure the RouterConfig type globally so that all link components have auto complete and type safety using a type provided by your router.
Next.js
App Router
Go to your
app/providers.tsx or
app/providers.jsx (create it if it doesn't exist) and add the
useRouter hook from
next/navigation, it returns a router object that can be used to perform navigation.
Check the Next.js docs for more details.
Add the
useRouter
Add Provider to Root
Now, Go to your
root layout page and wrap it with the
HeroUIProvider:
Note: Skip this step if you already set up the
HeroUIProviderin your app.
Next.js Base Path (Optional)
If you are using the Next.js basePath setting, you'll need to configure an environment variable to access it.
Then, provide a custom
useHref function to prepend it to the href for all links.
Pages Router
Go to pages
/_app.js or
pages/_app.tsx (create it if it doesn't exist) and add the
useRouter hook
from
next/router, it returns a router object that can be used to perform navigation.
When using the basePath configuration option,
provide a
useHref option to the router passed to Provider to prepend it to links automatically.
React Router
Use the
useNavigate hook from
react-router-dom to get the
navigate function for routing. The
useHref hook can be used with React Router's
basename option.
Make sure to place the component using these hooks inside
BrowserRouter and keep
<Routes> within
HeroUIProvider. Here's how to set it up in your App component:
Ensure that the component that calls
useNavigate and renders
HeroUIProvider is inside the router
component (e.g.
BrowserRouter) so that it has access to React Router's internal context. The React Router
<Routes>
element should also be defined inside
HeroUIProvider so that links inside the rendered routes have access
to the router.
Remix
Remix uses React Router under the hood, so the same
useNavigate and
useHref hook described above also works in Remix
apps.
HeroUIProvider should be rendered at the
root of each page that includes HeroUI components, or in
app/root.tsx to add it to all pages. See the Remix docs
for more details.
TanStack
To use TanStack Router with HeroUI, render HeroUI's RouterProvider inside your root route.
Use
router.navigate in the
navigate prop, and
router.buildLocation in the
useHref prop.
Usage examples
Now that you have set up the
HeroUIProvider in your app, you can use the
href prop in the
Tabs,
Listbox and
Dropdown items to navigate between pages.
The Link component will also use the
navigate function from the
HeroUIProvider to navigate between pages.
For more information about routing in React Aria, visit the React Aria Routing Guide.
