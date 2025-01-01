Dropdown
Displays a list of actions or options that a user can choose.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
HeroUI exports 5 dropdown-related components:
- Dropdown: The main component, which is a wrapper for the other components. This component is an extension of the Popover component, so it accepts all the props of the Popover component.
- DropdownTrigger: The component that triggers the dropdown menu to open.
- DropdownMenu: The component that contains the dropdown items.
- DropdownSection: The component that contains a group of dropdown items.
- DropdownItem: The component that represents a dropdown item.
Usage
Dynamic items
Dropdown follows the Collection Components API, accepting both static and dynamic collections.
- Static: The usage example above shows the static implementation, which can be used when the full list of options is known ahead of time.
- Dynamic: The example below can be used when the options come from an external data source such as an API call, or update over time.
Disabled Keys
Dropdown items can be disabled using the
disabledKeys prop to the
DropdownMenu component.
Note: It's important to have a unique key for each item, otherwise the disabled keys will not work.
Action event
You can use the
onAction prop to get the key of the selected item.
Variants
You can use the
variant in the
DropdownMenu component to change the
hover style of the dropdown items.
Single Selection
You can set the
selectionMode property as
single to allow the user to select only one item at a time.
Multiple Selection
You can set the
selectionMode property as
multiple to allow the user to select multiple items at a time.
Note: To allow empty selection, you can set the
disallowEmptySelectionproperty as
false.
With Shortcut
You can use the
shortcut prop to add a shortcut to the dropdown item.
Note: Dropdown does not handle the shortcut event, you need to handle it yourself.
With Icons
It is possible to add icons to the dropdown items using the
startContent /
endContent props.
Note: If you use
currentColoras the icon color, the icon will have the same color as the item text.
With Description
You can use the
description prop to add a description to the dropdown item.
With Sections
You can use the
DropdownSection component to group dropdown items.
Note: Sections without a
titlemust provide an
aria-labelfor accessibility.
Custom Trigger
You can use any component as a trigger for the dropdown menu, just wrap it in the
DropdownTrigger component.
Changing the backdrop
As we mentioned earlier, the
Dropdown component is an extension of the Popover component,
so it accepts all the props of the Popover component, including the
backdrop prop.
Routing
The
<DropdownItem> component works with frameworks and client side routers like Next.js and
React Router. See the Routing guide to learn how to set this up.
Slots
Dropdown has 3 components with slots the
DropdownMenu,
DropdownItem and
DropdownSection components.
DropdownMenu
- base: The main wrapper for the menu component. This slot wraps the
topContent,
bottomContentand the
listslot.
- list: The slot for the menu list component. You can see this slot as the
ulslot.
- emptyContent: The slot content to display when the collection is empty.
DropdownItem
- base: The main slot for the dropdown item. It wraps all the other slots.
- wrapper: The
titleand
descriptionwrapper.
- title: The title of the dropdown item.
- description: The description of the dropdown item.
- shortcut: The shortcut slot.
- selectedIcon: The selected icon slot. This is only visible when the item is selected.
DropdownSection
- base: The main slot for the dropdown section. It wraps all the other slots.
- heading: The title that is render on top of the section group.
- group: The group of dropdown items.
- divider: The divider that is render between the groups. This is only visible when
showDivideris
true.
Customizing the dropdown popover
The
Dropdown component is an extension of the Popover component, so you can use the same
slots to customize the dropdown.
Customizing the dropdown items style
You can customize the dropdown items either by using the
DropdownMenu
itemClasses prop or by using the
DropdownItem slots, the
itemClasses allows you to customize all the items at once, while the slots allow
you to customize each item individually.
Keyboard Interactions
|Key
|Description
|Space
|When focus is on
DropdownTrigger, opens the dropdown menu and focuses the first item. When focus is on an item, activates the focused item.
|Enter
|When focus is on
DropdownTrigger, opens the dropdown menu and focuses the first item. When focus is on an item, activates the focused item.
|ArrowDown
|When focus is on
DropdownTrigger, opens the dropdown menu. When focus is on an item, moves focus to the next item.
|ArrowUp
|When focus is on an item, moves focus to the previous item.
|Esc
|Closes the dropdown menu and moves focus to
DropdownTrigger.
|A-Z or a-z
|When the menu is open, moves focus to the next menu item with a label that starts with the typed character if such an menu item exists.
Data Attributes
DropdownItem has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-disabled:
When the dropdown item is disabled. Based on dropdown
disabledKeysprop.
- data-selected:
When the dropdown item is selected. Based on dropdown
selectedKeysprop.
- data-hover: When the dropdown item is being hovered. Based on useHover
- data-pressed: When the dropdown item is pressed. Based on usePress
- data-focus: When the dropdown item is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.
- data-focus-visible: When the dropdown item is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.
Accessibility
- Exposed to assistive technology as a
buttonwith a
menuusing ARIA.
- Support for single, multiple, or no selection.
- Support for disabled items.
- Support for sections.
- Complex item labeling support for accessibility.
- Keyboard navigation support including arrow keys, home/end, page up/down. See Keyboard Interactions for more details.
- Automatic scrolling support during keyboard navigation.
- Keyboard support for opening the menu using the arrow keys, including automatically focusing the first or last item accordingly.
- Typeahead to allow focusing items by typing text.
- Virtualized scrolling support for performance with long lists.
API
Dropdown Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children*
type
"menu"
trigger
"press"
isDisabled
false
closeOnSelect
true
shouldBlockScroll
true
PopoverProps
Dropdown Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onOpenChange
shouldCloseOnInteractOutside
onClose
DropdownTrigger Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children
DropdownMenu Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children*
items
variant
"solid"
color
"default"
selectionMode
selectedKeys
disabledKeys
defaultSelectedKeys
disallowEmptySelection
false
autoFocus
false
topContent
bottomContent
emptyContent
"No items."
hideEmptyContent
false
hideSelectedIcon
false
shouldFocusWrap
false
closeOnSelect
true
disableAnimation
false
classNames
itemClasses
DropdownMenu Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onAction
onSelectionChange
onClose
DropdownSection Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children*
title
items
hideSelectedIcon
false
showDivider
false
dividerProps
classNames
itemClasses
DropdownItem Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children*
key
title
textValue
description
shortcut
startContent
endContent
selectedIcon
showDivider
false
href
target
rel
download
ping
referrerPolicy
isDisabled
false
isSelected
false
isReadOnly
false
hideSelectedIcon
false
closeOnSelect
true
classNames
DropdownItem Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onAction
onClose
onPress
onPressStart
onPressEnd
onPressChange
onPressUp
onKeyDown
onKeyUp
onClick
Types
Dropdown Item Selected Icon Props
