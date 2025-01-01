Dropdown

Displays a list of actions or options that a user can choose.

The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if @heroui/react is already installed globally.

HeroUI exports 5 dropdown-related components:

Dropdown : The main component, which is a wrapper for the other components. This component is an extension of the Popover component, so it accepts all the props of the Popover component.

: The main component, which is a wrapper for the other components. This component is an extension of the Popover component, so it accepts all the props of the Popover component. DropdownTrigger : The component that triggers the dropdown menu to open.

: The component that triggers the dropdown menu to open. DropdownMenu : The component that contains the dropdown items.

: The component that contains the dropdown items. DropdownSection : The component that contains a group of dropdown items.

: The component that contains a group of dropdown items. DropdownItem: The component that represents a dropdown item.

Dropdown follows the Collection Components API, accepting both static and dynamic collections.

Static : The usage example above shows the static implementation, which can be used when the full list of options is known ahead of time.

: The usage example above shows the static implementation, which can be used when the full list of options is known ahead of time. Dynamic: The example below can be used when the options come from an external data source such as an API call, or update over time.

Dropdown items can be disabled using the disabledKeys prop to the DropdownMenu component.

Note: It's important to have a unique key for each item, otherwise the disabled keys will not work.

You can use the onAction prop to get the key of the selected item.

You can use the variant in the DropdownMenu component to change the hover style of the dropdown items.

You can set the selectionMode property as single to allow the user to select only one item at a time.

You can set the selectionMode property as multiple to allow the user to select multiple items at a time.

Note: To allow empty selection, you can set the disallowEmptySelection property as false .

You can use the shortcut prop to add a shortcut to the dropdown item.

Note: Dropdown does not handle the shortcut event, you need to handle it yourself.

It is possible to add icons to the dropdown items using the startContent / endContent props.

Note: If you use currentColor as the icon color, the icon will have the same color as the item text.

You can use the description prop to add a description to the dropdown item.

You can use the DropdownSection component to group dropdown items.

Note: Sections without a title must provide an aria-label for accessibility.

You can use any component as a trigger for the dropdown menu, just wrap it in the DropdownTrigger component.

As we mentioned earlier, the Dropdown component is an extension of the Popover component, so it accepts all the props of the Popover component, including the backdrop prop.

The <DropdownItem> component works with frameworks and client side routers like Next.js and React Router. See the Routing guide to learn how to set this up.

Dropdown has 3 components with slots the DropdownMenu , DropdownItem and DropdownSection components.

base : The main wrapper for the menu component. This slot wraps the topContent , bottomContent and the list slot.

: The main wrapper for the menu component. This slot wraps the , and the slot. list : The slot for the menu list component. You can see this slot as the ul slot.

: The slot for the menu list component. You can see this slot as the slot. emptyContent: The slot content to display when the collection is empty.

base : The main slot for the dropdown item. It wraps all the other slots.

: The main slot for the dropdown item. It wraps all the other slots. wrapper : The title and description wrapper.

: The and wrapper. title : The title of the dropdown item.

: The title of the dropdown item. description : The description of the dropdown item.

: The description of the dropdown item. shortcut : The shortcut slot.

: The shortcut slot. selectedIcon: The selected icon slot. This is only visible when the item is selected.

base : The main slot for the dropdown section. It wraps all the other slots.

: The main slot for the dropdown section. It wraps all the other slots. heading : The title that is render on top of the section group.

: The title that is render on top of the section group. group : The group of dropdown items.

: The group of dropdown items. divider: The divider that is render between the groups. This is only visible when showDivider is true .

The Dropdown component is an extension of the Popover component, so you can use the same slots to customize the dropdown.

You can customize the dropdown items either by using the DropdownMenu itemClasses prop or by using the DropdownItem slots, the itemClasses allows you to customize all the items at once, while the slots allow you to customize each item individually.

Key Description Space When focus is on DropdownTrigger , opens the dropdown menu and focuses the first item. When focus is on an item, activates the focused item. Enter When focus is on DropdownTrigger , opens the dropdown menu and focuses the first item. When focus is on an item, activates the focused item. ArrowDown When focus is on DropdownTrigger , opens the dropdown menu. When focus is on an item, moves focus to the next item. ArrowUp When focus is on an item, moves focus to the previous item. Esc Closes the dropdown menu and moves focus to DropdownTrigger . A-Z or a-z When the menu is open, moves focus to the next menu item with a label that starts with the typed character if such an menu item exists.

DropdownItem has the following attributes on the base element:

data-disabled : When the dropdown item is disabled. Based on dropdown disabledKeys prop.

: When the dropdown item is disabled. Based on dropdown prop. data-selected : When the dropdown item is selected. Based on dropdown selectedKeys prop.

: When the dropdown item is selected. Based on dropdown prop. data-hover : When the dropdown item is being hovered. Based on useHover

: When the dropdown item is being hovered. Based on useHover data-pressed : When the dropdown item is pressed. Based on usePress

: When the dropdown item is pressed. Based on usePress data-focus : When the dropdown item is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the dropdown item is being focused. Based on useFocusRing. data-focus-visible: When the dropdown item is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.

Exposed to assistive technology as a button with a menu using ARIA.

with a using ARIA. Support for single, multiple, or no selection.

Support for disabled items.

Support for sections.

Complex item labeling support for accessibility.

Keyboard navigation support including arrow keys, home/end, page up/down. See Keyboard Interactions for more details.

Automatic scrolling support during keyboard navigation.

Keyboard support for opening the menu using the arrow keys, including automatically focusing the first or last item accordingly.

Typeahead to allow focusing items by typing text.

Virtualized scrolling support for performance with long lists.

Prop Type Default children* ReactNode[] type menu | listbox "menu" trigger press | longPress "press" isDisabled boolean false closeOnSelect boolean true shouldBlockScroll boolean true PopoverProps PopoverProps

Prop Type Default onOpenChange (isOpen: boolean) => void shouldCloseOnInteractOutside (e: HTMLElement) => void onClose () => void

Prop Type Default children ReactNode

Prop Type Default children* ReactNode | ((item: T) => ReactElement) items Iterable<T> variant solid | bordered | light | flat | faded | shadow "solid" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" selectionMode none | single | multiple selectedKeys all | Iterable<React.Key> disabledKeys Iterable<React.Key> defaultSelectedKeys all | Iterable<React.Key> disallowEmptySelection boolean false autoFocus boolean | first | last false topContent ReactNode bottomContent ReactNode emptyContent ReactNode "No items." hideEmptyContent boolean false hideSelectedIcon boolean false shouldFocusWrap boolean false closeOnSelect boolean true disableAnimation boolean false classNames Partial<Record<'base'｜'list'｜'emptyContent', string>> itemClasses Partial<Record<'base'｜'wrapper'｜'title'｜'description'｜'shortcut'｜'selectedIcon', string>>

Prop Type Default onAction (key: React.Key) => void onSelectionChange (keys: "all" | Set<React.Key> & {anchorKey?: string; currentKey?: string}) => void onClose () => void

Prop Type Default children* ReactNode title string items Iterable<T> hideSelectedIcon boolean false showDivider boolean false dividerProps DividerProps classNames Record<'base'｜'heading'｜'group'｜'divider', string>> itemClasses Record<'base'｜'wrapper'｜'title'｜'description'｜'shortcut'｜'selectedIcon', string>>

Prop Type Default children* ReactNode key React.Key title string | ReactNode textValue string description string | ReactNode shortcut string | ReactNode startContent ReactNode endContent ReactNode selectedIcon SelectedIconProps showDivider boolean false href string target HTMLAttributeAnchorTarget rel string download boolean | string ping string referrerPolicy HTMLAttributeReferrerPolicy isDisabled boolean false isSelected boolean false isReadOnly boolean false hideSelectedIcon boolean false closeOnSelect boolean true classNames Record<'base'｜'wrapper'｜'title'｜'description'｜'shortcut'｜'selectedIcon', string>>