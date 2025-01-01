Autocomplete
An autocomplete combines a text input with a listbox, allowing users to filter a list of options to items matching a query.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
HeroUI exports 3 autocomplete-related components:
- Autocomplete: The main component, which is a wrapper for the other components.
- AutocompleteSection: The component that contains a group of autocomplete items.
- AutocompleteItem: The component that represents a autocomplete item.
Usage
Dynamic items
Autocomplete follows the Collection Components API, accepting both static and dynamic collections.
- Static: The usage example above shows the static implementation, which can be used when the full list of options is known ahead of time.
- Dynamic: The example below can be used when the options come from an external data source such as an API call, or update over time.
Disabled
Disabled Items
You can disable specific items by using the
disabledKeys property.
Required
If you pass the
isRequired property to the autocomplete, it will have a
danger asterisk at
the end of the label and the autocomplete will be required.
Read Only
If you pass the
isReadOnly property to the Autocomplete, the Listbox will open to display
all available options, but users won't be able to select any of the listed options.
Sizes
Colors
Variants
Label Placements
You can change the position of the label by setting the
labelPlacement property to
inside,
outside or
outside-left.
Note: If the
labelis not passed, the
labelPlacementproperty will be
outsideby default.
Start Content
You can use the
startContent and
endContent properties to add content to the start and end of
the autocomplete.
Item Start & End Content
Since the
Autocomplete component uses the Listbox component under the hood, you can
use the
startContent and
endContent properties of the
AutocompleteItem component to add content to the start
and end of the autocomplete item.
Custom Value
By default,
Autocomplete doesn't allow users to specify a value that doesn't exist in the list of options and will
revert the input value to the current selected value on blur. By specifying
allowsCustomValue, this behavior is
suppressed and the user is free to enter any value within the field.
Custom Selector Icon
By default,
Autocomplete uses a
chevron-down icon as the selector icon which rotates when the autocomplete is open. You can
customize this icon by passing a custom one to the
selectorIcon property.
Note: Use the
disableSelectorIconRotationproperty to disable the rotation of the icon.
Without Scroll Shadow
Autocomplete component uses the ScrollShadow under the hood to show a shadow when the autocomplete content is scrollable.
You can disable this shadow by passing using the
scrollShadowProps property.
Note: You can also use the
showScrollIndicatorsproperty to disable the scroll indicators.
With Description
You can add a description to the autocomplete by passing the
description property.
With Error Message
You can combine the
isInvalid and
errorMessage properties to show an invalid autocomplete.
Events
The
Autocomplete component supports selection via mouse, keyboard, and touch. You can handle all of these
via the
onSelectionChange prop.
Autocomplete will pass the selected key to the onSelectionChange handler.
Additionally, ComboBox accepts an
onInputChange prop which is triggered whenever the value is edited by the user,
whether through typing or option selection.
The example below uses
onSelectionChange and
onInputChange to update the selection and input value stored in
React state.
Controlled
You can use the
selectedKey and
onSelectionChange properties to control the select value.
Fully Controlled
By passing in
inputValue,
selectedKey, and
items to the
Autocomplete you can control exactly what your
Autocomplete should display.
The following example shows how you would create a controlled
Autocomplete, controlling everything from the selected value
selectedKey to the combobox options
items.
We recommend using the
useFilter hook from @react-aria/i18n to manage the filtering of the items.
Note: It is important to note that you don't have to control every single aspect of a
Autocomplete. If you decide to only control a single property of the
Autocomplete, be sure to provide the change handler for that prop as well e.g. controlling
selectedKeywould require
onSelectionChange.
Custom Items
You can customize the autocomplete items by modifying the
AutocompleteItem children.
Custom Empty Content Message
By default, a message
No results found. will be shown if there is no result matching a query with your filter. You can customize the empty content message by modifying the
emptyContent in
listboxProps.
Custom Filtering
By default,
Autocomplete uses a
"contains" function from useFilter to filter the
list of options. This can be overridden using the
defaultFilter prop, or by using the
items prop to control the
filtered list. When
items is provided rather than
defaultItems,
Autocomplete does no filtering of its own.
The following example uses the
defaultFilter prop to filter the list of options using a custom filter function.
Asynchronous Filtering
Autocomplete supports asynchronous filtering, in the example below we are using the useAsyncList function from react-aria to handle asynchronous loading and filtering of data from a server.
Asynchronous Loading
Autocomplete supports asynchronous loading, in the example below we are using a custom hook to fetch the Pokemon API data in combination with the
useInfiniteScroll hook to load more data when the user reaches the end of the list.
The
isLoading prop is used to show a loading indicator instead of the selector icon when the data is being fetched.
Virtualization
Autocomplete supports virtualization, in the example below we are using the
isVirtualized prop to enable virtualization.
Note: The virtualization strategy is based on the @tanstack/react-virtual package, which provides efficient rendering of large lists by only rendering items that are visible in the viewport.
Ten Thousand Items
Virtualization with 10,000 items.
Max Listbox Height
The
maxListboxHeight prop is used to set the maximum height of the listbox. This is required when using virtualization. By default, it's set to
256.
Custom Item Height
The
itemHeight prop is used to set the height of each item in the listbox. This is required when using virtualization. By default, it's set to
32.
With Sections
You can use the
AutocompleteSection component to group autocomplete items.
Custom Sections Style
You can customize the sections style by using the
classNames property of the
AutocompleteSection component.
Customizing the Autocomplete
You can customize any slot of the autocomplete by using the
classNames property. Autocomplete
component also provides the popoverProps, listboxProps, inputProps
properties to customize the popover, listbox and input components.
Slots
- base: The main wrapper of the autocomplete. This wraps the input and popover components.
- listboxWrapper: The wrapper of the listbox. This wraps the listbox component, this slot is used on top of the scroll shadow component.
- listbox: The listbox component. This is the component that wraps the autocomplete items.
- popoverContent: The popover content slot. Use this to modify the popover content styles.
- endContentWrapper: The wrapper of the end content. This wraps the clear button and selector button.
- clearButton: The clear button slot.
- selectorButton: The selector button slot.
Data Attributes
Autocomplete has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-invalid:
When the autocomplete is invalid. Based on
isInvalidprop.
- data-open: Indicates if the autocomplete's popover is open.
Autocomplete has the following attributes on the
selectorButton element:
- data-open: Indicates if the autocomplete's popover is open.
Autocomplete has the following attributes on the
clearButton element:
- data-visible: Indicates if the autocomplete's clear button is visible. By default it is visible when hovering the autocomplete and when the autocomplete has a value (desktop), or when the autocomplete has a value (mobile).
AutocompleteItem has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-disabled:
When the autocomplete item is disabled. Based on autocomplete
disabledKeysprop.
- data-selected:
When the autocomplete item is selected. Based on autocomplete
selectedKeyprop.
- data-hover: When the autocomplete item is being hovered. Based on useHover
- data-pressed: When the autocomplete item is pressed. Based on usePress
- data-focus: When the autocomplete item is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.
- data-focus-visible: When the autocomplete item is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.
Accessibility
- Support for filtering a list of options by typing
- Support for selecting a single option
- Support for disabled options
- Support for groups of items in sections
- Support for custom user input values
- Support for controlled and uncontrolled options, selection, input value, and open state
- Support for custom filter functions
- Async loading and infinite scrolling support
- Support for virtualized scrolling for performance with long lists
- Exposed to assistive technology as a combobox with ARIA
- Labeling support for accessibility
- Required and invalid states exposed to assistive technology via ARIA
- Support for mouse, touch, and keyboard interactions
- Keyboard support for opening the combo box list box using the arrow keys, including automatically focusing the first or last item accordingly
- Support for opening the list box when typing, on focus, or manually
- Handles virtual clicks on the input from touch screen readers to toggle the list box
- Virtual focus management for combo box list box option navigation
- Hides elements outside the input and list box from assistive technology while the list box is open in a portal
- Custom localized announcements for option focusing, filtering, and selection using an ARIA live region to work around VoiceOver bugs
- Support for description and error message help text linked to the input via ARIA
API
Autocomplete Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children*
label
name
variant
"flat"
color
"default"
size
"md"
radius
items
defaultItems
inputValue
defaultInputValue
allowsCustomValue
false
allowsEmptyCollection
true
shouldCloseOnBlur
true
placeholder
description
menuTrigger
"focus"
labelPlacement
"inside"
selectedKey
defaultSelectedKey
disabledKeys
errorMessage
validate
validationBehavior
"native"
startContent
endContent
autoFocus
false
defaultFilter
filterOptions
"{ sensitivity: 'base'}"
maxListboxHeight
"256"
itemHeight
"32"
isVirtualized
"undefined"
isReadOnly
false
isRequired
false
isInvalid
false
isDisabled
false
fullWidth
true
selectorIcon
clearIcon
showScrollIndicators
true
scrollRef
inputProps
popoverProps
listboxProps
scrollShadowProps
selectorButtonProps
clearButtonProps
isClearable
true
disableClearable
false
disableAnimation
true
disableSelectorIconRotation
false
classNames
Autocomplete Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onOpenChange
onInputChange
onSelectionChange
onFocus
onBlur
onFocusChange
onKeyDown
onKeyUp
onClose
AutocompleteItem Props
Check the ListboxItem props.
AutocompleteItem Events
Check the ListboxItem events.
AutocompleteSection Props
Check the ListboxSection props.
Types
Menu Trigger Action
