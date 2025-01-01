Input
Input is a component that allows users to enter text. It can be used to get user inputs in forms, search fields, and more.
Installation
The above command is for individual installation only. You may skip this step if
@heroui/react is already installed globally.
Import
Usage
Disabled
Read Only
Required
If you pass the
isRequired property to the input, it will have a
danger asterisk at
the end of the label and the input will be required.
Sizes
Colors
Variants
Radius
Label Placements
You can change the position of the label by setting the
labelPlacement property to
inside,
outside or
outside-left.
Note: If the
labelis not passed, the
labelPlacementproperty will be
outsideby default.
Password Input
You can use the
type property to change the input type to
password.
Clear Button
If you pass the
isClearable property to the input, it will have a clear button at the
end of the input, it will be visible when the input has a value.
Start & End Content
You can use the
startContent and
endContent properties to add content to the start and end of the input.
With Description
You can add a description to the input by passing the
description property.
With Error Message
You can combine the
isInvalid and
errorMessage properties to show an invalid input.
errorMessage is only shown when
isInvalid is set to
true.
Example with
regex email validation:
Controlled
You can use the
value and
onValueChange properties to control the input value.
Note: HeroUI
Inputalso supports native events like
onChange, useful for form libraries such as Formik and React Hook Form.
With Form
Input can be used with a
Form component to leverage form state management. By default,
Form components use
validationBehavior="aria", which will not block form submission if any inputs are invalid. For more on form and validation behaviors, see the Forms guide.
Built-in Validation
Input supports the following native HTML constraints:
isRequiredindicates that a field must have a value before the form can be submitted.
minLengthand
maxLengthspecify the minimum and length of text input.
patternprovides a custom regular expression that a text input must conform to.
type="email"and
type="url"provide built-in validation for email addresses and URLs.
When using native validation, error messages can be customized by passing a function to
errorMessage and checking the ValidityState of
validationDetails.
Custom Validation
In addition to built-in constraints, you can provide a function to the
validate property for custom validation.
Realtime Validation
If you want to display validation errors while the user is typing, you can control the field value and use the
isInvalid prop along with the
errorMessage prop.
Server Validation
Client-side validation provides immediate feedback, but you should also validate data on the server to ensure accuracy and security.
HeroUI allows you to display server-side validation errors by using the
validationErrors prop in the
Form component.
This prop should be an object where each key is the field
name and the value is the error message.
Slots
- base: Input wrapper, it handles alignment, placement, and general appearance.
- label: Label of the input, it is the one that is displayed above, inside or left of the input.
- mainWrapper: Wraps the
inputWrapperwhen position is
outside/
outside-left.
- inputWrapper: Wraps the
label(when it is inside) and the
innerWrapper.
- innerWrapper: Wraps the
input, the
startContentand the
endContent.
- input: The input element.
- clearButton: The clear button, it is at the end of the input.
- helperWrapper: Wraps the
descriptionand the
errorMessage.
- description: The description of the input.
- errorMessage: The error message of the input.
Custom Styles
You can customize the
Input component by passing custom Tailwind CSS classes to the component slots.
Custom Implementation
In case you need to customize the input even further, you can use the
useInput hook to create your own implementation.
Data Attributes
Input has the following attributes on the
base element:
- data-invalid:
When the input is invalid. Based on
isInvalidprop.
- data-required:
When the input is required. Based on
isRequiredprop.
- data-readonly:
When the input is readonly. Based on
isReadOnlyprop.
- data-hover: When the input is being hovered. Based on useHover
- data-focus: When the input is being focused. Based on useFocusRing.
- data-focus-within: When the input is being focused or any of its children. Based on useFocusWithin.
- data-focus-visible: When the input is being focused with the keyboard. Based on useFocusRing.
- data-disabled:
When the input is disabled. Based on
isDisabledprop.
Accessibility
- Built with a native
<input>element.
- Visual and ARIA labeling support.
- Change, clipboard, composition, selection, and input event support.
- Required and invalid states exposed to assistive technology via ARIA.
- Support for description and error message help text linked to the input via ARIA.
API
Input Props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
children
variant
"flat"
color
"default"
size
"md"
radius
label
value
defaultValue
placeholder
description
errorMessage
validate
validationBehavior
"native"
minLength
maxLength
pattern
type
"text"
startContent
endContent
labelPlacement
"inside"
fullWidth
true
isClearable
false
isRequired
false
isReadOnly
false
isDisabled
false
isInvalid
false
baseRef
disableAnimation
false
classNames
Input Events
|Prop
|Type
|Default
onChange
onValueChange
onClear
