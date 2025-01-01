Input

Input is a component that allows users to enter text. It can be used to get user inputs in forms, search fields, and more.

If you pass the isRequired property to the input, it will have a danger asterisk at the end of the label and the input will be required.

You can change the position of the label by setting the labelPlacement property to inside , outside or outside-left .

Note: If the label is not passed, the labelPlacement property will be outside by default.

You can use the type property to change the input type to password .

If you pass the isClearable property to the input, it will have a clear button at the end of the input, it will be visible when the input has a value.

You can use the startContent and endContent properties to add content to the start and end of the input.

You can add a description to the input by passing the description property.

You can combine the isInvalid and errorMessage properties to show an invalid input. errorMessage is only shown when isInvalid is set to true .

Example with regex email validation:

You can use the value and onValueChange properties to control the input value.

Note: HeroUI Input also supports native events like onChange , useful for form libraries such as Formik and React Hook Form.

Input can be used with a Form component to leverage form state management. By default, Form components use validationBehavior="aria" , which will not block form submission if any inputs are invalid. For more on form and validation behaviors, see the Forms guide.

Input supports the following native HTML constraints:

isRequired indicates that a field must have a value before the form can be submitted.

indicates that a field must have a value before the form can be submitted. minLength and maxLength specify the minimum and length of text input.

and specify the minimum and length of text input. pattern provides a custom regular expression that a text input must conform to.

provides a custom regular expression that a text input must conform to. type="email" and type="url" provide built-in validation for email addresses and URLs.

When using native validation, error messages can be customized by passing a function to errorMessage and checking the ValidityState of validationDetails .

In addition to built-in constraints, you can provide a function to the validate property for custom validation.

If you want to display validation errors while the user is typing, you can control the field value and use the isInvalid prop along with the errorMessage prop.

Client-side validation provides immediate feedback, but you should also validate data on the server to ensure accuracy and security. HeroUI allows you to display server-side validation errors by using the validationErrors prop in the Form component. This prop should be an object where each key is the field name and the value is the error message.

base : Input wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.

: Input wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance. label : Label of the input, it is the one that is displayed above, inside or left of the input.

: Label of the input, it is the one that is displayed above, inside or left of the input. mainWrapper : Wraps the inputWrapper when position is outside / outside-left .

: Wraps the when position is / . inputWrapper : Wraps the label (when it is inside) and the innerWrapper .

: Wraps the (when it is inside) and the . innerWrapper : Wraps the input , the startContent and the endContent .

: Wraps the , the and the . input : The input element.

: The input element. clearButton : The clear button, it is at the end of the input.

: The clear button, it is at the end of the input. helperWrapper : Wraps the description and the errorMessage .

: Wraps the and the . description : The description of the input.

: The description of the input. errorMessage: The error message of the input.

You can customize the Input component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.

In case you need to customize the input even further, you can use the useInput hook to create your own implementation.

Input has the following attributes on the base element:

data-invalid : When the input is invalid. Based on isInvalid prop.

: When the input is invalid. Based on prop. data-required : When the input is required. Based on isRequired prop.

: When the input is required. Based on prop. data-readonly : When the input is readonly. Based on isReadOnly prop.

: When the input is readonly. Based on prop. data-hover : When the input is being hovered. Based on useHover

: When the input is being hovered. Based on useHover data-focus : When the input is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the input is being focused. Based on useFocusRing. data-focus-within : When the input is being focused or any of its children. Based on useFocusWithin.

: When the input is being focused or any of its children. Based on useFocusWithin. data-focus-visible : When the input is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.

: When the input is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing. data-disabled: When the input is disabled. Based on isDisabled prop.

Built with a native <input> element.

element. Visual and ARIA labeling support.

Change, clipboard, composition, selection, and input event support.

Required and invalid states exposed to assistive technology via ARIA.

Support for description and error message help text linked to the input via ARIA.

Prop Type Default children ReactNode variant flat | bordered | faded | underlined "flat" color default | primary | secondary | success | warning | danger "default" size sm | md | lg "md" radius none | sm | md | lg | full label ReactNode value string defaultValue string placeholder string description ReactNode errorMessage ReactNode | ((v: ValidationResult) => ReactNode) validate (value: string) => ValidationError | true | null | undefined validationBehavior native | aria "native" minLength number maxLength number pattern string type text | email | url | password | tel | search | file "text" startContent ReactNode endContent ReactNode labelPlacement inside | outside | outside-left "inside" fullWidth boolean true isClearable boolean false isRequired boolean false isReadOnly boolean false isDisabled boolean false isInvalid boolean false baseRef RefObject<HTMLDivElement> disableAnimation boolean false classNames Partial<Record<'base' | 'label' | 'inputWrapper' | 'innerWrapper' | 'mainWrapper' | 'input' | 'clearButton' | 'helperWrapper' | 'description' | 'errorMessage', string>>